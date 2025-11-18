LifeMD Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Total revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $60.2 million, and adjusted EBITDA rose 20% to $5.1 million.

Telehealth revenue grew 18% to $47.3 million, while telehealth adjusted EBITDA increased 30% to $2.9 million.

Paid off all outstanding debt during the quarter.

Subsequent to quarter end, fully divested our majority stake in WorkSimpli, positioning LifeMD as a pure-play telehealth and pharmacy platform.

Continued to diversify clinical platform with new launches in women’s health, men’s health and psychiatry.

Conference call begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Management Commentary

“The third quarter of 2025 marked an important step forward for LifeMD,” said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and CEO of LifeMD. “While the weight management market remained challenging, driven largely by fierce competition from low-price compounded GLP-1 providers, our business continued to demonstrate real strength. We continued to on-board a significant volume of new weight management patients per day supported by the power of our brand, our best-in-class care platform and our strategic partnerships. We expect the GLP-1 market to evolve rapidly in the year to come as product innovation and improved pricing expand access, and we believe LifeMD is uniquely positioned to capitalize on these trends and accelerate growth in 2026.”



At the same time, we are gaining significant traction in diversifying our platform. We are seeing strong early traction in behavioral health, women’s health, men’s hormone therapy, and personalized compounded ED therapies. Our RexMD business returned to growth and added nearly 10,000 net new subscribers in the quarter. We also achieved a major milestone with the regulatory approval of our Pennsylvania-based 503-A compounding pharmacy. We are currently licensed in 14 states and are aggressively pursuing licensure in all 50 states. This pharmacy meaningfully strengthens our competitive positioning by expanding our ability to deliver personalized therapies, improving cost structure, and enhancing the patient experience.



Subsequent to quarter end, we completed the divestiture of our majority ownership in WorkSimpli, which transformed LifeMD into a pure-play virtual care and pharmacy platform and significantly strengthened our balance sheet. As we look to 2026, we believe LifeMD remains very well positioned with a strong balance sheet, an increasingly diversified virtual care and pharmacy platform and a full suite of industry-leading capabilities to accelerate our growth,” concluded Mr. Schreiber.

“Third quarter results for our telehealth business on a stand-alone basis were solid with revenue increasing 18% and adjusted EBITDA increasing 30% versus the prior year period. Importantly, our RexMD business returned to sequential growth in both revenue and patient subscriber count. Additionally, we took major steps to significantly strengthen the company’s balance sheet and liquidity including paying off all outstanding debt and the divestiture of our majority interest in WorkSimpli subsequent to quarter end. We have also continued to make significant strides in the company’s ongoing telehealth business profitability with year-to-date telehealth Adjusted EBITDA profitability up 294% versus year,” said Marc Benathen, LifeMD’s Chief Financial Officer.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

All comparisons are with the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP financial measures referenced below are defined and reconciled to GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

Total revenue increased 13% to $60.2 million, driven by an 18% increase in telehealth revenue.

The number of active telehealth subscribers increased 14% to approximately 310,000 at quarter-end.

Gross margin was 88% compared to 91% in the prior-year period due to revenue mix. Telehealth gross margin, excluding WorkSimpli, was 86% compared to 89% in the year-ago period due to revenue mix.

GAAP net loss was $4.6 million or ($0.10) per share compared to a net loss of $5.4 million or ($0.13) per share in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $5.1 million compared to $4.3 million in the prior-year period.

Telehealth adjusted EBITDA was $2.9 million compared to $2.2 million in the prior-year period.

Cash totaled $23.8 million as of September 30, 2025 following the payoff of approximately $17 million of all remaining debt in the third quarter.

Third Quarter Key Performance Metrics

($ in 000s) Three Months Ended Sept. 30, Y-o-Y Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, Y-o-Y Key Telehealth Performance Metrics 2025

2024

% Growth 2025

2024

% Growth Revenue Telehealth Revenue $47,280 $40,155 18% $147,187 $109,687 34% Telehealth Adjusted EBITDA $2,871 $2,217 30% $10,494 $2,665 294% Telehealth Active Subscribers 310,818 271,863 14% 310,818 271,863 14%

Financial Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company’s guidance reflects revenue and adjusted EBITDA as a stand-alone telehealth company following the WorkSimpli divestiture:

Revenue in the range of $45 million to $46 million.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $3 million to $4 million.

