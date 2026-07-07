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MaaT Pharma Presents the Results of its Annual General Meeting and Provides a Statement on its Half-Year Liquidity Contract

July 7, 2026 | 
8 min read

LYON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MAAT #GeneralMeeting--Regulatory News:



MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT – the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to enhancing survival for patients with cancer through immune modulation, presents the results of its Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting held on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at 9:30 am CET at the Company's office and broadcasted live (replay available here). The Company also provides an update on the liquidity contract managed by Kepler Cheuvreux as of June 30th, 2026.

Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting

The quorum reached by the shareholders present, representing, or voting remotely, was above 69.61% of voting shares.

Shareholders overwhelmingly approved most of the resolutions put forward by the Board of Directors by a majority of over 90%. The following resolutions were approved:

  • Approval of the financial statements for fiscal year 2025;
  • The renewal of the terms of office for current directors Mr. Jean-Marie Lefèvre, Mrs. Nadia Kamal, Mr. Claude Bertrand, Mr. Hervé Affagard, Mr. Jean Volatier, Seventure Partners and Bpifrance Investissement;
  • The compensation policy for corporate officers (Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Directors) and the compensation paid or awarded during 2025 fiscal year - details of the votes on the said resolution is available on the Company’s website here;
  • Financial resolutions, notably delegations of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out capital increases in various situations.

Only one resolution was rejected:

  • Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to decide on any merger, demerger or partial contribution of assets (29th resolution).

In accordance with the approval of resolutions 19 and 20, the Company also announced that the Board of Directors has decided to maintain the liquidity contract signed with Kepler Cheuvreux for the liquidity of the Company's shares listed on Euronext Paris. Information on this contract is available in the Company’s Universal Registration Document (French only).

The full minutes of the Annual General Meeting and the results of the votes, resolution by resolution are available on the Company’s website www.maatpharma.com in the Investors/ Shareholder Meetings’ section.

Half-year liquidity contract statement
Under the liquidity contract entered into between MaaT Pharma and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2026:

- 45,618 shares
- € 66,564.56

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,998
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,808
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 222,290 shares for € 1,297,309.11
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 203,219 shares for € 1,268,496.55

As a reminder :

  • the following resources appeared on the last half-year statement on 31 December 2025 on the liquidity account:

- 26,547 shares
- € 94,695.27

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,120
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,342
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 74,642 shares for € 332,072.16
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 83,855 shares for € 394,938.88

  • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 0 shares
- € 200,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy Side

 

Sell Side

Number of executions

Number of shares

Traded volume in EUR

 

