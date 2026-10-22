Krystal Biotech to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 2, 2026

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS) announced today that it will report its third quarter 2026 financial results on Monday, November 2, 2026, prior to the open of U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will also host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET on Monday, November 2, 2026, to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Investors and the general public can access the live webcast at: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3018/54689 .

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for at least 30 days on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.krystalbio.com .

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a fully integrated, commercial-stage, global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK®, the Company’s first commercial product, is the first-ever redosable gene therapy and the first genetic medicine approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Visit www.krystalbio.com to learn more of follow us on LinkedIn and X .