Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA Announces Second-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total Worldwide Sales Were $15.8 Billion, a Decrease of 2% From Second Quarter 2024 Both Nominally and Excluding the Impact of Foreign Exchange KEYTRUDA Sales Were $8.0 Billion, Growth of 9% Both Nominally and Excluding the Impact of Foreign Exchange WINREVAIR Sales Were $336 Million Animal Health Sales Were $1.6 Billion, Growth of 11% Both Nominally and Excluding the Impact of Foreign Exchange GARDASIL/GARDASIL 9 Sales Were $1.1 Billion, a Decline of 55% Both Nominally and Excluding the Impact of Foreign Exchange

GAAP EPS Was $1.76; Non-GAAP EPS Was $2.13; GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS Include a Charge of $0.07 per Share for Closing of Hengrui Pharma License Agreement

Announced Agreement To Acquire Verona Pharma and Its First-In-Class COPD Maintenance Treatment for Adults, Ohtuvayre®; 1 Transaction Expected To Close in Fourth Quarter 2025

Transaction Expected To Close in Fourth Quarter 2025 Announced Positive Topline Results From First Two Phase 3 CORALreef Trials of Enlicitide Decanoate for Treatment of Adults With Hyperlipidemia

Received FDA Approval of ENFLONSIA for Prevention of RSV Lower Respiratory Tract Disease in Infants Born During or Entering Their First RSV Season; CDC’s ACIP Recommended ENFLONSIA for Prevention of RSV in Infants Younger Than 8 Months of Age for Their First RSV Season

Announced Multiyear Optimization Initiative Anticipated To Result in Approximately $3.0 Billion of Annual Cost Savings by the End of 2027, To Be Fully Reinvested Into Strategic Growth Areas

Full-Year 2025 Financial Outlook Narrows Expected Worldwide Sales Range To Be Between $64.3 Billion and $65.3 Billion Narrows Expected Non-GAAP EPS Range To Be Between $8.87 and $8.97 Outlook Does Not Include Anticipated Impact of the Announced Acquisition of Verona Pharma



RAHWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

"Earlier this month, we were pleased to announce our pending acquisition of Verona Pharma, which augments our portfolio and pipeline and is another example of acting decisively when science and value align,” said Robert M. Davis, chairman and chief executive officer. “Today, we announced a multiyear optimization initiative that will redirect investment and resources from more mature areas of our business to our burgeoning array of new growth drivers, further enable the transformation of our portfolio, and drive our next chapter of productive, innovation-driven growth. With these actions, I am confident that we are well positioned to generate near- and long-term value for our shareholders and, most importantly, deliver for our patients.”

Financial Summary

$ in millions, except EPS amounts Second Quarter 2025 2024 Change Change Ex-

Exchange Sales $15,806 $16,112 -2% -2% GAAP net income2 4,427 5,455 -19% -17% Non-GAAP net income that excludes certain items2,3* 5,366 5,809 -8% -6% GAAP EPS 1.76 2.14 -18% -16% Non-GAAP EPS that excludes certain items3* 2.13 2.28 -7% -5% *Refer to table on page 7.

For the second quarter of 2025, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) earnings per share (EPS) assuming dilution was $1.76 and non-GAAP EPS was $2.13. GAAP and non-GAAP EPS in the second quarter of 2025 include a charge of $0.07 per share for an upfront payment to Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Hengrui Pharma) upon closing of a license agreement. Non-GAAP EPS excludes acquisition- and divestiture-related costs, costs related to restructuring programs, and income and losses from investments in equity securities. Non-GAAP EPS in the second quarter of 2025 also excludes tax benefits primarily resulting from favorable audit adjustments. Non-GAAP EPS in the second quarter of 2024 also excludes a tax benefit due to a reduction in reserves for unrecognized income tax benefits, resulting from the expiration of the statute of limitations for assessments related to the 2019 federal tax return year.

Year-to-date results can be found in the attached tables.

Second-Quarter Sales Performance

The following table reflects sales of the Company’s top products and significant performance drivers.

