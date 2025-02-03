Lactiga Secures Multi-Year, Multi-Million Dollar Grant from NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to Advance Groundbreaking, Mucosal-Targeted Secretory IgA for Immunodeficient Patients

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lactiga, a biotech company leading the development of naturally-occurring antibody therapies for inflammatory and immunodeficient conditions, has been awarded a highly competitive multi-year, multi-million dollar grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). This funding will accelerate the advancement of Lactiga’s lead asset, LCTG-001—the first-ever secretory IgA (sIgA) mucosally-targeted replacement therapy for patients with compromised immune function.





sIgA acts as the body’s first line of defense, coating mucosal surfaces to neutralize pathogens, modulate inflammation, and maintain microbiome balance. Patients with Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) and similar conditions lack the ability to maintain this critical immunological barrier, leaving them highly susceptible to chronic infections and inflammatory complications.

“This NIH grant validates the critical need for innovative therapies and aligns with a renewed focus on harnessing the body’s own immune defenses to combat diseases,” said Rik Mehta, PharmD, JD, CEO and Co-founder of Lactiga. ““We are grateful for the support to advance our R&D for rare pediatric diseases like CVID, which has a much higher mortality rate in children. This funding positions us to complete key nonclinical studies and prepare for first-in-human trials, bringing us closer than ever to delivering the world’s first mucosally targeted antibody replacement therapy for compromised patients.”

Lactiga’s LCTG-001 program has already received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These regulatory milestones position LCTG-001 as a breakthrough therapy poised to transform treatment options for immunodeficient patients.

Lactiga is a biotechnology company developing novel mucosal antibodies derived from human breastmilk to improve the lives of vulnerable, compromised populations. The company specializes in secretory IgA (sIgA)-based therapeutics, utilizing proprietary technologies to develop targeted treatments for infectious and inflammatory diseases.

