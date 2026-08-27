Korro to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korro, Bio, Inc. (Korro) (Nasdaq: KRRO), a biopharmaceutical company leveraging a novel oligonucleotide promoted editing of RNA (OPERA®) platform to develop a new class of genetic medicines for rare and highly prevalent diseases, today announced that Ram Aiyar, President & Chief Executive Officer will participate in the following investor conferences:

Citi 2026 Biopharma Back to School Summit

Format: Fireside chat moderated by Yigal Nochomovitz, Ph.D., Director, Biotech Equity Research, Citi

Date: September 9th, 2026

Time: 8:40 AM ET

2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat moderated by Steve Seedhouse, Biotechnology Equity Analyst, Cantor

Date: September 10th, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM ET

About Korro

Korro is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging a novel oligonucleotide promoted editing of RNA (OPERA®) platform to develop a new class of genetic medicines for rare and highly prevalent diseases. OPERA provides precise, tissue-directed delivery of RNA-editing oligonucleotides (REOs) that modify the targeted native mRNA transcript to repair or form a de-novo protein with enhanced functionality. The platform combines a suite of capabilities consisting of sophisticated knowledge of transcription biology through ADAR proteins (Adenosine Deaminases Acting on RNA), machine learning optimization of REOs, linker chemistry expertise, along with use of a highly targeted tissue-specific delivery methodology. As such, the OPERA platform has enabled Korro to generate and advance a portfolio of differentiated programs that are designed to harness the body’s natural RNA editing process, providing precise yet transient single base edits to produce therapeutic proteins with augmented activity versus its endogenous counterpart. By editing RNA instead of DNA, Korro is expanding the reach of genetic medicines by delivering additional precision and tunability, which has the potential for increased specificity and improved long-term tolerability. Using an REO-based approach, Korro expects to bring its medicines to patients by leveraging its proprietary OPERA platform with precedented delivery modalities, including N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) conjugated for delivery for subcutaneous administration, manufacturing know-how, and established regulatory pathways of approved oligonucleotide medicines. Korro is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit korrobio.com.

Korro intends to use its Investor Relations website, LinkedIn, and X (Twitter) as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Korro’s Investor Relations website and follow @KorroBio on LinkedIn, and X (Twitter), in addition to following Korro’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.

Korro Bio Contact Information

Investor & Media Contact

Malini Chatterjee, Ph.D

Blueprint Life Science Group

mchatterjee@bplifescience.com or ir@korrobio.com

917.330.4269