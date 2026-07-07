MaaT Pharma Presents the Results of its Annual General Meeting and Provides a Statement on its Half-Year Liquidity Contract

LYON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MAAT #GeneralMeeting--Regulatory News:

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT – the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to enhancing survival for patients with cancer through immune modulation, presents the results of its Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting held on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at 9:30 am CET at the Company's office and broadcasted live (replay available here). The Company also provides an update on the liquidity contract managed by Kepler Cheuvreux as of June 30th, 2026.

Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting

The quorum reached by the shareholders present, representing, or voting remotely, was above 69.61% of voting shares.

Shareholders overwhelmingly approved most of the resolutions put forward by the Board of Directors by a majority of over 90%. The following resolutions were approved:

Approval of the financial statements for fiscal year 2025;

The renewal of the terms of office for current directors Mr. Jean-Marie Lefèvre, Mrs. Nadia Kamal, Mr. Claude Bertrand, Mr. Hervé Affagard, Mr. Jean Volatier, Seventure Partners and Bpifrance Investissement;

The compensation policy for corporate officers (Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Directors) and the compensation paid or awarded during 2025 fiscal year - details of the votes on the said resolution is available on the Company’s website here

Financial resolutions, notably delegations of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out capital increases in various situations.

Only one resolution was rejected:

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to decide on any merger, demerger or partial contribution of assets (29th resolution).

In accordance with the approval of resolutions 19 and 20, the Company also announced that the Board of Directors has decided to maintain the liquidity contract signed with Kepler Cheuvreux for the liquidity of the Company's shares listed on Euronext Paris. Information on this contract is available in the Company’s Universal Registration Document (French only).

The full minutes of the Annual General Meeting and the results of the votes, resolution by resolution are available on the Company’s website www.maatpharma.com in the Investors/ Shareholder Meetings’ section.

Half-year liquidity contract statement

Under the liquidity contract entered into between MaaT Pharma and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2026:

- 45,618 shares

- € 66,564.56

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,998

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,808

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 222,290 shares for € 1,297,309.11

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 203,219 shares for € 1,268,496.55

As a reminder :

the following resources appeared on the last half-year statement on 31 December 2025 on the liquidity account:

- 26,547 shares

- € 94,695.27

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,120

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,342

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 74,642 shares for € 332,072.16

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 83,855 shares for € 394,938.88

