MaaT Pharma Presents the Results of its Annual General Meeting and Provides a Statement on its Half-Year Liquidity Contract

LYON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MAAT #GeneralMeeting--Regulatory News:
MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT – the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to enhancing survival for patients with cancer through immune modulation, presents the results of its Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting held on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at 9:30 am CET at the Company's office and broadcasted live (replay available here). The Company also provides an update on the liquidity contract managed by Kepler Cheuvreux as of June 30th, 2026.
Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting
The quorum reached by the shareholders present, representing, or voting remotely, was above 69.61% of voting shares.
Shareholders overwhelmingly approved most of the resolutions put forward by the Board of Directors by a majority of over 90%. The following resolutions were approved:
- Approval of the financial statements for fiscal year 2025;
- The renewal of the terms of office for current directors Mr. Jean-Marie Lefèvre, Mrs. Nadia Kamal, Mr. Claude Bertrand, Mr. Hervé Affagard, Mr. Jean Volatier, Seventure Partners and Bpifrance Investissement;
- The compensation policy for corporate officers (Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Directors) and the compensation paid or awarded during 2025 fiscal year - details of the votes on the said resolution is available on the Company’s website here;
- Financial resolutions, notably delegations of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out capital increases in various situations.
Only one resolution was rejected:
- Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to decide on any merger, demerger or partial contribution of assets (29th resolution).
In accordance with the approval of resolutions 19 and 20, the Company also announced that the Board of Directors has decided to maintain the liquidity contract signed with Kepler Cheuvreux for the liquidity of the Company's shares listed on Euronext Paris. Information on this contract is available in the Company’s Universal Registration Document (French only).
The full minutes of the Annual General Meeting and the results of the votes, resolution by resolution are available on the Company’s website www.maatpharma.com in the Investors/ Shareholder Meetings’ section.
Half-year liquidity contract statement
Under the liquidity contract entered into between MaaT Pharma and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2026:
- 45,618 shares
- € 66,564.56
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,998
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,808
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 222,290 shares for € 1,297,309.11
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 203,219 shares for € 1,268,496.55
As a reminder :
- the following resources appeared on the last half-year statement on 31 December 2025 on the liquidity account:
- 26,547 shares
- € 94,695.27
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,120
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,342
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 74,642 shares for € 332,072.16
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 83,855 shares for € 394,938.88
