Ludwig Enterprises Files Provisional Patent for Revolutionary Cancer Screening Algorithm, Plans 2024 Launch as Revealia(TM)

Ludwig Enterprises, Inc, (OTC PINK:LUDG), a leading USA-based biotechnology company, has filed a provisional patent for its breakthrough cancer detection method titled “mRNAs Differentially Expressed in Cancer.” The company’s latest innovation, which analyzes a six-mRNA gene combination, has demonstrated a significant increase in sensitivity and specificity for breast cancer detection, compared to previous methods. “We were already doing well, but this is an incredible performance the likes of which we haven’t seen in the genetic breast cancer screening test market,” stated Marvin S. Hausman MD, CSO. Our innovative and non-invasive screening test empowers people to be proactive with their medical care, and potentially detect health issues early on.”

This advancement emerges from extensive research involving over 3,300 cheek cell samples collected from patients across 40 U.S. medical centers, where proprietary machine learning AI technology analyzed more than 12 million combinations of the company’s 48-gene mRNA microarray.

In conjunction with this breakthrough, the company announced plans to rename itself as Revealia™, Inc., pending regulatory approvals and a corresponding ticker symbol change.

About Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.

Ludwig Enterprises, Inc., a biotech and healthcare holding company, is a global leader in mRNA genomics and machine learning AI technology. Our mission is to identify, monitor, and create solutions to prevent chronic inflammation, the causative agent of illnesses such as cancer and heart disease, which are responsible for more than 50% of deaths worldwide.

For more information please visit: http://www.ludwigent.com. www.revealia.com

