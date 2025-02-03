Liver Fibrosis Market Size to Reach USD 5.4 Billion by 2035, Impelled by Advancements in Targeted Therapy and Personalized Medicine.

Liver Fibrosis Market Outlook 2025-2035:

The 7 major liver fibrosis market reached a value of USD 2.5 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach USD 5.4 Billion by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.45% during 2025-2035. The market is driven by the widespread demand for cell therapy since it can repair or replace damaged cells in the liver and enhance the production of hepatic enzymes, thereby improving the quality of life in patients. Additionally, ongoing clinical trials and research advancements in gene-edited and bioengineered stem cells are further accelerating the development of next-generation cell therapies for liver fibrosis. The integration of personalized medicine and targeted delivery systems enhances treatment precision, improving patient outcomes.

Advances in Early Detection and Diagnostic Technologies: Driving the Liver Fibrosis Market

Advances in the early detection of and accurate diagnosis for liver fibrosis have placed this market into significant growth. The old methodologies like biopsy pose problems because of invasiveness, high costs, and possible complications. Comparatively, modalities and techniques, which involve imaging and biomarkers from the blood, have become widely popular. Elastography-based imaging, for example, in the form of FibroScan (transient elastography) and magnetic resonance elastography (MRE), enables doctors to measure liver stiffness, thereby reliably quantifying fibrosis severity with no need for invasive procedures. Similarly, SWE increases diagnostic accuracy by real-time measurement of liver tissue elasticity. In addition to imaging, convenient and cost-effective serum biomarker panels, including FibroTest, ELF (Enhanced Liver Fibrosis) score, and FIB-4 index, also allow for the detection and monitoring of liver fibrosis. Biomarker-based tests, which measure liver-specific enzymes and fibrosis-related proteins, facilitate early diagnosis and disease staging. The enhanced demand for AI-driven diagnostics as well as machine learning algorithms in medical imaging further adds to the growth of the market. AI-powered software can enhance the interpretation of imaging scans, improving diagnostic precision and early fibrosis detection. As awareness of liver fibrosis rises and diagnostic tools continue to improve, the liver fibrosis market is set for significant growth.

Request a PDF Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/liver-fibrosis-market/requestsample

Development of Novel Therapies and Pharmacological Treatments: Contributing to Market Expansion

The liver fibrosis market landscape is undergoing a dramatic transformation, fueled by the advancements of novel pharmacological treatments. The development of antifibrotic drugs that target fibrosis-related pathways is one of the most important areas of innovation. Galectin-3 inhibitors, TGF-β inhibitors, and CCR2/CCR5 antagonists have been promising in reducing the progression of fibrosis by modulating inflammation and extracellular matrix deposition. New candidates like belapectin and cenicriviroc are still in clinical trial and may modify the disease progression. Another encouraging method is the use of cell therapy, exploiting the MSCs and iPSCs for regenerating tissues and inducing immune-modulatory effects while reversing fibrosis. These therapeutic options can eventually be an alternative to liver transplant, as it would induce regeneration in the liver with minimal or no scarring of the tissue due to fibrosis. Advancements in the direction of molecular-based therapies and particularly gene therapy along with RNA-based therapies to inhibit molecular mechanisms are also promising and have a target on driving fibrosis. Alongside these, there have been attempts towards regulation of genes responsible for fibrogenesis at an early stage by combining such drugs in treatments. Antifibrotic agents integrated with metabolic drugs or anti-inflammatory drugs have introduced the concept of combination therapies to extend the therapeutic boundaries. With increasing investment, ongoing clinical trials, and regulatory advancements, the liver fibrosis market is growing at an unprecedented rate. These innovations allow for more efficient, targeted, and personalized treatment, which finally improves patient outcome and market growth.

Buy Full Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=7697&method=809

Emerging Therapies in Liver Fibrosis Market

Nitazoxanide: Genfit

Nitazoxanide, developed by Genfit for liver fibrosis, works primarily by suppressing the activation of hepatic stellate cells (HSCs), which are responsible for collagen formation in the liver. It activates the AMPK (AMP-activated protein kinase) and inhibits the STAT3 (signal transducer and activator of transcription 3) signaling pathways, lowering extracellular matrix protein production and alleviating liver fibrosis. Essentially, it affects the fibrogenesis process by targeting crucial cellular components.