Second Quarter $ in millions 2025 2024 Change Change Ex-

Exchange Commentary Total Sales $15,806 $16,112 -2% -2% Pharmaceutical 14,050 14,408 -2% -3% Decline primarily due to vaccines and immunology, partially offset by growth in oncology and cardiology. KEYTRUDA 7,956 7,270 9% 9% Growth driven by continued strong global demand from metastatic indications, including bladder, endometrial and gastric cancers, and increased global uptake in earlier-stage indications, including triple-negative breast cancer, renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and cervical cancer, as well as non-small cell lung cancer in the U.S. GARDASIL/GARDASIL 9 1,126 2,478 -55% -55% Decline primarily due to lower demand in China. Excluding China, sales declined 3%, or 4% excluding impact of foreign exchange, reflecting lower demand in Japan following a national catch-up immunization program, as well as timing of public-sector purchases in certain international markets. U.S. sales increased 2% in the quarter. JANUVIA/JANUMET 623 629 -1% - Decrease primarily attributable to lower demand in China, impacts of generic competition in most international markets, and lower demand in the U.S. due to competitive pressure, which were largely offset by higher net pricing in the U.S. PROQUAD, M-M-R II and VARIVAX 609 617 -1% -2% Decrease primarily reflects lower U.S. sales due to unfavorable VARIVAX public-sector activity and M-M-R II private-sector buy-out, partially offset by partial replenishment of PROQUAD doses borrowed from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Pediatric Vaccine Stockpile, and higher pricing. BRIDION 461 455 1% 1% Increase primarily due to higher demand in the U.S., partially offset by lower demand in most international markets due to ongoing generic competition. Lynparza* 370 317 17% 15% Growth primarily due to higher demand in the U.S. and certain international markets. WINREVAIR 336 70 N/M N/M Growth reflects continued uptake since second-quarter 2024 launch in the U.S. Lenvima* 265 249 6% 5% Increase primarily due to higher sales in the U.S. reflecting higher demand, partially offset by lower pricing. VAXNEUVANCE 229 189 21% 20% Growth primarily due to favorable public-sector activity in the U.S. and increased demand in certain international markets, partially offset by lower demand in the U.S. and Japan due to competitive pressure. PREVYMIS 228 188 21% 20% Growth primarily due to higher demand in the U.S. and Europe, partially offset by lower demand in China due to generic competition. WELIREG 162 126 29% 29% Growth primarily driven by higher demand in the U.S. and early launch uptake in certain EU markets, partially offset by lower pricing in the U.S. CAPVAXIVE 129 - - - Represents continued uptake since third-quarter 2024 launch in the U.S. SIMPONI - 172 -100% -100% Marketing rights in former territories of the Company reverted to Johnson & Johnson on Oct. 1, 2024. Animal Health 1,646 1,482 11% 11% Growth primarily due to higher demand for Livestock products, as well as inclusion of sales from Elanco aqua business acquired in July 2024, higher pricing and improved supply. Livestock 961 837 15% 16% Growth primarily driven by higher demand across all species, as well as inclusion of sales from Elanco aqua business acquired in July 2024. Companion Animal 685 645 6% 6% Increase primarily driven by higher pricing. Sales of BRAVECTO were $335 million and $331 million in current and prior year quarters, respectively, which represents an increase of 1%, both nominally and excluding impact of foreign exchange. Other Revenues** 110 222 -50% -3% Primarily due to unfavorable impact of revenue-hedging activities. *Alliance revenue for this product represents the Company’s share of profits, which are product sales net of cost of sales and commercialization costs. **Other revenues are comprised primarily of revenues from third-party manufacturing arrangements and miscellaneous corporate revenues, including revenue-hedging activities. N/M- Not meaningful.

Second-Quarter Expense, EPS and Related Information

The table below presents selected expense information.

