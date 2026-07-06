Matica Bio and VaxDome Partner to Develop Antigen-Agnostic Antiviral-Vaccine Hybrids with Influenza as One of the Disease Models

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matica Biotechnology, Inc. ("Matica Bio"), a viral vector contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), is partnering with Texas-based biotech VaxDome Inc. to bring its novel antigen-agnostic antiviral-vaccine hybrid candidates into clinical trials. Under the agreement, Matica Bio will provide process development, analytical development, and the production of both non-GMP and cGMP clinical materials.

The project centers on VaxDome's unique approach to broad protection against diverse known / unknown viruses as well as lung cancer by rapid transformation of a selected influenza virus strain into a safe, intranasally delivered, antigen-agnostic antiviral / vaccine hybrid (zIFV). Matica Bio will execute the work at its purpose-built facility in College Station, Texas.

This collaboration highlights Matica Bio's role as a trusted partner for complex, next-generation viral programs. With deep expertise across multiple virus and cell modalities including AAV, lentivirus, and oncolytic viruses Matica Bio brings specialized technical precision to VaxDome's hybrid platform. By integrating advanced single-use technologies and inline process monitoring at its Texas site, Matica Bio delivers rapid, predictable scaling from early-stage design straight through to clinical production.

"VaxDome's hybrid technology is a really fresh take on how we can treat and prevent viral infections in a wide variety of disease settings including flu," said Paul Kim, CEO of Matica Bio. "Our Texas site has the right systems, advanced cell line technologies, and specialized technical staff to take this project from early process development all the way through to manufacturing the actual batches for clinical trials."

"We chose Matica Bio because they can handle every step of the manufacturing process under one roof," said De-chu Christopher Tang, PhD, CEO of VaxDome. "Having development, analytical testing, and GMP production fully integrated at their Texas facility gives our team complete peace of mind as we move this candidate toward the clinic."

Matica Bio will manage the entire technical transition between phases, ensuring the final vaccine meets all safety, purity, and regulatory standards.

About Matica Biotechnology, Inc.

Matica Biotechnology is a viral vector Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) that leverages advanced technologies at its purpose-built cGMP facility. With industry-leading expertise in process development, assay development, and cGMP manufacturing, Matica Bio serves as a trusted partner, seamlessly supporting its clients with streamlined operations throughout every stage of projects. Collaborating across five Matica sites worldwide, Matica Bio delivers excellence in the CDMO domain through innovations such as MatiMax™ proprietary cell lines, in-line process monitoring, and single-use technologies.

In addition to its manufacturing and development capabilities, Matica Bio supports integrated investigator-initiated trial (IIT) and translational development programs through collaborative global platform models that connect U.S.-based manufacturing with leading international clinical ecosystems. These integrated frameworks are designed to accelerate early clinical development, enable globally credible clinical datasets, and support scalable pathways from translational research to global clinical expansion.

Visit www.maticabio.com for more information.

About VaxDome



VaxDome Inc. is a Fort Worth, Texas-based biotechnology company located at UNT Health Fort Worth on a mission to deliver highly adaptable therapeutic options for global infectious disease threats. The company's core strength lies in its proprietary antiviral-vaccine hybrid platform, which is designed to provide antigen- and mutation-agnostic protection against rapidly evolving pathogens. By developing VaxDome's proprietary zIFV technologies that mobilize rapid innate and adaptive immune responses without inducing harmful systemic inflammation, VaxDome focuses on the development of safe, effective, rapid, and economic countermeasures against complex viral challenges without the requirement to characterize viral genomes and unforeseeable mutations in advance. zIFV's potential to arrest lung cancer in situ by rapid generation of tertiary lymphoid structures within tumors in conjunction with its ability to mitigate lymphopenia could spawn new therapies that will endure to change the medical landscape.

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SOURCE Matica Biotechnology, Inc.