Number of executions

Number of shares

Traded volume in EUR

Total

2,998

222,290

1,297,309.11

2,808

203,219

1,268,496.55

01/02/2026

-

-

-

5

1,000

5,470.00

01/05/2026

34

2,900

15,747.00

33

2,200

12,210.00

01/06/2026

41

3,050

15,707.50

20

1,700

8,806.00

01/07/2026

8

601

3,161.26

62

4,950

26,878.50

01/08/2026

49

4,749

25,312.17

33

2,420

13,285.80

01/09/2026

3

300

1,527.00

1

100

520.00

01/12/2026

31

2,750

13,722.50

27

1,779

9,055.11

01/13/2026

16

1,200

5,976.00

15

1,030

5,191.20

01/14/2026

46

3,350

15,845.50

10

834

3,994.86

01/15/2026

10

684

3,180.60

77

5,787

28,066.95

01/16/2026

10

621

3,136.05

30

2,270

11,554.30

01/19/2026

33

2,479

12,295.84

20

1,575

7,843.50

01/20/2026

20

1,350

6,615.00

32

2,625

13,098.75

01/21/2026

19

1,466

7,403.30

28

2,200

11,308.00

01/22/2026

22

1,700

8,959.00

38

2,540

13,614.40

01/23/2026

39

2,416

13,167.20

51

3,700

20,387.00

01/26/2026

10

863

5,117.59

58

4,200

25,074.00

01/27/2026

28

1,737

10,526.22

54

4,600

29,946.00

01/28/2026

30

2,400

17,352.00

58

4,272

31,313.76

01/29/2026

43

3,300

25,476.00

43

3,436

27,247.48

01/30/2026

64

5,800

42,688.00

42

3,390

25,628.40

02/02/2026

32

2,610

18,296.10

57

4,010

29,072.50

02/03/2026

28

2,300

17,204.00

41

3,250

24,667.50

02/04/2026

49

3,650

27,046.50

29

2,150

16,447.50

02/05/2026

34

2,526

17,884.08

26

1,788

12,819.96

02/06/2026

34

2,124

14,783.04

15

810

5,751.00

02/09/2026

11

800

5,656.00

37

2,612

18,597.44

02/10/2026

21

1,600

11,456.00

40

3,000

21,720.00

02/11/2026

25

1,800

12,834.00

11

649

4,672.80

02/12/2026

19

1,150

8,176.50

24

2,051

14,726.18

02/13/2026

16

1,201

8,503.08

39

3,400

25,330.00

02/16/2026

65

4,322

32,069.24

46

3,600

27,324.00

02/17/2026

37

2,428

18,137.16

31

2,200

16,654.00

02/18/2026

30

2,150

15,888.50

32

2,400

18,048.00

02/19/2026

28

1,915

14,458.25

28

1,950

14,937.00

02/20/2026

32

2,485

18,538.10

14

800

6,096.00

02/23/2026

37

2,800

20,552.00

27

2,100

15,666.00

02/24/2026

28

1,513

10,923.86

31

2,203

16,125.96

02/25/2026

27

1,389

10,195.26

30

2,042

15,172.06

02/26/2026

24

2,100

15,267.00

23

1,443

10,577.19

02/27/2026

23

1,857

13,314.69

17

1,172

8,532.16

03/02/2026

41

2,890

20,201.10

33

2,286

16,230.60

03/03/2026

49

3,600

24,696.00

13

1,051

7,314.96

03/04/2026

46

3,453

22,548.09

53

4,299

29,061.24

03/05/2026

18

1,300

8,996.00

36

2,362

16,722.96

03/06/2026

28

2,100

14,301.00

20

1,500

10,335.00

03/09/2026

16

1,200

8,076.00

37

2,305

15,904.50

03/10/2026

1

100

716.00

14

821

5,993.30

03/11/2026

16

1,000

7,160.00

6

500

3,600.00

03/12/2026

33

2,200

15,400.00

17

1,003

7,151.39

03/13/2026

24

1,425

9,932.25

30

2,030

14,331.80

03/16/2026

10

1,000

6,950.00

29

1,810

12,706.20

03/17/2026

22

1,400

9,772.00

27

1,490

10,504.50

03/18/2026

19

1,400

9,800.00

20

1,100

7,744.00

03/19/2026

17

1,089

7,579.44

41

2,667

18,962.37

03/20/2026

20

1,700

12,070.00

25

2,200

15,774.00

03/23/2026

29

2,500

17,750.00

43

3,603

26,049.69

03/24/2026

81

6,536

44,902.32

24

2,012

14,365.68

03/25/2026

13

1,000

6,750.00

22

1,556

10,596.36

03/26/2026

32

2,626

17,174.04

7

700

4,613.00

03/27/2026

26

2,074

13,315.08

26

1,701

11,056.50

03/30/2026

71

5,447

33,444.58

8

505

3,110.80

03/31/2026

70

5,704

31,200.88

2

200

1,132.00

04/01/2026

18

1,191

6,693.42

32

2,600

15,002.00

04/02/2026

34

1,509

8,465.49

13

900

5,139.00

04/07/2026

14

600

3,360.00

-

-

-

04/08/2026

1

100

590.00

41

2,558

15,168.94

04/09/2026

35

2,450

14,136.50

9

501

2,910.81

04/10/2026

17

1,100

6,292.00

