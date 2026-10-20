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Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Release Third-Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Host Webcast on November 3, 2026

October 20, 2026 | 
1 min read

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) announced today that it will release its third-quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, prior to the open of the U.S. financial markets.

Following the announcement, Madrigal’s management will host a live webcast at 8 a.m. Eastern Time to review the Company’s financial and operating results.

The live webcast may be accessed at the Investor Relations section of the Madrigal Pharmaceuticals website. To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.

The webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast.

About Madrigal
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of MASH. Rezdiffra was the first medication approved by both the FDA and European Commission for the treatment of MASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis (F2 to F3). An ongoing Phase 3 outcomes trial is evaluating Rezdiffra for the treatment of compensated MASH cirrhosis (F4c). For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.

Investor Contact
Tina Ventura, IR@madrigalpharma.com

Media Contact
Christopher Frates, media@madrigalpharma.com


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