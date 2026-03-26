Maplight Therapeutics Selects Flex Databases for Next-Generation Clinical Trial Oversight

PRAGUE, Czech Republic - March 26, 2026 - MapLight Therapeutics has officially selected Prague-based Flex Databases to spearhead the digital transformation of its clinical operations. By adopting Flex Databases’ integrated Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) and electronic Trial Master File (eTMF), MapLight is moving toward a centralized, data-driven approach to drug development.

Bridging the Gap Between CROs and Sponsors

In the complex landscape of modern clinical trials, maintaining a "single source of truth" is often a challenge when working with multiple Contract Research Organizations (CROs). MapLight’s transition to Flex Databases creates a central repository that provides the internal team with real-time visibility into study progress.

"Leveraging CROs is essential to our activities, but having Flex Databases’ platform allows us to have real-time access to our data," the MapLight team explained. "This gives us the autonomy to oversee our studies from startup to closeout while using our own CTMS for monitoring activities."

Why Flex Databases?

During a competitive evaluation process, MapLight identified several "must-have" features that set Flex Databases apart:

● Turnkey GDPR Compliance: With data privacy regulations becoming increasingly stringent, MapLight prioritized Flex Databases’ robust, built-in GDPR measures to protect research participants' privacy.

● Enhanced Data Integrity: The eTMF solution fills critical gaps found in prior systems, notably through automated duplicate document detection and comprehensive QC reporting.

● Configurability for Complex Trials: The high level of CTMS configurability ensures that MapLight can capture and analyze the exact data points required for their specific CNS research programs.

Strategic Partnership for Future Growth

The collaboration is built on more than just software features. MapLight views the move as a strategic long-term investment. By utilizing the platform’s historical data capabilities, MapLight intends to optimize the planning and execution of future clinical trials.

"We look for vendor teams that are supportive, proactive, and willing to act on feedback," MapLight noted. "We expect a collaborative team that will guide us in proper configuration to meet our information management needs both during implementation and beyond."

About MapLight Therapeutics

MapLight Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for patients with difficult-to-treat CNS disorders. By combining deep expertise in synaptic physiology with advanced drug discovery tools, MapLight is pioneering treatments for the world's most challenging neurological conditions.

About Flex Databases

Headquartered in Prague, Flex Databases is a global provider of comprehensive eClinical solutions. Their platform empowers life sciences companies to manage clinical trials with greater efficiency, transparency, and compliance through a modular, highly-configurable SaaS suite.