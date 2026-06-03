Konica Minolta Healthcare Expands Service Offerings and Updates AeroRemote Insights with In-Depth Analytics and Operational Intelligence to Help Facilities Address Current Department Challenges

AeroRemote Insights productivity dashboard AeroRemote Insights Productivity dashboard provides total exams by location, site and technologist, and then breaks down that data by exposure per view and division. Users have expanded filter options to dive deeper into the data, such as the reject rates each month.

WAYNE, N.J., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imaging departments are increasingly being tasked to improve efficiency and workflow performance while simultaneously addressing market pressures such as staff shortages and increasing patient volumes. Recognizing the need for solutions to help customers address operational challenges, Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. announces a new version of AeroRemote Insights, the company’s cloud-based analytics and monitoring platform for digital radiography (DR) systems and wireless flat panel detectors, as part of an interconnected, customer-centered service approach with Blue Moon Lifecycle Products, the company’s flexible protection plans that maximize uptime and maintain reliable performance.

As part of the newly updated AeroRemote Insights, Konica Minolta has partnered with Quinsite, a company specializing in radiology data, to provide a scalable platform designed to support future enhancements, more advanced analyses and the adoption of AI-enabled technologies. AeroRemote Insights delivers real-time visibility into X-ray systems and DR panel performance, workflow and utilization. It transforms operational data into actionable insights that help improve productivity, enhance efficiency and sustain consistent performance across the enterprise. New dashboards with improved visibility of workflow, exam reject rates and system performance provide the intelligence departments need for a more connected operational view. For example, the Productivity dashboard provides total exams by location, site and technologist, and then breaks down that data by exposure per view and division. Users have expanded filter options to dive deeper into the data, such as the reject rates each month. Physicists can use the Clinical Dose dashboard to examine exposure index and deviation index by view or technologist and summarize the data by quarter across a particular division or site. System Health dashboards can evaluate overall system health, such as software version for each workstation or panel calibration. AeroRemote Insights gives department managers the clinical and operational information they need at a glance to work efficiently and make data-driven decisions.

Blue Moon lifecycle plans complement these insights with proactive maintenance, expert support, and long-term system protection, including remote monitoring tied to system health and performance, rapid panel replacement, first accident forgiveness on DR panels and 24/7 customer support. Konica Minolta Healthcare is renowned for its exceptional customer service, and these enhancements further strengthen the world-class support that customers have come to expect from Konica Minolta Healthcare.

“Radiology departments and imaging teams are increasingly being asked to do more with less, faced with staffing shortages and higher patient volumes while also being asked to improve workflow efficiency by reducing reject rates and repeat imaging. They need a proven partner in service that can deliver clinical performance and system health analytics along with product lifecycle solutions that help maximize their investment and prevent downtime. This new version of AeroRemote Insights helps department managers understand how their imaging operations are functioning day-by-day and is backed by Blue Moon for worry-free operation throughout the product lifecycle,” says Lisette Carrara, Senior Product & Marketing Manager, Radiography, Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. The company’s focus is to contribute to life-changing advances through the transformation of primary imaging, allowing the invisible to be seen. Primary imaging, the most commonly used medical imaging technologies, include X-ray and imaging management systems. By advancing these readily available technologies, we can bring greater diagnostic capabilities to the greatest number of people.

With 150 years of endless innovation, imaging is in Konica Minolta’s DNA. From roots as a camera and film manufacturer, the company has cultivated its own technologies and continues to evolve techniques for visualizing what is not visible. Innovation allows the company to be a strong strategic partner, understanding what value means to customers and how Konica Minolta’s innovations can address specific needs and lead to better decisions, sooner.

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a division of Konica Minolta, Inc. For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook, or visit https://healthcare.konicaminolta.us.

Contact:

Mary Beth Massat

224.578.2388

mbmassat@massatmedia.com

https://healthcare.konicaminolta.us

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