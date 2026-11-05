Luma Health Launches Agent Launchpad, AI Agent Orchestrator Helping Prepare Patients for Procedures with 95% Response Rate

At UAMS and Mile Bluff Medical Center, 70% of patients respond within one day of colonoscopy prep outreach, and nurses save 20+ minutes per patient

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luma Health, the Operational AI platform for healthcare, today launched Agent Launchpad. It gives health systems one place to run AI agents that orchestrate multistep work from start to finish. The first agents prepare patients for procedures and check on them afterward. They call or text patients, follow each health system's protocol, and send anything clinical to a nurse.

Procedure prep takes significant time from care teams, who reach out to walk patients through the same steps for each procedure and answer questions. Each patient might take several calls to reach. Agent Launchpad takes on those routine conversations so staff can focus on the patients who need them.

In the Fall 2026 release, Agent Launchpad supports:

Colonoscopy prep

Colonoscopy follow-up after the procedure

Knee replacement prep

Cataract surgery prep

Bariatric surgery prep

Endoscopy prep

Pain management guidance

Agents guide patients through each step of their preparation, track readiness, answer routine questions, and escalate clinical concerns to care teams when needed. For example, an agent might ask, "Do you have your prep supplies?" or "Have you had problems with anesthesia before?" Patients answer in their own words, any time of day. If a patient asks a clinical question, agents escalate to the appropriate care team with the full conversation context, allowing staff to step in without starting over.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and Mile Bluff Medical Center use Agent Launchpad for colonoscopy prep today. So far, they've seen:

95% average response rate from patients who receive outreach, 70% within the first day of outreach

50% of patients completely prepared for procedures with no staff phone calls at Mile Bluff

20+ minutes of coordination saved per patient for periop nurses, on average

"Our nurses historically spent a large part of their day on the phone, walking patients through their prep, what medications to hold and general questions regarding their upcoming procedure," said Paige Anderson, Assistant Clinical Service Manager at UAMS. "Many of our patients travel a great distance for these procedures, so understanding what is required and being prepared is key for a successful outcome for both the patient and organization. Luma's agentic procedure prep now answers routine prep questions for patients, day or night, at the times that work best for them. When a question needs a nurse, it comes straight to our team. Patients are completing their prep and showing up ready, and our nurses have more time for the clinical work only they can do."

"It's important to get as many patients through our doors as we can to keep their preventive care on track. But with complex procedures like colonoscopies, patients often have multiple steps to complete and need guidance from our perioperative team," said Tamara Coughlin, Director of Surgery at Mile Bluff Medical Center. "Luma's agentic procedure prep has reduced the number of hours our nurses spend making preparation calls by allowing patients to ask questions whenever it's convenient for them. We're seeing more patients prepared for their procedures earlier, with less burden on staff."

This winter, Luma's AI will also be able to read a procedure referral, reach out to schedule it, and enroll the patient in prep outreach right away.

Read more about Agent Launchpad in the blog. Luma customers can see Luma's full Fall 2026 features in the webinar. To learn more or get a demo, contact info@lumahealth.io .

About Luma Health



Luma Health's operational AI platform eliminates bottlenecks to make health systems more efficient—from the patient journey to the back office. Headquartered in San Francisco, Luma has R&D centers in the US, Brazil, and Europe. We serve more than 1,000 healthcare organizations with 100+ million patients across the US, UK, and the Caribbean.

Media Contact: lumahealth@nextpr.com

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SOURCE Luma Health