Liberate Medical Completes Enrollment of 250-Patient PREVENT Pivotal Trial Evaluating VentFree® Respiratory Muscle Stimulator

First-in-Class Non-Invasive Ventilator Weaning Technology Fully Enrolled in Global Randomized Controlled Trial; Public Results Presentation Planned for late 2026

CRESTWOOD, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberate Medical, a clinical-stage medical device company developing breakthrough neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) technology for mechanically ventilated ICU patients, today announced the completion of enrollment in the PREVENT pivotal trial. The 250-patient, global multicenter, randomized controlled trial is evaluating the VentFree Respiratory Muscle Stimulator for its primary endpoint of reducing the duration of mechanical ventilation in ICU patients.

"Completing enrollment of 250 patients in the PREVENT trial is a landmark milestone for Liberate Medical and for the field of critical care," said Angus McLachlan, CEO, Liberate Medical. "The clinical and economic burden of prolonged mechanical ventilation is enormous — for patients, for families, and for health systems. We believe VentFree has the potential to transform ventilator weaning, and the PREVENT data will give us the evidence base to do that. We are grateful to the patients who participated, the clinical investigators who enrolled them, and the critical care teams at our trial sites around the world who made this possible."

With the PREVENT trial now fully enrolled, Liberate Medical plans to submit a De Novo application to the FDA while building its commercial readiness, including the addition of senior commercial leadership, in preparation for anticipated U.S. market entry upon FDA authorization.

Mechanical ventilation is a life-sustaining intervention used in more than 800,000 ICU admissions annually in the United States. While essential, prolonged ventilation carries significant risks, including hospital-acquired infections, deteriorated quality of life, and death - imposing an estimated $45 billion annual burden on the U.S. healthcare system.

"There has long been a gap in our ability to address respiratory muscle weakness at the bedside while patients are still ventilated," said Kimberly Rengel, Assistant Professor, Anesthesiology Critical Care, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and site principal investigator at the highest-enrolling U.S. site in the PREVENT study. "We look forward to integrating VentFree into our standard ICU weaning protocols once it receives FDA authorization. A technology that can improve respiratory muscle strength and cough has the potential to change how we approach ventilator weaning."

"At Radboudumc, we have already incorporated VentFree into routine clinical care in our ICU under its CE mark," said Tim Frenzel, MD, Intensivist at the Center of Expertise for Weaning of Mechanical Ventilation at Radboudumc, Nijmegen, the Netherlands, and site principal investigator at the highest-enrolling site in the PREVENT study. "The clinical rationale for respiratory muscle stimulation during mechanical ventilation is compelling, and our experience using VentFree in daily practice reinforces our confidence in this technology."

About Liberate Medical and the VentFree Respiratory Muscle Stimulator

Liberate Medical develops neuromuscular electrical stimulation technology to improve the quality and reduce the cost of care for patients with pulmonary disorders. The VentFree Respiratory Muscle Stimulator is the first and only non-invasive, breath-synchronized neuromuscular electrical stimulator designed to reduce mechanical ventilation duration by improving expiratory muscle strength and cough. VentFree has received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation, Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA, and CE marking in the European Union. For more information, please visit liberatemedical.com.

Funding

This work was supported by the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, endorsed by the Department of Defense, in the amount of $6,480,942, through the Peer Reviewed Medical Research Program under Award No. W81XWH2211123. The U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, 820 Chandler Street, Fort Detrick MD 21702-5014, is the awarding and administering acquisition office. Opinions, interpretations, conclusions, and recommendations are those of the author(s) and are not necessarily endorsed by the Department of Defense.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated timing of clinical results, regulatory submissions, and U.S. commercial launch. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including the results of the PREVENT trial, the timing and outcome of regulatory submissions, and market adoption of VentFree. Liberate Medical undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Angus McLachlan, CEO

angus@liberatemedical.com