Maze Therapeutics Announces Oversubscribed $115 Million Financing to Support Advancement of Clinical-Stage Programs and Future Pipeline

Financing Co-Led by Frazier Life Sciences and Deep Track Capital, with Janus Henderson Investors and Logos Capital Participating

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maze Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, today announced the completion of a $115 million Series D financing that included the conversion of issued convertible notes previously purchased by existing investors. The Series D financing was co-led by investors Frazier Life Sciences and Deep Track Capital. Janus Henderson Investors and Logos Capital also participated. Existing investors include Third Rock Ventures, ARCH Venture Partners, Matrix Capital Management, GV, General Catalyst, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Foresite Capital, Woodline Partners LP, Casdin Capital, Piper Heartland Healthcare Capital, Moore Strategic Ventures, as well as other existing leading healthcare investors.





This latest funding will support the advancement of Maze’s lead programs, MZE829 and MZE782. MZE829, an oral, APOL1 inhibitor, is being evaluated as a treatment for APOL1 kidney disease (AKD), including in patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), with a Phase 2 trial expected to begin by the first quarter of 2025. MZE782 is an oral SCL6A19 inhibitor that Maze is evaluating in a Phase 1 healthy volunteer trial with plans to evaluate it as a treatment for chronic kidney disease (CKD) as well as phenylketonuria (PKU). Data from the Phase 1 trial is expected in the second half of 2025.

“We are grateful and honored to have had the continued support of our long-term investors over the past several years and are thrilled to welcome the Frazier, Deep Track, Janus and Logos teams as we advance our two lead clinical programs, MZE829 and MZE782, and continue to leverage our Compass Platform,” said Jason Coloma, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Maze. “The additional resources provided by this financing will allow us to optimize our upcoming Phase 2 trial of MZE829 and further explore the potential of both lead programs. This financing marks an important step in our growth as a company, and for the patients we aim to serve.”

“Maze has exhibited impressive productivity utilizing its precision medicine-focused platform and variant functionalization approach. At Frazier, patient impact is central to our investment philosophy. We believe Maze is well positioned to address key drivers of disease for patients living with CKD, AKD, FSGS, PKU and other metabolic diseases,” said James Brush, M.D., General Partner and Portfolio Manager of Frazier Life Sciences.

“Maze has two significant opportunities with MZE829 and MZE782 to disrupt the treatment landscape for people with kidney disease who have had to rely on disease management rather than altering the course of disease with a modifying therapy,” said Rebecca Luse, Principal of Deep Track Capital. “Maze’s approach and programs align with our mission to support transformative healthcare solutions. We are pleased to support this team and its work to make meaningful advancements in patient care.”

J.P. Morgan acted as placement agent to Maze Therapeutics on the Series D financing.

About Maze Therapeutics

Maze Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. The company is advancing a pipeline using its Compass platform, which provides insights into the genetic variants in disease and links them with the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups. The company’s pipeline is led by two wholly owned lead programs, MZE829 and MZE782, each of which represents a novel precision medicine-based approach for patients. For more information, please visit mazetx.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Contacts



Jillian Connell, Maze Therapeutics

jconnell@mazetx.com

(650) 850-5080

Media:

Dan Budwick, 1AB

dan@1abmedia.com