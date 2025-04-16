Marvel Biosciences to Give Oral Presentation at The Annual IRSF Rett Syndrome Scientific Meeting

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2025) - Marvel Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: MRVL) (OTCQB: MBCOF), and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc. (together “Marvel”), are pleased to announce their acceptance to give an oral presention at the International Rett Syndrome Foundation (IRSF) Scientific Meeting, taking place June 9-11th, 2025.

Dr. Mark Williams, Chief Science Officer of Marvel, will present on behalf of the Company and its research collaborators, Dr. Julie Le Merrer and Dr. Jérôme Becker from the iBraiN Institute in Tours, France. The presentation will highlight Marvel’s most recent preclinical studies of MB-204 in Rett Syndrome and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Drs. Le Merrer and Becker are leading experts in in vivo models of neuropsychiatric disorders, and their collaboration with Marvel has produced promising preclinical data for MB-204.

The IRSF Rett Syndrome Scientific Meeting is a premier international forum for the latest advancements in Rett research, connecting scientists, clinicians, and patient advocates working to accelerate the development of effective treatments. Hosted by the International Rett Syndrome Foundation, the event promotes collaboration and the translation of breakthrough research into clinical solutions.

“We are honored to present at the IRSF Rett Syndrome Scientific Meeting—one of the most important gatherings for advancing treatment and research in Rett Syndrome,” said Dr. Mark Williams, Chief Science Officer of Marvel. “We’re grateful to our collaborators for their partnership and look forward to sharing these compelling findings with the community.”

“Our team is committed to delivering innovative therapies to address unmet needs in neurological and neurodevelopmental disorders,” added Rod Matheson, CEO of Marvel. “We look forward to building new relationships at this meeting and advancing MB-204 toward clinical trials.”

Marvel and its collaborators intend to publish the full study results in a peer-reviewed scientific journal. In parallel, Marvel is preparing to submit an application for Orphan Drug Designation for MB-204 as a treatment for Rett syndrome with the U.S. FDA.

About Marvel Biosciences Corp.

Marvel Biosciences Corp., and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc., is a Calgary- based pre-clinical stage pharmaceutical development biotechnology company. The Company is developing MB-204, a novel ﬂuorinated derivative of the approved anti-Parkinson’s drug Istradefylline, the only clinically approved adenosine A2a antagonist. A signiﬁcant and growing body of scientiﬁc evidence suggests drugs that block the adenosine A2a receptor, such as MB-204, could be useful in treating other neurological diseases such as autism, depression and Alzheimer’s Disease. The Company is actively investigating its potential in addressing other neurodevelopmental disorders, such as Rett Syndrome and Fragile X Syndrome, to expand its therapeutic reach.

Contact Information:

Marvel Biosciences Corp.

J. Roderick (Rod) Matheson, Chief Executive Officer or

Dr. Mark Williams, President and Chief Science Officer Tel: 403 770 2469

