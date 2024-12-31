McKesson Corporation Completes Divestiture of Canada-Based Rexall and Well.ca Businesses

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) reported today that on December 30, 2024 it has closed the transaction announced in September 2024 to sell its Canada-based Rexall and Well.ca businesses to Birch Hill Equity Partners, a Canadian private equity firm. This transaction enables the Company to focus capital deployment and prioritize investments expanding its strategic oncology and biopharma growth platforms.





Additional details related to the divestiture can be found on the company’s Investor Relations website.