$ in millions GAAP Acquisition-

and

Divestiture-

Related Costs4 Restructuring

Costs (Income)

Loss From

Investments

in Equity

Securities Non-

GAAP3 Second Quarter 2025 Cost of sales $3,557 $576 $165 $- $2,816 Selling, general and administrative 2,649 15 1 - 2,633 Research and development 4,048 3 53 - 3,992 Restructuring costs 560 - 560 - - Other (income) expense, net (7) - - (61) 54 Second Quarter 2024 Cost of sales $3,745 $606 $66 $- $3,073 Selling, general and administrative 2,739 24 31 - 2,684 Research and development 3,500 20 - - 3,480 Restructuring costs 80 - 80 - - Other (income) expense, net 42 (17) - (49) 108

GAAP Expense, EPS and Related Information

Gross margin was 77.5% for the second quarter of 2025 compared with 76.8% for the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the favorable impact of product mix, partially offset by higher restructuring costs and inventory write-offs.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $2.6 billion in the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 3% compared with the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower administrative, restructuring and promotional costs.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $4.0 billion in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 16% compared with the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $200 million charge for an upfront payment made in the second quarter of 2025 for a license agreement with Hengrui Pharma, increased clinical development spending, higher compensation and benefit costs, and higher restructuring costs.

Other (income) expense, net, was $7 million of income in the second quarter of 2025 compared with $42 million of expense in the second quarter of 2024.

The effective tax rate of 11.4% for the second quarter of 2025 includes a 2.9 percentage point favorable impact due to tax benefits primarily resulting from favorable audit adjustments.

GAAP EPS was $1.76 for the second quarter of 2025 compared with $2.14 for the second quarter of 2024. The decrease reflects increased operating expenses driven by higher restructuring costs and research and development spending, a charge related to the closing of a license agreement with Hengrui Pharma, unfavorable tax impacts, and the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange.

Non-GAAP Expense, EPS and Related Information

Non-GAAP gross margin was 82.2% for the second quarter of 2025 compared with 80.9% for the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the favorable impact of product mix, partially offset by higher inventory write-offs.

Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $2.6 billion in the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 2% compared with the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower administrative and promotional costs.

Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $4.0 billion in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 15% compared with the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $200 million charge for an upfront payment made in the second quarter of 2025 for a license agreement with Hengrui Pharma, increased clinical development spending, and higher compensation and benefit costs.

Non-GAAP other (income) expense, net, was $54 million of expense in the second quarter of 2025 compared with $108 million of expense in the second quarter of 2024.

The non-GAAP effective tax rate was 15.0% for the second quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP EPS was $2.13 for the second quarter of 2025 compared with $2.28 for the second quarter of 2024. The decrease reflects increased operating expenses driven by higher research and development spending, a charge related to the closing of a license agreement with Hengrui Pharma, and the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net income and EPS is provided in the table that follows.

Second Quarter $ in millions, except EPS amounts 2025 2024 EPS GAAP EPS $1.76 $2.14 Difference 0.37 0.14 Non-GAAP EPS that excludes items listed below3 $2.13 $2.28 Net Income GAAP net income2 $4,427 $5,455 Difference 939 354 Non-GAAP net income that excludes items listed below2,3 $5,366 $5,809 Excluded Items: Acquisition- and divestiture-related costs4 $594 $633 Restructuring costs 779 177 Income from investments in equity securities (61) (49) Decrease to net income before taxes 1,312 761 Estimated income tax (benefit) expense5 (373) (407) Decrease to net income $939 $354

Planned Acquisition of Verona Pharma

On July 9, 2025, the Company furthered its science-led business development strategy by announcing an agreement under which the Company, through a subsidiary, will acquire Verona Pharma plc (Verona Pharma) for $107 per American Depository Share, each of which represents eight Verona Pharma ordinary shares, for a total transaction value of approximately $10 billion. Through the acquisition, the Company will add Ohtuvayre, a first-in-class selective dual inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 (PDE3 and PDE4), to its growing cardio-pulmonary pipeline and portfolio.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Ohtuvayre in June 2024 for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in adult patients. It is the first novel inhaled mechanism for the treatment of COPD in more than 20 years. The transaction is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Pipeline and Portfolio Highlights

In the second quarter, the Company continued to advance its broad and diverse pipeline with multiple regulatory and clinical milestones.

