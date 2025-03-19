Know Labs Sensor Non-Invasively Identifies pH Levels in Real Time

Significant Applications in Health Care, Food Quality and Safety and More

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Know Labs, Inc. (NYSE American: KNW) is pleased to announce that it has completed extensive research in its laboratory utilizing its patented Radio Frequency Dielectric Spectroscopy (RFDS) sensor technology to identify changes in pH levels in real time. The research has been submitted for peer reviewed publication. The research is available for review today here on the Company’s website at www.knowlabs.co.





An abstract of the paper states, “We describe an experiment in which we employ a radio frequency sensor to measure pH changes in a liquid solution. The experiment is novel in a few ways. First, the sensor does not have contact with the liquid but rather detects the change from the outside of a PVC pipe. Second, the change is detected using a Linear Discriminant Analysis model using values from an inverse Fourier transform of the frequency data as its features. We believe this to be the first use of Fourier analysis in contactless pH measurement using radio frequencies.”

The impetus for the Know Labs research on pH levels derives from the Company’s historic focus on medical diagnostics with an emphasis on its proof-of-concept work on blood glucose monitoring. At the same time, the Know Labs team explores other applications of its sensor technology. In this case, pH monitoring is important in medical diagnostics, pharmaceutical manufacturing and food quality and safety and more.

Medical Diagnostics

The importance of pH in medical diagnostics cannot be overstated. Accurate pH measurement provides critical insights into the body’s physiological state and helps healthcare providers detect, diagnose, and manage a wide range of health conditions. From blood and urine to saliva and cerebrospinal fluid, pH monitoring is an indispensable tool in modern medicine.

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

The importance of pH in pharmaceutical manufacturing is significant. From drug formulation to production processes, and final product testing, pH control is essential for ensuring the efficacy, stability, and safety of pharmaceutical products. As technology advances, the precision and reliability of pH control will continue to improve, contributing to the development of high-quality pharmaceuticals that meet the needs of patients worldwide.

Food Safety and Food Quality

The pH level, a measure of acidity or alkalinity, is a pivotal factor in determining the quality and safety of food. It influences the taste, texture, color, and shelf-life of food products. Additionally, maintaining appropriate pH levels is essential for preventing the growth of harmful microorganisms, thereby ensuring food safety.

Food safety authorities worldwide recognize the importance of pH in food safety. Regulatory standards often specify pH ranges for different food products to ensure consumer safety. Compliance with these standards helps prevent foodborne illnesses and ensures that food products remain safe for consumption.

“The application of the Know Labs RFDS sensor technology to the medical diagnostics, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and food safety and quality is exactly what we had in mind when we created Know Labs Technology Licensing (KTL) program,” said Ron Erickson, CEO and Chairman at Know Labs. “KTL is committed to empowering global corporations, universities, and research institutions to harness RFDS technology securely, efficiently, and at scale across diverse industries and their respective value chains. And by so doing, we plan to bring low-cost, high-quality results to every realm of human activity.”

To explore IP licensing opportunities and learn more about KTL’s structured engagement process to leverage RFDS and e-RFDS© across the enterprise, visit www.knowlabs.co.

About Know Labs Technology Licensing (KTL)

Know Labs Technology Licensing (KTL) is the dedicated licensing division of Know Labs, Inc. (NYSE American: KNW), facilitating the global adoption of its patented Radio Frequency Dielectric Spectroscopy (RFDS) technology. With an extensive intellectual property portfolio, a structured licensing framework, and the proprietary e-RFDS© digital watermark, KTL enables corporations, universities, and research institutions to innovate with confidence while securing their developments from counterfeiting and unauthorized use.

About Know Labs, Inc.

Know Labs, Inc.’s platform technology uses radio frequency dielectric spectroscopy (RFDS) to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a unique molecular signature. The technology is designed to be able to integrate into a variety of wearable, mobile or bench-top form factors. The Company believes that this patented and patent-pending technology makes it possible to effectively identify and monitor analytes that could only previously be performed by invasive and/or expensive and time-consuming lab-based tests. Among the Company’s first expected applications of the technology will be in a product marketed as a non-invasive glucose monitor. The device is designed to provide the user with accessible and affordable real-time information on blood glucose levels. This product will require U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance prior to its introduction to the market. Other products, developed through KTL, may not require such prior FDA approval.