For the full year 2025, the Company’s guidance reflects revenue and adjusted EBITDA as a stand-alone telehealth company following the WorkSimpli divestiture and reflecting a $1.1 million adjustment in 2025 related to the November 5, 2025 press release:

Revenue in the range of $192 million to $193 million, reflecting an increase of approximately 24% versus 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $13.5 million to $14.5 million, reflecting an increase of approximately 254% versus 2024.

Conference Call

LifeMD’s management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook, and answer questions. Details for the call are as follows:

Toll-free dial-in number: 800-245-3047 International dial-in number: 203-518-9765 Conference ID: LIFEMD

A live and archived webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at ir.lifemd.com.



About LifeMD

LifeMD® is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women's health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a state-of-the-art affiliated pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimate,” predict,” “continue,” and “potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, “Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.

Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.

LIFEMD, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current Assets Cash $ 23,785,771 $ 35,004,924 Accounts receivable 9,244,321 10,854,084 Product deposit 370,518 40,763 Inventory 3,432,382 2,797,358 Other current assets 4,252,613 3,672,231 Total Current Assets 41,085,605 52,369,360 Non-current Assets Equipment, net 2,584,829 1,479,184 Right of use assets, net 5,578,992 6,400,596 Capitalized software, net 15,175,634 13,816,501 Intangible assets, net 1,558,318 2,030,656 Total Non-current Assets 24,897,773 23,726,937 Total Assets $ 65,983,378 $ 76,096,297 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 19,554,735 $ 16,009,484 Accrued expenses 22,079,805 22,811,763 Current operating lease liabilities 673,482 508,537 Current portion of convertible long-term debt - 8,444,444 Deferred revenue 14,355,531 19,625,940 Total Current Liabilities 56,663,553 67,400,168 Long-term Liabilities Convertible long-term debt, net - 9,885,057 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 5,851,673 6,265,192 Contingent consideration 100,000 100,000 Total Liabilities 62,615,226 83,650,417 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,610,000 shares authorized, 1,400,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 140 140 Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 46,686,350 and 42,293,907 shares issued, 46,583,310 and 42,190,867 outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 466,864 422,939 Additional paid-in capital 248,801,209 230,508,339 Accumulated deficit (247,790,178 ) (239,850,931 ) Treasury stock, 103,040 shares, at cost, as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (163,701 ) (163,701 ) Total LifeMD, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) 1,314,334 (9,083,214 ) Non-controlling interest 2,053,818 1,529,094 Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) 3,368,152 (7,554,120 ) Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) $ 65,983,378 $ 76,096,297





LIFEMD, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues Telehealth revenue, net $ 47,279,933 $ 40,154,683 $ 147,186,714 $ 109,687,054 WorkSimpli revenue, net 12,892,537 13,117,611 39,788,325 39,650,009 Total revenues, net 60,172,470 53,272,294 186,975,039 149,337,063 Cost of revenues Cost of telehealth revenue 6,714,235 4,300,877 21,689,400 13,049,315 Cost of WorkSimpli revenue 693,678 712,664 1,793,133 1,589,318 Total cost of revenues 7,407,913 5,013,541 23,482,533 14,638,633 Gross profit 52,764,557 48,258,753 163,492,506 134,698,430 Expenses Selling and marketing expenses 29,474,490 26,611,672 87,793,648 77,164,480 General and administrative expenses 16,589,390 18,115,143 51,210,246 51,160,883 Customer service expenses 2,784,320 2,804,210 9,086,549 7,385,669 Other operating expenses 3,039,135 2,112,169 8,582,655 6,318,791 Development costs 2,846,436 2,611,833 8,265,842 7,101,655 Total expenses 54,733,771 52,255,027 164,938,940 149,131,478 Operating loss (1,969,214 ) (3,996,274 ) (1,446,434 ) (14,433,048 ) Other expenses Interest expense, net (262,456 ) (558,597 ) (1,551,758 ) (1,567,743 ) Loss on debt extinguishment (1,155,851 ) - (1,155,851 ) - Net loss before income taxes (3,387,521 ) (4,554,871 ) (4,154,043 ) (16,000,791 ) Income tax expense (169,134 ) (232,523 ) (169,134 ) (232,523 ) Net income (loss) (3,556,655 ) (4,787,394 ) (4,323,177 ) (16,233,314 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 249,462 (129,472 ) 1,286,382 237,037 Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. (3,806,117 ) (4,657,922 ) (5,609,559 ) (16,470,351 ) Preferred stock dividends (776,563 ) (776,563 ) (2,329,688 ) (2,329,688 ) Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (4,582,680 ) $ (5,434,485 ) $ (7,939,247 ) $ (18,800,039 ) Basic loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (0.10 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.46 ) Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (0.10 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.46 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 46,162,625 42,020,965 44,575,553 40,857,344 Diluted 46,162,625 42,020,965 44,575,553 40,857,344





