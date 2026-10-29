Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) Highlights Accelerating Revenue Momentum, AI Commercialization and Expanding Subsidiaries

Company Builds on Strongest Quarterly Revenue Outlook in the Past Year While Prioritizing Commercial Execution, Financial Performance and Disciplined Capital Management

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) ("MDCE" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company operating across artificial intelligence, technology, sports collectibles, and digital commerce, today highlighted its accelerating commercialization initiatives, strengthening financial foundation, and renewed commitment to building sustainable long-term shareholder value through continued monetization.

Financial Momentum and Expanding Revenue Opportunities

MDCE continues to build upon significant improvements in its financial performance. For fiscal 2025, the Company reported approximately $1.07 million in revenue, representing 63% year-over-year growth, and net income of $230,768, an increase of 53%.

Management has previously indicated that third-quarter 2026 revenue is expected to exceed each of the preceding four quarters, positioning the Company to report its strongest quarterly revenue performance in the past year. Additional financial details are expected in its upcoming results.

Following substantial investments in technology development, MDCE has begun transitioning its AI initiatives toward revenue-generating commercial applications. The Company's recently announced first external AI software agreement, valued at up to $250,000, represents a milestone in its commercialization strategy.

MDCE continues advancing its diversified technology portfolio, including Strand Scan Pro, an AI-powered commercial and agricultural quality-control platform; MDCE Melanoma Scan and MDCE Wound Care, both in continued development and evaluation; Snapshot Recipes, its AI-powered consumer recipe platform undergoing marketing and monetization initiatives; and Enterprise AI Vision Services, targeting visual inspection, image recognition, and workflow automation opportunities.

Established Subsidiaries Strengthen Commercial Foundation

MDCE's subsidiaries, Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used, continue supporting revenue diversification through auctions, authentication, consignment, and high-value collectibles services.

Infinite Auctions is preparing additional auction events, while the Company's commercial relationship with Topps has generated six-figure business activity within the initial month of the sales arrangement, reinforcing the value of established industry partnerships.

Management believes the combination of established operating subsidiaries and emerging AI commercialization opportunities positions MDCE to pursue additional revenue growth while leveraging investments already made across its businesses.

Strengthening Shareholder Confidence Through Execution

Management recognizes the impact that historical equity issuances and capital-structure changes have had on shareholders and remains focused on strengthening investor confidence through transparent reporting, measurable operating performance, and responsible capital allocation.

As MDCE advances its growth initiatives, future financing and capital-structure decisions will be evaluated based on operational requirements, prevailing market conditions, available alternatives, and applicable legal and contractual requirements. The Company intends to maintain the financial flexibility necessary to support growth while pursuing greater capital efficiency and long-term enterprise value.

Management Commentary

"Our shareholders have supported MDCE through a period of significant investment and development, and we recognize that confidence must be earned through results, not promises," stated Marshall Perkins, Chief Executive Officer of Medical Care Technologies Inc.

"We delivered meaningful revenue and profitability growth in 2025, anticipate our strongest quarterly revenue performance of the past year, and are beginning to convert our AI investments into commercial opportunities. At the same time, our established subsidiaries continue generating business activity and expanding important industry relationships."

"Our priorities are clear: grow revenue, strengthen operational efficiency, commercialize our technologies, and make disciplined capital decisions that support sustainable long-term shareholder value. We understand the importance of demonstrating measurable progress, and that is exactly where our attention is focused."

Positioned for Continued Growth

Looking toward the remainder of 2026 and into 2027, MDCE intends to prioritize revenue-producing opportunities, enterprise software commercialization, recurring and transactional revenue growth, expanded subsidiary operations, and strategic opportunities that complement its existing businesses.

Management believes its diversified operating platform, improving financial performance, and expanding commercial opportunities provide a foundation for the Company's next stage of development.

MDCE's objective is to translate operating momentum into sustainable financial progress and build long-term shareholder confidence through consistent execution.

Additional updates will be provided as material developments occur.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified holding company with operations and development initiatives spanning artificial intelligence, enterprise technology, sports collectibles, auctions, and digital commerce. Through its subsidiaries and technology platforms, the Company seeks to expand commercial opportunities, diversify revenue, and create long-term enterprise value.

www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the planned amendment of the Regulation A offering. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Website: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

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