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 0 shares

- € 200,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 2,998 222,290 1,297,309.11 2,808 203,219 1,268,496.55 01/02/2026 - - - 5 1,000 5,470.00 01/05/2026 34 2,900 15,747.00 33 2,200 12,210.00 01/06/2026 41 3,050 15,707.50 20 1,700 8,806.00 01/07/2026 8 601 3,161.26 62 4,950 26,878.50 01/08/2026 49 4,749 25,312.17 33 2,420 13,285.80 01/09/2026 3 300 1,527.00 1 100 520.00 01/12/2026 31 2,750 13,722.50 27 1,779 9,055.11 01/13/2026 16 1,200 5,976.00 15 1,030 5,191.20 01/14/2026 46 3,350 15,845.50 10 834 3,994.86 01/15/2026 10 684 3,180.60 77 5,787 28,066.95 01/16/2026 10 621 3,136.05 30 2,270 11,554.30 01/19/2026 33 2,479 12,295.84 20 1,575 7,843.50 01/20/2026 20 1,350 6,615.00 32 2,625 13,098.75 01/21/2026 19 1,466 7,403.30 28 2,200 11,308.00 01/22/2026 22 1,700 8,959.00 38 2,540 13,614.40 01/23/2026 39 2,416 13,167.20 51 3,700 20,387.00 01/26/2026 10 863 5,117.59 58 4,200 25,074.00 01/27/2026 28 1,737 10,526.22 54 4,600 29,946.00 01/28/2026 30 2,400 17,352.00 58 4,272 31,313.76 01/29/2026 43 3,300 25,476.00 43 3,436 27,247.48 01/30/2026 64 5,800 42,688.00 42 3,390 25,628.40 02/02/2026 32 2,610 18,296.10 57 4,010 29,072.50 02/03/2026 28 2,300 17,204.00 41 3,250 24,667.50 02/04/2026 49 3,650 27,046.50 29 2,150 16,447.50 02/05/2026 34 2,526 17,884.08 26 1,788 12,819.96 02/06/2026 34 2,124 14,783.04 15 810 5,751.00 02/09/2026 11 800 5,656.00 37 2,612 18,597.44 02/10/2026 21 1,600 11,456.00 40 3,000 21,720.00 02/11/2026 25 1,800 12,834.00 11 649 4,672.80 02/12/2026 19 1,150 8,176.50 24 2,051 14,726.18 02/13/2026 16 1,201 8,503.08 39 3,400 25,330.00 02/16/2026 65 4,322 32,069.24 46 3,600 27,324.00 02/17/2026 37 2,428 18,137.16 31 2,200 16,654.00 02/18/2026 30 2,150 15,888.50 32 2,400 18,048.00 02/19/2026 28 1,915 14,458.25 28 1,950 14,937.00 02/20/2026 32 2,485 18,538.10 14 800 6,096.00 02/23/2026 37 2,800 20,552.00 27 2,100 15,666.00 02/24/2026 28 1,513 10,923.86 31 2,203 16,125.96 02/25/2026 27 1,389 10,195.26 30 2,042 15,172.06 02/26/2026 24 2,100 15,267.00 23 1,443 10,577.19 02/27/2026 23 1,857 13,314.69 17 1,172 8,532.16 03/02/2026 41 2,890 20,201.10 33 2,286 16,230.60 03/03/2026 49 3,600 24,696.00 13 1,051 7,314.96 03/04/2026 46 3,453 22,548.09 53 4,299 29,061.24 03/05/2026 18 1,300 8,996.00 36 2,362 16,722.96 03/06/2026 28 2,100 14,301.00 20 1,500 10,335.00 03/09/2026 16 1,200 8,076.00 37 2,305 15,904.50 03/10/2026 1 100 716.00 14 821 5,993.30 03/11/2026 16 1,000 7,160.00 6 500 3,600.00 03/12/2026 33 2,200 15,400.00 17 1,003 7,151.39 03/13/2026 24 1,425 9,932.25 30 2,030 14,331.80 03/16/2026 10 1,000 6,950.00 29 1,810 12,706.20 03/17/2026 22 1,400 9,772.00 27 1,490 10,504.50 03/18/2026 19 1,400 9,800.00 20 1,100 7,744.00 03/19/2026 17 1,089 7,579.44 41 2,667 18,962.37 03/20/2026 20 1,700 12,070.00 25 2,200 15,774.00 03/23/2026 29 2,500 17,750.00 43 3,603 26,049.69 03/24/2026 81 6,536 44,902.32 24 2,012 14,365.68 03/25/2026 13 1,000 6,750.00 22 1,556 10,596.36 03/26/2026 32 2,626 17,174.04 7 700 4,613.00 03/27/2026 26 2,074 13,315.08 26 1,701 11,056.50 03/30/2026 71 5,447 33,444.58 8 505 3,110.80 03/31/2026 70 5,704 31,200.88 2 200 1,132.00 04/01/2026 18 1,191 6,693.42 32 2,600 15,002.00 04/02/2026 34 1,509 8,465.49 13 900 5,139.00 04/07/2026 14 600 3,360.00 - - - 04/08/2026 1 100 590.00 41 2,558 15,168.94 04/09/2026 35 2,450 14,136.50 9 501 2,910.81 04/10/2026 17 1,100 6,292.00 