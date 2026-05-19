Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Maxwell Biosciences, a global health technology company pioneering a new category of immune-inspired, broad spectrum small molecules called Claromers®, today announces Claromers destroy Epstein-Barr virus, according to a third-party lab study.





Maxwell Biosciences Claromers Destroy Epstein-Barr virus

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9658/297827_0821f9b3049bf845_001full.jpg

Epstein-Barr virus (herpesvirus 4), which primarily causes infectious mononucleosis (mono), infects 90 percent of the global population. Epstein-Barr remains dormant in the body for life and is associated with many chronic conditions: Multiple Sclerosis, some cancers and autoimmune disorders like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and Irritable Bowel Disease. Nearly 95% of humans are infected.

"Epstein-Barr is the quietest and most widespread pandemic in human history—it lives inside 95% of us for life, and modern medicine has never had a real tool against it. These results are early, but they're the first sign that Maxwell's Claromer technology may finally be that tool. A mouth rinse or toothpaste that interrupts EBV transmission would be one of the most consequential consumer health products in a generation-and that's just the first step toward reaching the virus where it actually hides," said Scotch McClure, Founder & CEO of Maxwell Biosciences

The study used a fluorescent, glowing version of Epstein-Barr that can be tracked in lab cells. Six Claromers were tested vs. acyclovir. Acyclovir, a common antiviral used to treat similar viruses, provides some relief in early cases of mono, but is typically ineffective and does not prevent long-term dormancy. Toxicity and efficacy were tested over three days, using various concentrations. Acyclovir did not show any inhibition against Epstein-Barr. Of the six Claromers, two were strong performers against Epstein-Barr. One of the Claromers tested is MXB-22,510, Maxwell's compound intended for first-to-market clinical development. Both produced a greater than 50 percent success rate of inhibiting the growth of Epstein-Barr at non-toxic concentrations.

"Acyclovir is the standard antiviral for herpesvirus infections, and against Epstein-Barr in this study it did essentially nothing. Seeing two of our Claromers achieve greater than 50 percent inhibition in growth at non-toxic concentrations—against a virus that 95 percent of humans carry for life—is exactly the kind of preclinical signal that justifies further development of the Claromer platform. There's a long road from a lab result to a product, but the science is pointing somewhere remarkable," said Maxwell Biosciences Founder & CEO Scotch McClure.

This is a potential game changer for oral health and possibly finding a treatment to eradicate the dormant infection. Oral exposure to Claromers potentially could prevent the spread of Epstein-Barr with a product like a mouth rinse or toothpaste. Ultimately, one day, Maxwell may be able to reach and target Epstein-Barr where it resides in the body to get rid of this dormant and unpredictable disease.

Findings like this get us a step closer to delivering a complete biomimetic immune system to create health for the world, safely and affordably.

Visit MaxwellBiosciences.com/Epstein-Barr for more information.

About Maxwell Biosciences

Maxwell Biosciences is a global health technology company pioneering a new category of immune-inspired small molecules called Claromers® and a stabilized peptide analog technology: peptoids. Designed to mimic and enhance the body's natural defenses, Claromers destroy pathogenic bacteria, viruses, fungi and biofilms—without harming healthy cells or the microbiome.

Originally developed for critical infectious diseases, versions of Maxwell's technologies are now entering commercial deployment across cosmetics, beauty, personal care, nontoxic kitchen cleaning, medical coatings and biodefense. Claromer technology requires no refrigeration, is safe for the commensal microbiome and is highly stable in even the harshest environments.

Backed by a decade of research, a robust patent portfolio and leadership with deep expertise in science, military, AI and global health, Maxwell has active collaborative agreements with the US military and governments worldwide. FDA clinical trials are planned for 2027. Non-pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical commercialization is underway, with pilot access for select partners.

Maxwell's AI-first platform enables rapid innovation against the rising threat of resistant pathogens, offering scalable, shelf-stable and microbiome-resilient solutions for a healthier planet.

To learn more about Maxwell Biosciences, visit MaxwellBiosciences.com, or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297827