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- € 200,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
|Total
2,998
222,290
1,297,309.11
2,808
203,219
1,268,496.55
|01/02/2026
-
-
-
5
1,000
5,470.00
|01/05/2026
34
2,900
15,747.00
33
2,200
12,210.00
|01/06/2026
41
3,050
15,707.50
20
1,700
8,806.00
|01/07/2026
8
601
3,161.26
62
4,950
26,878.50
|01/08/2026
49
4,749
25,312.17
33
2,420
13,285.80
|01/09/2026
3
300
1,527.00
1
100
520.00
|01/12/2026
31
2,750
13,722.50
27
1,779
9,055.11
|01/13/2026
16
1,200
5,976.00
15
1,030
5,191.20
|01/14/2026
46
3,350
15,845.50
10
834
3,994.86
|01/15/2026
10
684
3,180.60
77
5,787
28,066.95
|01/16/2026
10
621
3,136.05
30
2,270
11,554.30
|01/19/2026
33
2,479
12,295.84
20
1,575
7,843.50
|01/20/2026
20
1,350
6,615.00
32
2,625
13,098.75
|01/21/2026
19
1,466
7,403.30
28
2,200
11,308.00
|01/22/2026
22
1,700
8,959.00
38
2,540
13,614.40
|01/23/2026
39
2,416
13,167.20
51
3,700
20,387.00
|01/26/2026
10
863
5,117.59
58
4,200
25,074.00
|01/27/2026
28
1,737
10,526.22
54
4,600
29,946.00
|01/28/2026
30
2,400
17,352.00
58
4,272
31,313.76
|01/29/2026
43
3,300
25,476.00
43
3,436
27,247.48
|01/30/2026
64
5,800
42,688.00
42
3,390
25,628.40
|02/02/2026
32
2,610
18,296.10
57
4,010
29,072.50
|02/03/2026
28
2,300
17,204.00
41
3,250
24,667.50
|02/04/2026
49
3,650
27,046.50
29
2,150
16,447.50
|02/05/2026
34
2,526
17,884.08
26
1,788
12,819.96
|02/06/2026
34
2,124
14,783.04
15
810
5,751.00
|02/09/2026
11
800
5,656.00
37
2,612
18,597.44
|02/10/2026
21
1,600
11,456.00
40
3,000
21,720.00
|02/11/2026
25
1,800
12,834.00
11
649
4,672.80
|02/12/2026
19
1,150
8,176.50
24
2,051
14,726.18
|02/13/2026
16
1,201
8,503.08
39
3,400
25,330.00
|02/16/2026
65
4,322
32,069.24
46
3,600
27,324.00
|02/17/2026
37
2,428
18,137.16
31
2,200
16,654.00
|02/18/2026
30
2,150
15,888.50
32
2,400
18,048.00
|02/19/2026
28
1,915
14,458.25
28
1,950
14,937.00
|02/20/2026
32
2,485
18,538.10
14
800
6,096.00
|02/23/2026
37
2,800
20,552.00
27
2,100
15,666.00
|02/24/2026
28
1,513
10,923.86
31
2,203
16,125.96
|02/25/2026
27
1,389
10,195.26
30
2,042
15,172.06
|02/26/2026
24
2,100
15,267.00
23
1,443
10,577.19
|02/27/2026
23
1,857
13,314.69
17
1,172
8,532.16
|03/02/2026
41
2,890
20,201.10
33
2,286
16,230.60
|03/03/2026
49
3,600
24,696.00
13
1,051
7,314.96
|03/04/2026
46
3,453
22,548.09
53
4,299
29,061.24
|03/05/2026
18
1,300
8,996.00
36
2,362
16,722.96
|03/06/2026
28
2,100
14,301.00
20
1,500
10,335.00
|03/09/2026
16
1,200
8,076.00
37
2,305
15,904.50
|03/10/2026
1
100
716.00
14
821
5,993.30
|03/11/2026
16
1,000
7,160.00
6
500
3,600.00
|03/12/2026
33
2,200
15,400.00
17
1,003
7,151.39
|03/13/2026
24
1,425
9,932.25
30
2,030
14,331.80
|03/16/2026
10
1,000
6,950.00
29
1,810
12,706.20
|03/17/2026
22
1,400
9,772.00
27
1,490
10,504.50
|03/18/2026
19
1,400
9,800.00
20
1,100
7,744.00
|03/19/2026
17
1,089
7,579.44
41
2,667
18,962.37
|03/20/2026
20
1,700
12,070.00
25
2,200
15,774.00
|03/23/2026
29
2,500
17,750.00
43
3,603
26,049.69
|03/24/2026
81
6,536
44,902.32
24
2,012
14,365.68
|03/25/2026
13
1,000
6,750.00
22
1,556
10,596.36
|03/26/2026
32
2,626
17,174.04
7
700
4,613.00
|03/27/2026
26
2,074
13,315.08
26
1,701
11,056.50
|03/30/2026
71
5,447
33,444.58
8
505
3,110.80
|03/31/2026
70
5,704
31,200.88
2
200
1,132.00
|04/01/2026
18
1,191
6,693.42
32
2,600
15,002.00
|04/02/2026
34
1,509
8,465.49
13
900
5,139.00
|04/07/2026
14
600
3,360.00
-
-
-
|04/08/2026
1
100
590.00
41
2,558
15,168.94
|04/09/2026
35
2,450
14,136.50
9
501
2,910.81
|04/10/2026
