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Medline to report third quarter 2026 results on November 4, 2026

October 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medline Inc. (“Medline”) (Nasdaq: MDLN) today announced that it plans to report third quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. A press release and supplemental materials will be issued before the market opens. The company will host a webcast and conference call at 9:30am ET/ 8:30am CT to discuss the financial results.

Information about Medline’s financial results, including a link to the live webcast, will be available on the Events page of Medline’s Investor Relations website at ir.medline.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event through the same website.

About Medline
Medline is the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care. Through its broad product portfolio, resilient supply chain and leading clinical solutions, Medline helps healthcare providers improve their clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., the company employs more than 45,000 people worldwide and operates in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how Medline makes healthcare run better, visit www.medline.com.

Contacts
Investor Relations:
Karen King
Global Head of Investor Relations

Patrick Flaherty
Director, Investor Relations

(847) 247-7222
IR@medline.com

Media Relations:
Ben Fox
Vice President, Corporate Communications
(224) 327-9999
MedlineMediaRelations@medline.com

Source: Medline Inc.


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