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LeMaitre to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2026

August 27, 2026 | 
1 min read

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.

Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, September 8, 2026, in Boston
Dorian LeBlanc, CFO, will participate in a Fireside Chat at 8:45 AM ET

Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Wednesday, September 16, 2026, in New York City
Dorian LeBlanc, CFO, will participate in a Fireside Chat at 12:20 PM ET

19th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference
Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Dorian LeBlanc, CFO, time to be announced

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants, and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. For more information about the Company, please visit www.lemaitre.com.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

Contact:
Sandra Millar
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
+1-781-425-1686
ir@lemaitre.com


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