In oncology, the FDA approved KEYTRUDA as part of a therapy regimen for the treatment of certain adult patients with resectable locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), based on results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-689 trial. This approval is the first perioperative anti-PD-1 treatment regimen for adults with resectable locally advanced HNSCC whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥1). In addition, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) in Japan approved WELIREG as monotherapy for the treatment of adults with von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease-associated tumors, and for adults with unresectable or metastatic RCC that has progressed after chemotherapy.

At the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, the Company announced new research across more than 25 types of cancer in multiple treatment settings. Data were presented for several candidates, including MK-1084, an investigational oral selective KRAS G12C inhibitor, and from the Company’s pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company also presented data from Phase 3 trials evaluating new combination regimens with KEYTRUDA, and longer-term data for studies of KEYTRUDA and WELIREG, with the KEYTRUDA studies including people with earlier stages of cancer.

The Company announced results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-B96 trial (also known as ENGOT-ov65) evaluating KEYTRUDA plus chemotherapy, which met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer whose tumors express PD-L1 and in all comers, as well as a secondary endpoint of overall survival (OS) in patients whose tumors express PD-L1. In addition, a pre-specified interim analysis of the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-937 study found that compared to placebo, KEYTRUDA did not show a statistically significant improvement in the primary endpoint of recurrence-free survival for certain patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. Also, a pre-specified interim analysis of the Phase 3 LEAP-014 trial found that KEYTRUDA plus Lenvima, in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy, did not show a statistically significant improvement in its primary endpoint of OS compared to KEYTRUDA plus chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of patients with metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).

In vaccines and infectious diseases, the Company received FDA approval of ENFLONSIA for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) lower respiratory tract disease in newborns and infants who are born during or entering their first RSV season. ENFLONSIA is the first and only RSV preventive option administered to infants using the same dose regardless of weight. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) also recommended ENFLONSIA for the prevention of RSV in infants younger than 8 months of age born during or entering their first RSV season. In addition, the Company announced initiation of the MOBILIZE-1 Phase 3 trial evaluating V181, an investigational single-dose quadrivalent vaccine for the prevention of dengue disease.

In addition, the FDA accepted a New Drug Application (NDA) for doravirine/islatravir, an investigational, once-daily, oral, two-drug regimen for the treatment of adults with virologically suppressed HIV-1 based on the Phase 3 MK-8591A-051 and MK-8591A-052 trials. The FDA set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of April 28, 2026. The Company also announced the initiation of the EXPrESSIVE Phase 3 trials for MK-8527, its investigational once-monthly oral candidate for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

In cardiovascular disease, the Company announced positive topline results from Phase 3 CORALreef HeFH and CORALreef AddOn, the first two of three Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating the safety and efficacy of enlicitide decanoate, an investigational, oral proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of adults with hyperlipidemia already on lipid-lowering therapies, including at least a statin. In both trials, enlicitide demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. If approved, it would be the first marketed oral PCSK9 inhibitor.

In addition, the FDA granted priority review for a new supplemental Biologics License Application for WINREVAIR seeking approval to update the U.S. product label based on compelling results from the Phase 3 ZENITH trial. The FDA has set a PDUFA date of Oct. 25, 2025. The Company also provided an update on the Phase 3 HYPERION study evaluating WINREVAIR in recently diagnosed adults with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). In the study, WINREVAIR added on top of background therapy within 12 months after initial diagnosis of PAH demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the risk of clinical worsening events when compared to placebo. Further, the MHLW in Japan approved sotatercept for the treatment of adults with PAH under the trademark AIRWIN. It is the first activin signaling inhibitor therapy for PAH approved in Japan.

In the Animal Health business, the FDA approved BRAVECTO QUANTUM, an injectable formulation of BRAVECTO for dogs for the treatment and persistent killing of fleas and ticks. In addition, the European Commission (EC) approved NUMELVI tablets for dogs, a once-daily, second-generation Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor, indicated for the treatment of pruritus associated with allergic dermatitis including atopic dermatitis and treatment of clinical manifestations of atopic dermatitis.

