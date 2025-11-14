KORU Medical Systems to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 13, 2025

MAHWAH, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) (“KORU Medical” or the “Company”), a leading medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative and patient-centric large volume subcutaneous infusion solutions, today announced that the Company will be participating in three upcoming Investor Conferences.

KORU Medical’s management team is participating at the 16th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on Tuesday, November 18th, 2025.

KORU Medical’s management team is participating at the Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum on Thursday, November 20th, 2025.

KORU Medical's management team is presenting at Piper Sandler’s 37th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 2nd, 2025, at 9:30 am ET. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast on the News/Events page of the Investors section of KORU Medical’s website at www.korumedical.com

