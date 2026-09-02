Lighteum Medical Appoints Gaurav Agarwal as Chief Executive Officer

Experienced MedTech Executive to Lead with a Focus on Customers, Speed and Execution

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lighteum Medical, a global provider of precision medical components, today announced the appointment of Gaurav Agarwal as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective August 31, 2026.

Lighteum Medical appoints medtech leader Gaurav Agarwal as CEO to lead with customer focus, speed and execution.

Agarwal brings nearly 30 years of leadership across medical devices, diagnostics, and healthcare technology, including extensive experience leading private equity-backed businesses through growth and transformation. He joins Lighteum Medical approximately one year after the company combined Medical Device Components LLC's (MDC) precision manufacturing expertise with Lighteum LLC's speed and innovation. Today, Lighteum is focused on becoming a pre-eminent leader in precision precious metal and nitinol components, enabling medical technology (medtech) advancements worldwide.

"Gaurav is an accomplished medtech leader and proven growth-oriented operator with a track record of building high-performing organizations and driving results," said Gregory T. Lucier, Chairman of the Board of Lighteum Medical. "Throughout his career, he has demonstrated an ability to set a focused strategy and translate it into disciplined execution and sustained performance."

"I am excited to join Lighteum Medical and advance our mission of providing precision-engineered solutions that enable life-enhancing, minimally invasive medical devices," said Agarwal. "Lighteum brings together deep technical expertise and differentiated manufacturing capabilities to solve complex challenges for our customers. I look forward to spending time with them, understanding their needs and working with our team to help them succeed."

About Gaurav Agarwal



Agarwal's career includes enterprise transformation, value-creation planning, strategic M&A, carve-outs and integrations, commercial acceleration, and successful exits. Across his career, he has been involved in more than $15 billion of M&A and over $11 billion in private equity dispositions.

Most recently, Agarwal served as President and CEO of PE-backed Capsa Healthcare, where he reset the company's strategy and executed a new value-creation plan. During his tenure, Capsa delivered more than 20% revenue and EBITDA growth in 18 months, completed two tuck-in acquisitions, and expanded into software and services.

Prior to that, Agarwal served as President and CEO of PE-backed Vyaire Medical and held senior leadership roles at Acelity/KCI, Smith & Nephew, and GE Healthcare. At Acelity/KCI, he held global commercial and business leadership roles as the company executed significant growth and portfolio transformation before its $6.725 billion sale to 3M. Earlier, he led global businesses and operations at Smith & Nephew and GE Healthcare.

About Lighteum Medical



Lighteum Medical, a portfolio company of leading private equity firm Montagu, is a global leader in the development and manufacture of precision medical components. Formed through the combination of Medical Device Components LLC (MDC) and Lighteum LLC, the company specializes in platinum group metals and high-complexity nitinol-based solutions. With decades of expertise in metallurgy, micromachining, femtosecond laser processing, shape-setting, and electropolishing technologies, Lighteum Medical serves the world's leading medical device companies, transforming customer experiences through transparency, speed, and cutting-edge manufacturing technologies. Lighteum Medical operates manufacturing and technology centers in San Diego and Oceanside, California; Mexicali, Mexico; and Tullamarine, Australia. For more information, visit https://www.lighteum.com or follow Lighteum Medical on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Lighteum Medical