15

800

4,624.00

04/13/2026

28

2,000

11,060.00

2

130

720.20

04/14/2026

5

273

1,526.07

47

2,470

13,980.20

04/15/2026

29

1,577

8,831.20

8

800

4,536.00

04/16/2026

21

1,150

6,371.00

23

930

5,189.40

04/17/2026

24

1,800

9,990.00

24

1,687

9,480.94

04/20/2026

15

1,100

6,028.00

10

610

3,361.10

04/21/2026

45

2,037

11,020.17

12

901

4,919.46

04/22/2026

34

1,863

10,171.98

24

1,973

10,890.96

04/23/2026

14

1,200

6,384.00

20

1,001

5,355.35

04/24/2026

2

200

1,058.00

10

515

2,801.60

04/27/2026

1

100

564.00

59

4,618

26,692.04

04/28/2026

28

1,620

9,347.40

14

1,100

6,435.00

04/29/2026

32

2,054

11,892.66

14

992

5,803.20

04/30/2026

10

654

3,793.20

20

1,608

9,406.80

05/04/2026

10

1,000

5,930.00

26

1,556

9,336.00

05/05/2026

12

1,100

6,468.00

25

2,200

13,134.00

05/06/2026

9

700

4,263.00

40

2,940

18,257.40

05/07/2026

-

-

-

43

3,160

20,919.20

05/08/2026

34

2,542

16,650.10

4

101

664.58

05/11/2026

-

-

-

27

2,000

13,640.00

05/12/2026

26

1,900

14,079.00

30

2,000

15,200.00

05/13/2026

37

2,261

16,369.64

20

1,700

12,444.00

05/14/2026

37

2,803

20,545.99

26

2,000

15,160.00

05/15/2026

32

1,986

14,239.62

19

1,400

10,108.00

05/18/2026

40

3,110

21,396.80

10

541

3,787.00

05/19/2026

28

2,000

13,460.00

23

1,261

8,587.41

05/20/2026

31

2,000

13,320.00

27

2,045

13,701.50

05/21/2026

67

6,430

17,361.00

-

-

-

05/22/2026

16

1,300

4,121.00

-

-

-

05/25/2026

25

1,600

5,104.00

-

-

-

05/26/2026

9

900

2,754.00

1

100

312.00

05/27/2026

18

2,500

7,100.00

-

-

-

05/28/2026

7

700

1,890.00

-

-

-

05/29/2026

-

-

-

3

300

822.00

06/01/2026

3

300

894.00

16

1,300

3,913.00

06/02/2026

13

1,100

3,201.00

5

300

903.00

06/03/2026

6

600

1,746.00

6

600

1,776.00

06/04/2026

8

700

2,023.00

8

600

1,758.00

06/05/2026

22

1,400

4,046.00

12

800

2,360.00

06/08/2026

24

1,550

4,324.50

3

300

846.00

06/09/2026

12

800

2,232.00

20

809

2,273.29

06/10/2026

11

851

2,340.25

20

991

2,774.80

06/11/2026

9

799

2,253.18

13

1,200

3,420.00

06/12/2026

7

700

2,023.00

30

2,011

5,852.01

06/15/2026

18

1,500

4,380.00

10

889

2,640.33

06/16/2026

20

1,400

3,990.00

3

300

861.00

06/17/2026

5

300

858.00

10

507

1,460.16

06/18/2026

11

918

2,625.48

10

696

2,004.48

06/19/2026

14

1,082

3,062.06

4

201

572.85

06/22/2026

10

900

2,493.00

-

-

-

06/23/2026

11

800

2,200.00

7

500

1,385.00

06/24/2026

15

1,000

2,710.00

7

700

1,911.00

06/25/2026

19

1,600

4,320.00

2

200

542.00

06/26/2026

37

3,000

7,800.00

9

900

2,403.00

06/29/2026

21

1,823

4,557.50

8

579

1,464.87

06/30/2026

19

1,577

3,769.03

16

899

2,193.56

About MaaT Pharma
MaaT Pharma is a leading, late-stage clinical company focused on developing innovative gut microbiome-driven therapies to modulate the immune system and enhance cancer patient survival. Supported by a talented team committed to making a difference for patients worldwide, the Company was founded in 2014 and is based in Lyon, France.
As a pioneer, MaaT Pharma is leading the way in bringing the first microbiome-driven immunomodulator in oncology. Using its proprietary pooling and co-cultivation technologies, MaaT Pharma develops high diversity, standardized drug candidates, aiming at extending life of cancer patients. MaaT Pharma has been listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT) since 2021.


Contacts

MaaT Pharma – Investor Relations
Eric Soyer
Chief Financial Officer
+33 4 28 29 14 00
invest@maat-pharma.com

MaaT Pharma – Media Relations
Pauline Richaud
Head of Communications
+33 6 14 06 45 92
media@maat-pharma.com

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