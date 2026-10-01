McKesson Corporation Extends Pharmaceutical Distribution Agreement with CVS Health

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) announced today that it has signed an agreement in principle to extend its partnership with CVS Health to distribute pharmaceuticals to mail order and specialty pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and distribution centers through June 2032.

“We are pleased to extend our long-standing, strategic relationship with CVS Health and continue supporting their important role in serving patients and communities across the country,” said Brian Tyler, chair and chief executive officer of McKesson. “For more than 25 years, our teams have worked together to deliver reliable, high-quality services to patients, and we remain committed to building on that strong foundation through our differentiated capabilities and shared focus on improving health outcomes.”

McKesson Corporation is reaffirming its fiscal year 2027 adjusted EPS guidance of $44.20 to $45.00 and its long-term adjusted EPS growth rate of 13% to 16%. Further updates will be provided during the company’s second quarter fiscal 2027 earnings call on November 4, 2026.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 related to an agreement in principle. Forward-looking statements are not representations of historical or current facts or circumstances and they involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, or implied. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are first made. Except to the extent required by federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date the statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Although it is not possible to predict or identify all such risks and uncertainties, we encourage investors to read the risk factors described in our publicly available filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Risk factors related to the anticipated definitive contract include, but are not limited to: there could be delays in signing a definitive contract due to protracted negotiations; the parties might fail to sign a definitive contract for the term extension; and we might not realize all of the financial and operational benefits that we expect from a contract renewal.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a diversified healthcare services leader dedicated to advancing health outcomes for patients everywhere. Our teams partner with biopharma companies, care providers, pharmacies, manufacturers, governments, and others to deliver insights, products and services to help make quality care more accessible and affordable. Learn more about how McKesson is impacting virtually every aspect of healthcare at McKesson.com and read Stories & Insights.

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