Medpace Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Revenue of $558.6 million in the first quarter of 2025 increased 9.3% from revenue of $511.0 million for the comparable prior-year period, representing a backlog conversion rate of 19.2%.

Net new business awards were $500.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 18.8% from net new business awards of $615.6 million for the comparable prior-year period, which resulted in a net book-to-bill ratio of 0.90x.

First quarter of 2025 GAAP net income was $114.6 million, or $3.67 per diluted share, versus GAAP net income of $102.6 million, or $3.20 per diluted share, for the comparable prior-year period. Net income margin was 20.5% and 20.1% for the first quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively.

EBITDA was $118.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 2.6% from EBITDA of $115.7 million for the comparable prior-year period, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 21.2%.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025 increased 9.3% to $558.6 million, compared to $511.0 million for the comparable prior-year period. On a constant currency basis, revenue for the first quarter of 2025 increased 9.5% compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Backlog as of March 31, 2025 decreased 2.1% to $2,846.0 million from $2,907.1 million as of March 31, 2024. Net new business awards were $500.0 million, representing a net book-to-bill ratio of 0.90x for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $615.6 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company calculates the net book-to-bill ratio by dividing net new business awards by revenue.

For the first quarter of 2025, total direct costs were $380.2 million, compared to total direct costs of $355.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $57.9 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to SG&A expenses of $44.1 million in the first quarter of 2024.

GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $114.6 million, or $3.67 per diluted share, versus GAAP net income of $102.6 million, or $3.20 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024. This resulted in a net income margin of 20.5% and 20.1% for the first quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively.

EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 increased 2.6% to $118.6 million, or 21.2% of revenue, compared to $115.7 million, or 22.6% of revenue, for the comparable prior-year period. On a constant currency basis, EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 increased 1.9% from the first quarter of 2024.

A reconciliation of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and EBITDA margin to the corresponding GAAP measures is provided below.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company’s Cash and cash equivalents were $441.4 million at March 31, 2025, and the Company generated $125.8 million in cash flow from operating activities during the first quarter of 2025.

During the first quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 1,193,011 shares at an average price of $326.78 per share for a total of $389.8 million. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $344.8 million remaining under its authorized share repurchase program.

Additionally, on April 17, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors approved an increase of $1.0 billion to the Company’s stock repurchase program. The timing, price, and volume of repurchases will be based on market conditions, relevant securities laws and other factors. The stock repurchases may be made from time to time, through solicited or unsolicited transactions in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan. The program may be discontinued or amended at any time without notice.

2025 Financial Guidance

The Company forecasts 2025 revenue in the range of $2.140 billion to $2.240 billion, representing growth of 1.5% to 6.2% over 2024 revenue of $2.109 billion. GAAP net income for full year 2025 is forecasted in the range of $378.0 million to $402.0 million. Additionally, full year 2025 EBITDA is expected in the range of $462.0 million to $492.0 million. Based on forecasted 2025 revenue of $2.140 billion to $2.240 billion and GAAP net income of $378.0 million to $402.0 million, diluted earnings per share (GAAP) is forecasted in the range of $12.26 to $13.04. This guidance assumes a full year 2025 tax rate of 15.5% to 16.5%, interest income of $15.8 million, and 30.8 million diluted shares outstanding. This guidance does not include the potential impact of any share repurchases the Company may make pursuant to the share repurchase program after March 31, 2025.

About Medpace

Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace’s mission is to accelerate the global development of safe and effective medical therapeutics through its high-science and disciplined operating approach that leverages regulatory and therapeutic expertise across all major areas including oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, endocrinology, central nervous system and anti-viral and anti-infective. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Medpace employs approximately 5,900 people across 44 countries as of March 31, 2025.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain financial measures presented in this press release, such as EBITDA and EBITDA margin, are not recognized under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or U.S. GAAP. Management uses EBITDA and EBITDA margin or comparable metrics as a measurement used in evaluating our operating performance on a consistent basis, as a consideration to assess incentive compensation for our employees, for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget, and to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies.

EBITDA and EBITDA margin have important limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. See the condensed consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in this release for our U.S. GAAP results. Additionally, for reconciliations of EBITDA and EBITDA margin to our closest reported U.S. GAAP measures, refer to the appendix of this press release.

