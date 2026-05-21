LeMaitre to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June 2026

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that management will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences in June.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Marriott Marquis, New York City

Management will participate in a fireside chat at 10:30 AM EDT

Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Beach

Management will present at 9:20 AM EDT

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

CONTACT: Contact: Greg Manker Director Business Development & Investor Relations LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Phone: (781) 362-1260 Email: gmanker@lemaitre.com