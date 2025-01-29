Life Spine Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for the ProLift® Pivot Expandable Spacer System

HUNTLEY, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Life Spine, Inc., a medical device company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets products for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders, announced today that it has received clearance from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to market the ProLift Pivot Expandable Spacer System.





The ProLift Pivot System represents the latest innovation in Life Spine’s Micro Invasive™ technology portfolio, combining full articulation capability with a patient-centered approach to spinal fusion procedures. Designed to provide superior control while minimizing tissue disruption and nerve retraction, the system supports surgeons in restoring patient alignment with great precision and efficiency.

Features and Benefits of the ProLift Pivot System:

Advanced Technology:

• In-situ expansion up to 5mm to optimize alignment

• Ability to collapse and expand for precise repositioning

• Full articulation capability for optimal anterior placement

Streamlined Design:

• Bulleted tip for simplified insertion

• Reduced instrument passes for increased surgical efficiency

• In-situ graft delivery for seamless procedural integration

Patient-Focused Outcomes:

• Designed to restore normal physiologic alignment

• Visual and tactile confirmation mechanisms to prevent over-distraction

• Streamlined instrumentation for reliable and straightforward procedures

“Receiving FDA clearance for the ProLift Pivot Expandable Spacer System is a significant milestone for Life Spine and underscores our commitment to advancing Micro Invasive™ technology,” said Rich Mueller, Chief Operating Officer. “This innovative system empowers surgeons with enhanced control, full articulation capabilities, while also prioritizing patient outcomes and recovery times.”

The ProLift Pivot System also features OSSEO-LOC® Surface Technology, designed to promote osseointegration and long-term implant stability. By combining advanced engineering and streamlined instrumentation, Life Spine continues to set new standards in minimally invasive spinal fusion procedures.

About Life Spine, Inc.

Life Spine is dedicated to improving the quality of life for spinal patients by increasing procedural efficiency and efficacy through innovative design, uncompromising quality standards, and the most technologically advanced manufacturing platforms. Life Spine, which is privately held, is based in Huntley, Illinois. For more information, please visit: http://www.lifespine.com.

Contacts



Mr. Omar Faruqi

Chief Financial Officer

ofaruqi@lifespine.com

847-884-6117