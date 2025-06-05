Leon-Nanodrugs appoints Dr. Wolfgang Hofmann as Chief Executive Officer as company’s products approach market

Munich, Planegg (Germany), June 4, 2025 – leon-nanodrugs GmbH (LEON), a German Pharmatech company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Wolfgang Hofmann as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. With his extensive experience in scaling life science ventures and leading international teams, Dr. Hofmann will guide LEON through its next phase of growth. Under his leadership, LEON will focus on bringing its breakthrough FR-JET® technology and equipment portfolio to the market. The company is now entering a pivotal phase, transitioning from development to commercialization. In the coming months, LEON aims to establish key partnerships, expand manufacturing capabilities, and position itself as a leading enabler of high quality GMP nanoparticle manufacturing.

Dr. Hofmann brings 30 years of experience in medicine, medical research, corporate strategy, financing, and operational management within the pharmaceutical and medical technology industries. He began his career at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School, contributing to early gene therapy systems. He later held senior positions at Novartis and executive roles at Fresenius Group, covering M&A, venture capital, and innovation management. As an entrepreneur, he has founded companies and supports nonprofit institutions. Dr. Hofmann holds a medical doctorate from the University of Heidelberg and an executive management degree from Harvard Business School. “I am thrilled to be appointed CEO and to work with the outstanding team at LEON,” Hofmann said. “LEON brings market-ready systems for the manufacturing of the most advanced lipid- and polymer-based nanoparticles, as well as nanoprecipitation – used in the pharma and biotech sectors and other high-tech fields where process quality and control are essential. I am confident that LEON’s game changing systems will transform these fields in quality, cost, and convenience in the near future.” Dr. Hubert Birner, Chairman of the LEON Supervisory Board, said: “We are excited to appoint Dr. Hofmann as the new CEO of LEON. Dr. Hofmann brings key skills and global experience to take LEON to the next level of development. This includes the creation of partnerships and strategic options for the company, as well as the commercialization of our exciting product range. We are confident that our fully developed technology will serve pharmaceutical and other manufacturers around the world to reach new levels of efficiency in development of their LNP- or PNP-based projects and bring to market superior products based on our platforms.” ABOUT LEON-NANODRUGS Based in Munich, leon-nanodrugs GmbH is a Pharmatech company specializing in the development of equipment for the encapsulation of genetic material and other pharmaceutical active substances into nanocarriers, such as lipid nanoparticles (LNPs). The company leverages its proprietary FR-JET® technology to build innovative solutions. Its equipment portfolio includes NANOscreen® for formulation screening (currently in development), NANOlab® for process development as well as NANOme® and NANOus® for GMP manufacture. These systems enable faster route to clinical batches and are suitable for both individualized scales and commercial production. LEON’s platform aims to empower pharmaceutical companies, small biotech, research institutes, and CDMOs, to capitalize on advancements in advanced therapies. For further information, please visit https://leon-nanodrugs.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn. CONTACT: MEDIA INQUIRIES: leon-nanodrugs GmbH Maja Tinko-Kuhar, Marketing Director Phone: +49-89-41424889-98 Mail: m.tinko-kuhar@leon-nanodrugs.com MC Services AG Katja Arnold / Eva Bauer Phone: +49-89-210228-0 Mail: leon-nanodrugs@mc-services.eu Dr. Wolfgang Hofmann, CEO leon-nanodrugs GmbH. © LEON For a high-res picture please contact leon-nanodrugs@mc-services.eu.