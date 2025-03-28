LillyDirect platform expands to facilitate access to Alzheimer’s disease care

New tools to connect with independent in-person and telehealth providers specializing in Alzheimer’s disease are designed to increase capacity and reduce delays in diagnosis

INDIANAPOLIS, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has expanded its LillyDirect digital healthcare platform to offer connections to independent in-person and telehealth options for people in the U.S. living with Alzheimer’s disease, the majority of whom have not been formally diagnosed.1

Both clinicians and people living with Alzheimer’s disease have expressed the need to increase the capacity of our health care systems to diagnose and manage more of the nearly 7 million Americans living with the disease.2 Many patients face prolonged wait times to see a dementia specialist. These wait times are predicted to rise to more than 1 year in 2025 and can be even longer for people who live in rural and medically underserved areas.3 Nearly 1 in 5 Medicare beneficiaries drive more than 50 miles each way to see a neurologist.4 As a consequence, it can take 2 years or more after the onset of symptoms for a patient to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.5

Timely diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease with the aid of biomarker tests is critical to help patients and families manage the complications of this disease. More treatment options are potentially available for people diagnosed in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. Once individuals progress to moderate or severe dementia, treatment options are more limited, and patients experience greater dependence on others. It is estimated that as many as 3,000 Americans with Alzheimer’s disease progress from the mild stage of disease to the moderate or severe stages every day.6

“We know that early diagnosis and care can make a big difference for people living with Alzheimer’s disease. By expanding this platform, we hope to help patients identify and access additional independent specialty care capacity, which can coordinate with a patient’s existing care team,” said David Hyman, MD, Lilly’s chief medical officer. “The addition of Alzheimer’s disease to LillyDirect reaffirms our commitment to empower patients to locate the care that is right for them when they need it.”

In contrast to other conditions on LillyDirect, the Alzheimer’s disease resources will not include mail order pharmacy options to Lilly medicines. Instead, they will focus on education and pathways to connect people to independent provider options.

LillyDirect now offers these new connections to independent in-person and telehealth options designed to help people experiencing memory and thinking issues to overcome barriers to diagnosis and care:

Healthgrades, an independent doctor locator tool, helps people quickly identify local office-based clinicians who have experience managing patients with Alzheimer’s disease and using appropriate biomarker tests to help make timely and accurate diagnoses.

An option to connect to Synapticure, an independent provider specializing in neurodegenerative care, including Alzheimer’s disease. Lilly will continue to evaluate additional providers for inclusion as patient options for this condition in the future.

Lilly continues to offer disease state education for people with memory concerns via MoreThanNormalAging.com

Healthgrades

The independent doctor locator tool on LillyDirect will allow patients to identify office-based clinicians in a patient’s local area who have experience diagnosing and managing patients with Alzheimer’s disease. The search tool offers multiple filtering and sorting options, allowing users to find specialized health care providers within the database who meet their specific needs.

Synapticure

The inclusion of telehealth providers as independent care options on LillyDirect is the result of an extensive multi-disciplinary evaluation process, which uses a rigorous set of criteria to offer connections to high-quality, comprehensive care by an experienced care team.

Synapticure employs a team of clinicians to offer management during any or all of the phases of Alzheimer’s disease care, including diagnosis, treatment and monitoring. Its telehealth capabilities include live video visits, broad insurance coverage, prior authorization support, 24-hour access when needed, ongoing medication and care management, and behavioral health and lifestyle support. Synapticure refers patients to diagnostic tests performed in health care facilities, and in cases of emergencies, its staff stay on the phone with patients until they reach a hospital emergency room to ensure coordination of care.

Synapticure commits to a connection with a care navigator within approximately two days of a patient inquiry and an appointment with a neurologist experienced in Alzheimer’s care in about two weeks.

“As a caregiver of someone with a neurodegenerative condition, I helped start Synapticure to ensure that patients receive timely and accurate diagnoses, as well as ongoing support and treatment,” said Sandra Abrevaya, CEO of Synapticure. “We are excited to be added to LillyDirect as a patient option for comprehensive telehealth services for Alzheimer’s patients, especially those in rural and underserved communities. By leveraging our experienced team of clinicians and advanced telehealth capabilities, we aim to provide hope and help for patients and their families.”

For more information on the LillyDirect Alzheimer’s resources and to access these new tools, visit lillydirect.lilly.com. LillyDirect has expanded its services internationally, beginning with Australia and plans to expand to more markets this year. In Australia, LillyDirect offers consumers access to empowering disease-state resources, independent health care professionals, and general health and well-being resources. These options help consumers succeed in their care journeys. Outside the U.S., the LillyDirect experience does not provide information about Lilly medicines.