15 800 4,624.00 04/13/2026 28 2,000 11,060.00 2 130 720.20 04/14/2026 5 273 1,526.07 47 2,470 13,980.20 04/15/2026 29 1,577 8,831.20 8 800 4,536.00 04/16/2026 21 1,150 6,371.00 23 930 5,189.40 04/17/2026 24 1,800 9,990.00 24 1,687 9,480.94 04/20/2026 15 1,100 6,028.00 10 610 3,361.10 04/21/2026 45 2,037 11,020.17 12 901 4,919.46 04/22/2026 34 1,863 10,171.98 24 1,973 10,890.96 04/23/2026 14 1,200 6,384.00 20 1,001 5,355.35 04/24/2026 2 200 1,058.00 10 515 2,801.60 04/27/2026 1 100 564.00 59 4,618 26,692.04 04/28/2026 28 1,620 9,347.40 14 1,100 6,435.00 04/29/2026 32 2,054 11,892.66 14 992 5,803.20 04/30/2026 10 654 3,793.20 20 1,608 9,406.80 05/04/2026 10 1,000 5,930.00 26 1,556 9,336.00 05/05/2026 12 1,100 6,468.00 25 2,200 13,134.00 05/06/2026 9 700 4,263.00 40 2,940 18,257.40 05/07/2026 - - - 43 3,160 20,919.20 05/08/2026 34 2,542 16,650.10 4 101 664.58 05/11/2026 - - - 27 2,000 13,640.00 05/12/2026 26 1,900 14,079.00 30 2,000 15,200.00 05/13/2026 37 2,261 16,369.64 20 1,700 12,444.00 05/14/2026 37 2,803 20,545.99 26 2,000 15,160.00 05/15/2026 32 1,986 14,239.62 19 1,400 10,108.00 05/18/2026 40 3,110 21,396.80 10 541 3,787.00 05/19/2026 28 2,000 13,460.00 23 1,261 8,587.41 05/20/2026 31 2,000 13,320.00 27 2,045 13,701.50 05/21/2026 67 6,430 17,361.00 - - - 05/22/2026 16 1,300 4,121.00 - - - 05/25/2026 25 1,600 5,104.00 - - - 05/26/2026 9 900 2,754.00 1 100 312.00 05/27/2026 18 2,500 7,100.00 - - - 05/28/2026 7 700 1,890.00 - - - 05/29/2026 - - - 3 300 822.00 06/01/2026 3 300 894.00 16 1,300 3,913.00 06/02/2026 13 1,100 3,201.00 5 300 903.00 06/03/2026 6 600 1,746.00 6 600 1,776.00 06/04/2026 8 700 2,023.00 8 600 1,758.00 06/05/2026 22 1,400 4,046.00 12 800 2,360.00 06/08/2026 24 1,550 4,324.50 3 300 846.00 06/09/2026 12 800 2,232.00 20 809 2,273.29 06/10/2026 11 851 2,340.25 20 991 2,774.80 06/11/2026 9 799 2,253.18 13 1,200 3,420.00 06/12/2026 7 700 2,023.00 30 2,011 5,852.01 06/15/2026 18 1,500 4,380.00 10 889 2,640.33 06/16/2026 20 1,400 3,990.00 3 300 861.00 06/17/2026 5 300 858.00 10 507 1,460.16 06/18/2026 11 918 2,625.48 10 696 2,004.48 06/19/2026 14 1,082 3,062.06 4 201 572.85 06/22/2026 10 900 2,493.00 - - - 06/23/2026 11 800 2,200.00 7 500 1,385.00 06/24/2026 15 1,000 2,710.00 7 700 1,911.00 06/25/2026 19 1,600 4,320.00 2 200 542.00 06/26/2026 37 3,000 7,800.00 9 900 2,403.00 06/29/2026 21 1,823 4,557.50 8 579 1,464.87 06/30/2026 19 1,577 3,769.03 16 899 2,193.56

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma is a leading, late-stage clinical company focused on developing innovative gut microbiome-driven therapies to modulate the immune system and enhance cancer patient survival. Supported by a talented team committed to making a difference for patients worldwide, the Company was founded in 2014 and is based in Lyon, France.

As a pioneer, MaaT Pharma is leading the way in bringing the first microbiome-driven immunomodulator in oncology. Using its proprietary pooling and co-cultivation technologies, MaaT Pharma develops high diversity, standardized drug candidates, aiming at extending life of cancer patients. MaaT Pharma has been listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT) since 2021.

MaaT Pharma – Investor Relations

Eric Soyer

Chief Financial Officer

+33 4 28 29 14 00

invest@maat-pharma.com

MaaT Pharma – Media Relations

Pauline Richaud

Head of Communications

+33 6 14 06 45 92

media@maat-pharma.com