We believe that EBITDA and EBITDA margin are useful to provide additional information to investors about certain material non-cash and non-recurring items. While we believe these financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors, because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of EBITDA and EBITDA margin may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered as an alternative to performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to Medpace Holdings, Inc. before income tax expense, interest (income) expense, net, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing EBITDA by Revenue, net for each period. Our presentation of EBITDA and EBITDA margin should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 Revenue, net $ 558,570 $ 511,044 Operating expenses: Direct service costs, excluding depreciation and amortization 177,816 171,492 Reimbursed out-of-pocket expenses 202,404 184,410 Total direct costs 380,220 355,902 Selling, general and administrative 57,897 44,081 Depreciation 6,694 6,631 Amortization 236 361 Total operating expenses 445,047 406,975 Income from operations 113,523 104,069 Other income, net: Miscellaneous (expense) income, net (1,816 ) 4,593 Interest income, net 6,463 4,120 Total other income, net 4,647 8,713 Income before income taxes 118,170 112,782 Income tax provision 3,575 10,191 Net income $ 114,595 $ 102,591 Net income per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic $ 3.77 $ 3.32 Diluted $ 3.67 $ 3.20 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 30,387 30,843 Diluted 31,196 32,001

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Amounts in thousands, except share amounts) As of March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 441,436 $ 669,436 Accounts receivable and unbilled, net 298,217 296,443 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 81,784 63,350 Total current assets 821,437 1,029,229 Property and equipment, net 128,332 123,615 Operating lease right-of-use assets 129,859 128,649 Goodwill 662,396 662,396 Intangible assets, net 34,130 34,366 Deferred income taxes 99,692 100,357 Other assets 21,523 22,254 Total assets $ 1,897,369 $ 2,100,866 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 61,318 $ 32,528 Accrued expenses 286,099 307,807 Advanced billings 718,716 710,585 Other current liabilities 56,178 53,633 Total current liabilities 1,122,311 1,104,553 Operating lease liabilities 126,660 126,234 Deferred income tax liability 1,838 1,800 Other long-term liabilities 52,951 42,734 Total liabilities 1,303,760 1,275,321 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock - $0.01 par-value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 — — Common stock - $0.01 par-value; 250,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 29,836,211 and 30,630,799 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 298 306 Treasury stock - 70,073 shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (12,235 ) (12,235 ) Additional paid-in capital 886,883 844,050 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (269,716 ) 8,167 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,621 ) (14,743 ) Total shareholders’ equity 593,609 825,545 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,897,369 $ 2,100,866

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 114,595 $ 102,591 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 6,694 6,631 Amortization 236 361 Stock-based compensation expense 16,892 4,310 Noncash lease expense 6,064 5,696 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) 749 (865 ) Other (502 ) (4,230 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and unbilled, net (2,069 ) 19,116 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (17,553 ) (9,205 ) Accounts payable 10,720 (7,351 ) Accrued expenses (23,160 ) (21,132 ) Advanced billings 8,131 56,837 Lease liabilities (6,548 ) (5,946 ) Other assets and liabilities, net 11,587 5,864 Net cash provided by operating activities 125,836 152,677 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Property and equipment expenditures (9,994 ) (5,497 ) Other 7 8,027 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (9,987 ) 2,530 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from stock option exercises 25,934 7,660 Repurchases of common stock (371,900 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (345,966 ) 7,660 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH 2,117 (1,306 ) (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED (228,000 ) 161,561 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH — Beginning of period 669,436 245,449 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH — End of period $ 441,436 $ 407,010

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (Amounts in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO EBITDA Net income (GAAP) $ 114,595 $ 102,591 Interest income, net (6,463 ) (4,120 ) Income tax provision 3,575 10,191 Depreciation 6,694 6,631 Amortization 236 361 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 118,637 $ 115,654 Net income margin (GAAP) 20.5 % 20.1 % EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP) 21.2 % 22.6 %

FY 2025 GUIDANCE RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED) (Amounts in millions, except per share amounts) Forecast 2025 Net Income Net income per diluted share Low High Low High Net income and net income per diluted share (GAAP) $ 378.0 $ 402.0 $ 12.26 $ 13.04 Income tax provision 70.7 76.7 Interest income, net (15.8 ) (15.8 ) Depreciation 28.2 28.2 Amortization 0.9 0.9 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 462.0 $ 492.0