PLN-1474: Pliant Therapeutics

PLN-1474, developed by Pliant Therapeutics, is a selective small-molecule inhibitor of αvβ1 integrin designed to treat liver fibrosis. αvβ1 integrin activates TGF-β, which is a critical driver of fibrogenesis. PLN-1474 inhibits fibrosis progression by blocking αvβ1 integrin, which lowers TGF-β activation and excess extracellular matrix protein deposition. This method serves to reduce or reverse liver fibrosis, hence increasing liver function.

ALE.F02: Alentis Therapeutics

ALE.F02 is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody designed to treat liver fibrosis. The experimental antibody aims to reverse organ fibrosis by precisely targeting a distinct Claudin-1 epitope found in fibrotic tissue. By binding exposed Claudin-1, ALE.F02 blocks fibrotic signaling and opens the collagen barrier to preserve or restore organ function. In Phase 1 single-and multiple-ascending dose tests in healthy volunteers, ALE.F02 was well tolerated, with no severe safety concerns.



Drug Name Company Name MOA ROA Nitazoxanide Genfit EIF-2 kinase modulators; HN protein inhibitors; Oxidoreductase inhibitors; Receptor protein-tyrosine kinase modulators Oral PLN-1474 Pliant Therapeutics Integrin alphavbeta1 inhibitors Oral ALE.F02 Alentis Therapeutics Claudin 1 protein inhibitors Intravenous

Detailed list of emerging therapies in Liver Fibrosis is provided in the final report…

Key Players in Liver Fibrosis Market:

The key players in the Liver Fibrosis market who are in different phases of developing different therapies are Genfit, Pliant Therapeutics, Alentis Therapeutics, and Others.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for liver fibrosis include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for liver fibrosis while also representing the biggest market for its treatment. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic liver diseases, advancements in therapeutics and diagnostics, and growing healthcare investments.

Newer non-invasive diagnostic technologies, such as elastography-based imaging technologies (FibroScan, MRE) and biomarker-based tests like ELF and FibroTest, have improved the early detection and subsequently higher diagnosis and treatment of patients.

Also, better government initiatives along with increased spending on healthcare supports the market. Improvements in access to healthcare services and reimbursement policies have improved awareness about the liver diseases and are increasing the market. This builds upon strong research pipelines, regulatory support, and rising disease burden, thus supporting good growth for the market in the United States over the coming years.

Recent Developments in Liver Fibrosis Market:

In January 2025, Alentis Therapeutics reported favorable topline findings from two clinical trials of lixudebart (ALE.F02), a monoclonal antibody targeting Claudin-1, created to reverse organ fibrosis.

In May 2023, Genfit presented Phase 1 clinical data on nitazoxanide at Digestive Disease Week. The trial examined the safety and tolerability of nitazoxanide in adults with hepatic impairment. The study concluded that nitazoxanide was generally well tolerated.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2024

Historical Period: 2019-2024

Market Forecast: 2025-2035

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the liver fibrosis market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the liver fibrosis market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current liver fibrosis marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Ask Our Expert & Browse Full Report with TOC: https://www.imarcgroup.com/liver-fibrosis-market/toc

IMARC Group Offer Other Reports:

Leukocyte Disorders Market: The 7 major leukocyte disorders markets reached a value of US$ 57.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach US$ 89.6 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.18% during 2024-2034.

Somatotropin Deficiency Market: The 7 major somatotropin deficiency markets are expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.99% during 2024-2034.

Alcohol-Related Disorders: The 7 major alcohol-related disorders markets reached a value of US$ 667.4 Million in 2023, and projected the 7MM to reach US$ 1,628.6 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.45% during 2024-2034.

Hepatic Insufficiency/Liver Failure Market: The 7 major hepatic insufficiency/liver failure markets are expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.79% during 2024-2034.

Hepatic Encephalopathy Market: The 7 major hepatic encephalopathy markets reached a value of US$ 1.7 Billion in 2023, and projected the 7MM to reach US$ 2.9 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2024-2034.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market: The 7 major hepatocellular carcinoma markets reached a value of US$ 780 Million in 2023, and projected the 7MM to reach US$ 1,520 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during 2024-2034.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Phone Number: - +1 631 791 1145, +91-120-433-0800