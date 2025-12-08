Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Secures Usage Rights to Strategic Government-Owned Mulberry Gardens to Support Major Spider Silk Production Expansion

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, today announced that it has been granted usage rights to a significant block of government-owned mulberry gardens located near its spider silk production operations in Southeast Asia.

These land-use rights, granted to Kraig Labs by a key government agency as part of the Company’s collaborative relationship, will play a central role in Kraig Labs' ongoing production expansion. The Company has agreed to pay a nominal rent for the use of the mulberry gardens. These mulberry gardens will provide the essential feedstock required to support the scaled-up of recombinant spider silk production. This added capacity will directly support the manufacturing of high-performance spider silk yarns targeted at performance textiles, technical apparel, and luxury fashion markets.

The newly secured acreage will provide a reliable and strategically positioned source of high-quality mulberry leaf, an essential input for maintaining production throughput and improved logistics. This alignment between land access, production capacity, and downstream processing is a key component of Kraig Labs' strategic expansion blueprint.

Today's announcement follows closely on the Company's recently announced order from a leading performance sports apparel brand. Kraig Labs is currently finalizing materials for this customer's pilot development program, which will utilize the Company's recombinant spider silk fibers. The addition of these mulberry gardens strengthens Kraig Labs' ability to meet future commercial demand as it advances toward broader market deployments.

"Access to these mulberry gardens marks another critical step in building an integrated and resilient production ecosystem for our spider silk technologies," said Kim Thompson, Founder and CEO of Kraig Biocraft Laboratories. "Securing direct access to high-quality mulberry acreage gives us greater control over our supply chain and positions us to accelerate production of our BAM-1 Alpha hybrid spider silk. This collaboration with government stakeholders reflects their confidence in the economic and technological potential of our work."

As this land is transferred to Kraig Labs' control, the Company will prepare the gardens for incorporation into its expanding spider silk production pipeline. Additional staffing and operational resources will be deployed as part of the integration process, supporting both near-term production increases and the Company's strategic vision for large-scale commercialization.

