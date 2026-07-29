SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Lumexa Imaging Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call Date

July 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

RALEIGH, N.C., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumexa Imaging (Nasdaq: LMRI), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient imaging services, today announced it will release its second quarter 2026 financial and operational results after market close on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The live audio webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.lumexaimaging.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately one year.

About Lumexa Imaging

Lumexa Imaging is a nationwide provider of outpatient medical imaging. With over 5,000 team members and greater than 190 outpatient imaging centers, our team conducted approximately 4 million outpatient procedures system-wide in 2025. We are a partner of choice for health systems and radiologists, delivering best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, and state-of-the-art technology across our platform.

Media Contact
Melissa Weston
Melissa.Weston@LumexaImaging.com

IR Contact
Sue Dooley
Sue.Dooley@LumexaImaging.com


North Carolina Earnings Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Flexibility and adaptation concept. Arrows on cubes following a flexible path.
Earnings
GSK shares rise as $2.5B cost-cutting plan unveiled
July 28, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
Calm Businessman Meditating on Red Domino Preventing Chain Reaction and Crisis 2d flat vector illustration
Earnings
AstraZeneca has no plans to ramp up dealmaking in wake of Wainua failure
July 27, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of man's surreal path, business abstract concept
Earnings
Summit has less than a year of cash runway left as PD-1/VEGF verdict nears
July 24, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Cash flow, making profit from business or earning from stock investment concept, wealthy businessman business owner or investor opening water tap to let gold dollar coins money flowing out.
Earnings
Roche’s late stage pipeline ‘so full,’ CEO Schinecker not feeling pressure to add on
July 23, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac