Lifordi Immunotherapeutics Presents Phase 1 Clinical Data for LFD-200, a Subcutaneous Glucocorticoid Antibody Drug Conjugate, at EULAR 2026

Initial Phase 1 data in showed LFD-200 was safe and well tolerated, and demonstrated anti-inflammatory effects without affecting cortisol

Dosing in the Phase 1 study of LFD-200 in patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis is ongoing, with data expected by year-end 2026

First-in-human clinical data for LFD-200 was presented in a poster presentation at EULAR 2026

Burlington, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - Lifordi Immunotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, presented first-in-human data for LFD-200, the Company's novel subcutaneously (SC) administered ADC delivering a potent glucocorticoid (GC) directly to immune cells. Phase 1 data from healthy participants (HPs) presented at EULAR 2026 (European Congress of Rheumatology), in London, UK, June 3-6, 2026, showed LFD-200 was well tolerated and demonstrated dose-responsive anti-inflammatory activity with no impact on serum cortisol levels, a sensitive marker for systemic GC toxicity. Dosing patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in the Phase 1 study is ongoing with data expected by year-end 2026.To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more,Lifordi Immunotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the way by leveraging the success of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to develop treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The Company's lead ADC, LFD-200, is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for rheumatoid arthritis and demonstrated a favorable safety, PK and PD profile in healthy participants, including dose-responsive anti-inflammatory activity without systemic glucocorticoid toxicity (cortisol suppression). Lifordi has also applied its novel drug delivery approach to other diverse payloads, such as antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), siRNA, and small molecules. As experienced drug developers in immunology and inflammatory diseases, together with expert clinical advisors and funding from ARCH Venture Partners, Atlas Venture, 5AM Ventures, and Sanofi Ventures, Lifordi is committed to changing how immune and inflammatory diseases are treated. For more information, please visitand follow us on1McClure et al., ACR 2025Theresa McNeelySource:To view the source version of this press release, please visit