Notable recent news releases on the Company’s pipeline and portfolio are provided in the table that follows. Visit the News Releases section of the Company’s website to read the releases*.

Oncology FDA Approved KEYTRUDA for PD-L1+ Resectable Locally Advanced HNSCC as Neoadjuvant Treatment, Continued as Adjuvant Treatment Combined With Radiotherapy With or Without Cisplatin Then as a Single Agent; Based on Results From Phase 3 KEYNOTE-689 Trial FDA Approved WELIREG for Treatment of Adults and Pediatric Patients 12 Years and Older With Locally Advanced, Unresectable, or Metastatic Pheochromocytoma or Paraganglioma; Based on Results From Phase 2 LITESPARK-015 Clinical Trial Phase 3 KEYNOTE-B96 Trial Met Primary Endpoint of PFS in Patients With Platinum-Resistant Recurrent Ovarian Cancer Whose Tumors Expressed PD-L1 and in All Comers KEYTRUDA Plus Trodelvy Reduced Risk of Disease Progression or Death by 35% Versus KEYTRUDA Plus Chemotherapy in First-Line PD-L1+ Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer; Based on Results From Phase 3 ASCENT-04/KEYNOTE-D19 Trial MK-1084, an Investigational KRAS G12C Inhibitor, Showed Antitumor Activity in Phase 1 Trial of Patients With Advanced Colorectal Cancer and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Whose Tumors Harbor KRAS G12C Mutations Investigational Zilovertamab Vedotin at 1.75 mg/kg Dose Plus Standard of Care Showed Promising Antitumor Activity, Including Complete Response Rate, in Patients With Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma; Based on Results From Phase 2 WaveLINE-003 Trial IDeate-Prostate01 Phase 3 Trial of Ifinatamab Deruxtecan Initiated in Patients With Pretreated Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer IDeate-Esophageal01 Phase 3 Trial of Ifinatamab Deruxtecan Initiated in Certain Patients With Pretreated Advanced or Metastatic ESCC Vaccines and

Infectious Diseases FDA Approved ENFLONSIA for Prevention of RSV Lower Respiratory Tract Disease in Infants Born During or Entering Their First RSV Season; Based on Results From Phase 2b/3 CLEVER Trial ACIP Recommended Use of ENFLONSIA for Prevention of RSV Lower Respiratory Tract Disease in Infants Younger Than 8 Months of Age Born During or Entering Their First RSV Season FDA Accepted NDA for Doravirine/Islatravir, an Investigational, Once-Daily, Oral, Two-Drug Regimen for Treatment of Adults With Virologically Suppressed HIV-1; Based on Results From Phase 3 MK-8591A-051 and MK-8591A-052 Trials; FDA Set PDUFA Date of April 28, 2026 EXPrESSIVE Phase 3 Trials Initiated for Investigational Once-Monthly HIV Prevention Pill, MK-8527 The Company Initiated MOBILIZE-1 Phase 3 Study Evaluating Dengue Vaccine Candidate Cardiovascular FDA Granted Priority Review for WINREVAIR to Update Label Based on Results From ZENITH Trial; FDA Set PDUFA Date of Oct. 25, 2025 The Company Announced Positive Topline Results From First Two Phase 3 CORALreef Trials Evaluating Enlicitide Decanoate for the Treatment of Adults With Hyperlipidemia Phase 3 HYPERION Study of WINREVAIR Met Primary Endpoint in Recently Diagnosed Adults With PAH Animal Health FDA Approved BRAVECTO QUANTUM EC Approved NUMELVI Tablets for Dogs *References to the Company’s name in the above news release titles have been modified for the purpose of this announcement.

New Multiyear Optimization Initiative, Which Includes a Restructuring Program

The Company launched a new multiyear optimization initiative to enable the transformation of its portfolio by generating an expected $3.0 billion in annual cost savings from productivity actions, which will be fully reinvested to support new product launches and its pipeline across multiple therapeutic areas.

In July 2025, as part of this initiative, the Company approved a new restructuring program, in which it expects to eliminate certain administrative, sales and R&D positions. The Company will, however, continue to hire employees into new roles across strategic growth areas of the business.