LIFEMD, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (3,556,655 ) $ (4,787,394 ) $ (4,323,177 ) $ (16,233,314 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Amortization of debt discount 33,481 100,443 234,369 301,331 Amortization of capitalized software 2,459,534 2,159,781 7,087,054 5,884,893 Amortization of intangibles 269,450 245,804 775,338 737,836 Accretion of consideration payable - - - 13,644 Loss on debt extinguishment 1,155,851 - 1,155,851 - Depreciation of fixed assets 262,747 151,332 609,569 321,698 Noncash operating lease expense 243,915 137,641 821,604 529,038 Stock compensation expense 3,198,036 2,394,235 7,841,178 9,129,841 Changes in Assets and Liabilities Accounts receivable 76,396 (1,179,804 ) 1,609,763 (5,222,534 ) Product deposit (119,518 ) (20,621 ) (329,755 ) 349,095 Inventory (181,027 ) (584,724 ) (635,024 ) 114,489 Other current assets (1,287,639 ) (716,585 ) (580,382 ) (2,303,495 ) Operating lease liabilities (49,673 ) (111,892 ) (248,574 ) (446,682 ) Deferred revenue (2,547,204 ) 2,147,991 (5,270,408 ) 10,874,430 Accounts payable (4,738,135 ) 815,740 3,545,251 4,782,614 Accrued expenses 4,633,304 5,450,972 (731,959 ) 7,607,005 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (147,137 ) 6,202,919 11,560,698 16,439,889 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash paid for capitalized software costs (2,797,222 ) (3,043,634 ) (8,446,187 ) (7,546,346 ) Purchase of equipment (797,258 ) (447,802 ) (1,715,214 ) (1,265,447 ) Purchase of intangible assets - (1,862 ) - (3,798 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,594,480 ) (3,493,298 ) (10,161,401 ) (8,815,591 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of notes payable, net of prepayment penalty - (13,020 ) - (327,597 ) Repayment of debt instruments (16,667,433 ) - (18,719,721 ) - Cash proceeds from exercise of warrants 464,950 - 464,950 - Cash proceeds from exercise of options 5,950 - 5,950 107,813 Preferred stock dividends (776,563 ) (776,563 ) (2,329,688 ) (2,329,688 ) Sale of common stock under ATM, net 8,721,717 - 8,721,717 - Contingent consideration payment for ResumeBuild - - - (31,250 ) Distributions to non-controlling interest (449,539 ) (36,000 ) (761,658 ) (603,048 ) Net cash used in financing activities (8,700,918 ) (825,583 ) (12,618,450 ) (3,183,770 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash (12,442,535 ) 1,884,038 (11,219,153 ) 4,440,528 Cash at beginning of period 36,228,306 35,703,215 35,004,924 33,146,725 Cash at end of period $ 23,785,771 $ 37,587,253 $ 23,785,771 $ 37,587,253 Cash paid for interest Cash paid during the period for interest $ 241,464 $ 630,342 $ 1,461,032 $ 1,913,049 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Cashless exercise of options $ 253 $ - $ 1,315 $ 5,127 Cashless exercise of warrants $ - $ - $ 3,901 $ 16,305 Stock issued for debt conversion $ - $ - $ 1,000,000 $ - Stock issued for asset acquisition $ - $ - $ 303,000 $ - Stock issued for noncontingent consideration payments $ - $ - $ - $ 642,000 Right of use asset $ - $ 4,353,166 $ - $ 6,684,397 Operating lease liabilities $ - $ 4,353,166 $ - $ 6,684,397

About the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. Additionally, we report telehealth adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure to clarify the financial performance of our core telehealth business excluding WorkSimpli. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) attributable to common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, extraordinary litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness expenses, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Telehealth and WorkSimpli adjusted EBITDA is defined as segment operating income or loss before depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, extraordinary litigation costs, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness expenses, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of segment operating income or loss to segment Adjusted EBITDA.

