Krystal Biotech to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 6, 2025

April 17, 2025 | 
1 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, prior to the open of U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will also host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Investors and the general public can access the live webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3018/52291.

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for at least 30 days on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.krystalbio.com.

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.
Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK® is the Company’s first commercial product, the first-ever redosable gene therapy, and the first medicine approved by the FDA for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines in respiratory, oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and aesthetics. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com, and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

CONTACT
Investors and Media:
Stéphane Paquette, PhD
Krystal Biotech
spaquette@krystalbio.com

Pennsylvania Earnings Events
Krystal Biotech
