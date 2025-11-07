Medical Care Technologies (OTC Pink:MDCE) Enters Final Phase of Testing for First Consumer App, With Beta Launch Slated for Q4 2025

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE), led by CEO Marshall Perkins, is thrilled to announce that the company is entering the final phase of testing for its highly anticipated first consumer application. This marks a major milestone as the company gears up for a beta launch in Q4 2025.

The upcoming beta release not only signifies our commitment to innovation but also paves the way for immediate revenue potential upon launch, reflecting our confidence in the app's market readiness and consumer appeal. This milestone underscores MDCE's strategic expansion into the consumer health and wellness tech space, leveraging our expertise in AI and digital health.

In addition to this exciting development, MDCE is also accelerating the advancement of our coding and AI algorithms for our suite of medical applications. This dual focus ensures that we remain at the cutting edge of medical AI innovation, setting the stage for future product releases that will further enhance patient care and user experience.

"We're incredibly excited to reach this pivotal point," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "Launching our first consumer app in beta is just the beginning. We believe this will be a game-changer not only for our company but for consumers looking for cutting-edge health solutions."

Visit our site for more information: www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: MDCE) is an innovative leader in AI-powered health and wellness solutions. Through our subsidiaries and a robust pipeline of consumer and medical applications, we are dedicated to improving lives through technology and compassionate innovation.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

info@infiniteauctions.com

Website: www.mdcestock.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire