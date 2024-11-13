Lumicell’s Board of Directors Appoints Howard Hechler as Chief Executive Officer

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Lumicell--Lumicell, Inc., a privately held company focused on developing innovative fluorescence-guided imaging technologies for cancerous tissue detection during surgery, is proud to announce the appointment of Howard Hechler as Chief Executive Officer.









“The Board of Directors is highly confident in Howard’s ability to inspire robust investment into this unparalleled opportunity,” said Andrey Zarur, PhD, Executive Chairman, Lumicell, and CEO, Green Light Biosciences. “His vision is compelling, to unite surgical oncology under Lumicell’s imaging platform and enable every cancer surgery patient to go home cancer-free.”

More than 17 million people are diagnosed with solid tumors each year, the majority of whom will have surgery as their first-line treatment. There is a need to help these patients with intraoperative imaging to guide surgeons and optimize surgical outcomes.

“I’m fully committed to executing our key initiatives, with a strong emphasis on driving deep and sustained market adoption. Building upon Lumicell’s historic FDA-approval earlier this year, we’re focused on expanding the platform across the continuum of solid tumor cancers,” said Hechler.

“The opportunity to work with the combination of life-changing technology and truly exceptional employees is a rare find. I’m honored to lead this team into Lumicell’s future, furthering our mission to meaningfully improve the standard of care for cancer surgery, bringing hope and positive outcomes to patients across the world.”

Hechler joined Lumicell as SVP of Corporate Development & Strategy and was then promoted to President and now CEO. His prior experience spans investment banking, management consulting and extensive partnering/M&A work at large medical device and biopharmaceutical companies, including Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, and Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals. He graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and received his MBA and juris doctorate from the University of Virginia.

About Lumicell Inc.

Lumicell is a privately held life sciences company revolutionizing the intraoperative detection of cancer with its real-time fluorescence imaging technology. Lumicell’s proprietary technology is FDA-approved for use in the treatment of breast cancer and is also being explored for further development across a wide variety of solid tumor indications. For more information, please visit www.Lumicell.com and www.LearnAboutLumicell.com. Follow the company on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Lumicell’s current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause its actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the regulatory process to approve pharmaceutical drugs or medical devices.

