Marble Raises $15.5M Series A to Scale Access to Youth Mental Health Care

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marble , the youth mental health company building the infrastructure layer for a new teen mental health system, today announced it has raised $15.5 million in Series A funding, led by Costanoa with participation from Town Hall Ventures and Khosla Ventures. Marble will use the funding to expand access to critical mental health care in schools across the U.S. and grow its team to accelerate innovation and impact at scale.

The youth mental health crisis has reached record levels: 1 in 10 teens attempted suicide in the past year, according to CDC data. Rates of anxiety, depression, and social withdrawal are surging, yet families face severe barriers to care. Nearly half of American youth are Medicaid members, and for many, waitlists at community clinics stretch months or even years. School counselors are often the first line of defense, but with average caseloads of 385 students, they simply can't meet the need.

One Marble parent described her experience: "I tried literally everything I could to help my son, but I couldn't make it happen. I searched far and wide for a therapist who accepted his Medicaid plan, but found none. The school couldn't help me either, and my son just got worse and worse. He eventually stopped speaking to me entirely, and I grew more and more concerned about his well-being."

Founded by Jake Sussman and Dan Ross, former co-founders of Headway, the largest adult mental health provider in the country, Marble partners directly with schools to identify students in need and connect them quickly to licensed therapists. Since launching in New York last year, Marble has facilitated more than 15,000 therapy sessions for kids and families who otherwise wouldn't have access to care. By embedding within schools and partnering with both Medicaid and commercial payers, Marble brings evidence-based therapy to students who might otherwise struggle to access care—especially those covered by public insurance.

"In my time teaching at a low-income charter school in Brooklyn, I saw students in crisis left waiting for help, while school counselors scrambled to find support that just wasn't there," said Jake Sussman, Marble CEO. "We built Marble to close that gap—because kids shouldn't have to wait for help, and schools shouldn't have to go it alone."

Unlike traditional solutions, Marble embeds collaboration into its platform, enabling school counselors, parents, and therapists to share insights in real time. The company also reduces the administrative burden of Medicaid through tools like its AI scribe and proprietary therapist EHR, making it easier for clinicians to participate in Medicaid networks and dramatically expanding access. Marble's group therapy programs further increase clinician capacity, enabling therapists to support more students at once while maintaining quality of care.

"Most schools want to support their students' mental health, but they're stretched thin and often can't afford to bring in help," said Amy Cheetham, Partner at Costanoa Ventures. "What stood out about Marble is that they've built a model where schools don't have to pay a dime—and still get high-quality, timely care for their students. That kind of access shouldn't be rare, and we backed Marble because they're making it possible at scale."

As Marble expands nationwide, its platform is also building a powerful data advantage by combining insights from therapists, schools, and families to make its clinical products more precise, personalized, and effective over time.

Marble Health is a tech-first mental health platform that connects students to high-quality, affordable therapy through their schools. By partnering with school counselors, Marble identifies students in need and matches them with licensed therapists, online or in person, with care covered by insurance. The platform also equips therapists with time-saving tools and enables direct collaboration between counselors and clinicians, ensuring students get the support they need, when they need it.

Costanoa exists to elevate founders building companies of consequence. We lead investments from formation through Series A in Applied AI, AI Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, National Security, and Fintech. With $2.3B AUM, we're boutique by design—making fewer investments to deliver deeper expertise and operational support when it matters most: the early, defining stages of growth. For more information, please visit www.costanoa.vc .

