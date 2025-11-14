SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

KORU Medical Systems to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 13, 2025

November 14, 2025 
MAHWAH, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) (“KORU Medical” or the “Company”), a leading medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative and patient-centric large volume subcutaneous infusion solutions, today announced that the Company will be participating in three upcoming Investor Conferences.



KORU Medical’s management team is participating at the 16th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on Tuesday, November 18th, 2025.

KORU Medical’s management team is participating at the Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum on Thursday, November 20th, 2025.

KORU Medical's management team is presenting at Piper Sandler’s 37th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 2nd, 2025, at 9:30 am ET. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast on the News/Events page of the Investors section of KORU Medical’s website at www.korumedical.com

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative and patient-centric subcutaneous infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The Freedom Syringe Infusion System (the “Freedom System”) currently includes the Freedom60® and FreedomEDGE® Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubingand High-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The Freedom System, which received its first FDA clearance in 1994, is used for self-administration in the home by the patient and/or delivery in an ambulatory infusion center by a healthcare professional. Through its Pharma Services and Clinical Trials business, KORU Medical provides products for use by biopharmaceutical companies in feasibility/clinical trials during the drug development process and, as needed, is capable of customizing the Freedom System for clinical and commercial use across multiple drug categories. For more information, please visit www.korumedical.com.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Louisa Smith
investor@korumedical.com

Events New Jersey