17
1,100
6,292.00
15
800
4,624.00
|04/13/2026
28
2,000
11,060.00
2
130
720.20
|04/14/2026
5
273
1,526.07
47
2,470
13,980.20
|04/15/2026
29
1,577
8,831.20
8
800
4,536.00
|04/16/2026
21
1,150
6,371.00
23
930
5,189.40
|04/17/2026
24
1,800
9,990.00
24
1,687
9,480.94
|04/20/2026
15
1,100
6,028.00
10
610
3,361.10
|04/21/2026
45
2,037
11,020.17
12
901
4,919.46
|04/22/2026
34
1,863
10,171.98
24
1,973
10,890.96
|04/23/2026
14
1,200
6,384.00
20
1,001
5,355.35
|04/24/2026
2
200
1,058.00
10
515
2,801.60
|04/27/2026
1
100
564.00
59
4,618
26,692.04
|04/28/2026
28
1,620
9,347.40
14
1,100
6,435.00
|04/29/2026
32
2,054
11,892.66
14
992
5,803.20
|04/30/2026
10
654
3,793.20
20
1,608
9,406.80
|05/04/2026
10
1,000
5,930.00
26
1,556
9,336.00
|05/05/2026
12
1,100
6,468.00
25
2,200
13,134.00
|05/06/2026
9
700
4,263.00
40
2,940
18,257.40
|05/07/2026
-
-
-
43
3,160
20,919.20
|05/08/2026
34
2,542
16,650.10
4
101
664.58
|05/11/2026
-
-
-
27
2,000
13,640.00
|05/12/2026
26
1,900
14,079.00
30
2,000
15,200.00
|05/13/2026
37
2,261
16,369.64
20
1,700
12,444.00
|05/14/2026
37
2,803
20,545.99
26
2,000
15,160.00
|05/15/2026
32
1,986
14,239.62
19
1,400
10,108.00
|05/18/2026
40
3,110
21,396.80
10
541
3,787.00
|05/19/2026
28
2,000
13,460.00
23
1,261
8,587.41
|05/20/2026
31
2,000
13,320.00
27
2,045
13,701.50
|05/21/2026
67
6,430
17,361.00
-
-
-
|05/22/2026
16
1,300
4,121.00
-
-
-
|05/25/2026
25
1,600
5,104.00
-
-
-
|05/26/2026
9
900
2,754.00
1
100
312.00
|05/27/2026
18
2,500
7,100.00
-
-
-
|05/28/2026
7
700
1,890.00
-
-
-
|05/29/2026
-
-
-
3
300
822.00
|06/01/2026
3
300
894.00
16
1,300
3,913.00
|06/02/2026
13
1,100
3,201.00
5
300
903.00
|06/03/2026
6
600
1,746.00
6
600
1,776.00
|06/04/2026
8
700
2,023.00
8
600
1,758.00
|06/05/2026
22
1,400
4,046.00
12
800
2,360.00
|06/08/2026
24
1,550
4,324.50
3
300
846.00
|06/09/2026
12
800
2,232.00
20
809
2,273.29
|06/10/2026
11
851
2,340.25
20
991
2,774.80
|06/11/2026
9
799
2,253.18
13
1,200
3,420.00
|06/12/2026
7
700
2,023.00
30
2,011
5,852.01
|06/15/2026
18
1,500
4,380.00
10
889
2,640.33
|06/16/2026
20
1,400
3,990.00
3
300
861.00
|06/17/2026
5
300
858.00
10
507
1,460.16
|06/18/2026
11
918
2,625.48
10
696
2,004.48
|06/19/2026
14
1,082
3,062.06
4
201
572.85
|06/22/2026
10
900
2,493.00
-
-
-
|06/23/2026
11
800
2,200.00
7
500
1,385.00
|06/24/2026
15
1,000
2,710.00
7
700
1,911.00
|06/25/2026
19
1,600
4,320.00
2
200
542.00
|06/26/2026
37
3,000
7,800.00
9
900
2,403.00
|06/29/2026
21
1,823
4,557.50
8
579
1,464.87
|06/30/2026
19
1,577
3,769.03
16
899
2,193.56
About MaaT Pharma
MaaT Pharma is a leading, late-stage clinical company focused on developing innovative gut microbiome-driven therapies to modulate the immune system and enhance cancer patient survival. Supported by a talented team committed to making a difference for patients worldwide, the Company was founded in 2014 and is based in Lyon, France.
As a pioneer, MaaT Pharma is leading the way in bringing the first microbiome-driven immunomodulator in oncology. Using its proprietary pooling and co-cultivation technologies, MaaT Pharma develops high diversity, standardized drug candidates, aiming at extending life of cancer patients. MaaT Pharma has been listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT) since 2021.
Contacts
MaaT Pharma – Investor Relations
Eric Soyer
Chief Financial Officer
+33 4 28 29 14 00
invest@maat-pharma.com
MaaT Pharma – Media Relations
Pauline Richaud
Head of Communications
+33 6 14 06 45 92
media@maat-pharma.com