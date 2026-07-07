Levicept Appoints Darlene Deptula-Hicks as CFO

Highly Experienced US-Based Public Markets Leader Strengthens Team as Company Drives Late Stage Development of LEVI-04 for Osteoarthritis

SANDWICH, United Kingdom, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levicept Ltd, a biotechnology company focused on the development of LEVI-04, a first-in-class treatment for osteoarthritis (OA), today announces the appointment of Darlene Deptula-Hicks as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Darlene has a wealth of international experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, a longstanding track record of raising capital in both private and public equity markets, and of strategic M&A. She is a Board Member and Audit Committee Chair at Aldeyra Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Boston, US) and Board Member of Lytix Biopharma (Euronext Growth: LYTIX) (Oslo, Norway). Her executive positions have included acting CFO at Normunity (Boston, US) and acting CFO at Greywolf Therapeutics (Oxford, UK). From 2019 to 2023, Darlene was CFO of F-star Therapeutics where, alongside then F-star CEO, Eliot Forster, she led a successful PIPE financing and Nasdaq listing, $85M follow-on public offering and all-cash sale of the Company in 2023.

Eliot Forster, CEO of Levicept, said: “Having worked with Darlene closely at F-star, I know first-hand what an accomplished and strategic financial professional she is. Levicept has delivered exceptional Phase II clinical trial results for LEVI-04 and the Company is strongly positioned to drive its further late stage development. Darlene’s experience and strategic financial leadership further strengthens our senior team as we finalise and execute on our strategy to deliver on LEVI-04’s potential and ultimately benefit those living with OA and chronic pain.”

On Darlene’s appointment, Nicholas Stern, current acting CFO, will leave the Company. “I would like to thank Nicholas for his contribution to Levicept to date. It has been a pleasure to have worked with him.”

Darlene Deptula-Hicks, CFO of Levicept, said: “I am very excited to join the Company and believe that Levicept’s LEVI-04 program is a uniquely positioned potential novel non-opioid therapeutic for OA, a condition which affects millions of patients worldwide. Not only has it demonstrated in a Phase II trial of over 500 patients significant pain relief in patients with OA and a good safety profile, but LEVI-04 has also shown the potential for disease modification: it is believed to be the only molecule to have demonstrated both in a clinical study. It is an enormously exciting program and I look forward to joining the team and taking the next steps in LEVI-04’s development.”

Prior to F-star Therapeutics, Darlene held senior leadership roles in biotech, pharmaceutical, therapeutics, medical device and diagnostics companies based in the US and Europe. In addition to senior leadership, CFO and board roles she has extensive experience supporting companies through initial public offerings, major capital raises, strategic partnerships, and M&A transactions. She is a graduate of The Tuck School of Business Executive Education Program and holds an MBA from Rivier University and BS in Accounting from Southern New Hampshire University.

Levicept

Eliot Forster, CEO - eliot@levicept.com

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About Levicept – www.levicept.com

Levicept Ltd is a UK-based biotechnology company developing the first in a new class of novel, safe and efficacious biological therapies, LEVI-04, p75NTR-Fc, for the treatment of osteoarthritis and chronic pain. LEVI-04 inhibits NT-3, one of the neurotrophin family of proteins. LEVI-04 has completed a Phase II clinical trial in more than 500 patients with osteoarthritis. It is estimated that the market opportunity for drugs that treat osteoarthritis is worth in excess of $10 billion. LEVI-04 was discovered by Levicept’s founder, Simon Westbrook. Levicept’s investors include Medicxi, Advent Life Sciences, Gilde Healthcare and Pfizer Ventures.

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