We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms adjusted EBITDA may vary from that of others in our industry. Telehealth adjusted EBITDA is specifically relevant to LifeMD to provide shareholders a comparable measure of profitability for our core telehealth business without the impact of our majority owned, but separately managed non-core subsidiary, WorkSimpli. Adjusted EBITDA, telehealth adjusted EBITDA and WorkSimpli adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss per share, operating loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of performance.

Reconciliation of Consolidated GAAP Net Loss to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

(in whole numbers, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (4,582,680 ) $ (5,434,485 ) $ (7,939,247 ) $ (18,800,039 ) Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount) 228,975 458,154 1,317,389 1,266,412 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 2,991,731 2,556,917 8,471,961 6,958,071 Amortization of debt discount 33,481 100,443 234,369 301,331 Loss on debt extinguishment 1,155,851 - 1,155,851 - Financing transactions expense 97,699 - 97,699 323,372 Litigation costs (a) 959,802 644,170 1,699,462 1,322,501 Severance costs - 621,391 102,417 1,142,068 Acquisitions expenses (231,571 ) - 1,783,206 - Insurance acceptance readiness 8,190 391,803 183,330 1,361,637 Sarbanes Oxley readiness - 203,342 - 386,470 Foreign exchange loss 314,960 429,695 800,119 908,416 Taxes (69,488 ) 1,258,553 432,920 1,261,553 Dividends 776,563 763,930 2,329,688 2,317,055 Stock-based compensation expense 3,198,036 2,394,235 7,841,178 9,129,841 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 249,462 (129,472 ) 1,286,382 237,037 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,131,012 $ 4,258,676 $ 19,796,724 $ 8,115,725 (a) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, the Company included costs related to: (1) a class action complaint captioned Johnston v. LifeMD, Inc., et al., against the Company and certain executive officers alleging: (i) violations of Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by all defendants for making false and misleading statements; and (ii) violations of Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, by the individual officer defendants for violating their duty to disseminate accurate and truthful information, (2) a class action complaint alleging, inter alia, unauthorized disclosure of certain information of class members to third parties (the Marden v. LifeMD, Inc. case), both disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, filed on November 17, 2025, and (3) a heavily negotiated executive separation agreement.







Reconciliation of Telehealth GAAP Operating Loss to Telehealth Adjusted EBITDA (in whole numbers, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Telehealth operating loss $ (3,043,374 ) $ (3,745,522 ) $ (6,571,978 ) $ (15,557,309 ) Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 1,881,977 1,707,151 5,358,730 4,555,921 Financing transactions expense 97,699 - 97,699 323,372 Litigation costs (a) 959,802 644,170 1,699,462 1,322,501 Severance costs - 621,391 102,417 1,142,068 Acquisitions expenses (231,571 ) - 1,783,206 - Insurance acceptance readiness 8,190 391,803 183,330 1,361,637 Sarbanes Oxley readiness - 203,342 - 386,470 Stock-based compensation expense 3,198,036 2,394,235 7,841,178 9,129,841 Telehealth Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,870,760 $ 2,216,571 $ 10,494,043 $ 2,664,501 (a) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, the Company included costs related to: (1) a class action complaint captionedJohnston v.LifeMD, Inc., et al., against the Company and certain executive officers alleging: (i) violations of Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by all defendants for making false and misleading statements; and (ii) violations of Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, by the individual officer defendants for violating their duty to disseminate accurate and truthful information, (2) a class action complaint alleging, inter alia, unauthorized disclosure of certain information of class members to third parties (theMarden v.LifeMD, Inc.case), both disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, filed on November 17, 2025, and (3) a heavily negotiated executive separation agreement.



