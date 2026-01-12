Kinaset Therapeutics Announces $103 Million Oversubscribed Series B Financing to Advance Novel, Inhaled Therapeutic Candidate for Respiratory Diseases

Financing round led by RA Capital Management and Forge Life Science Partners, with contributions from new and existing investors

Proceeds to advance frevecitinib, an inhaled pan-JAK inhibitor with the potential to treat the broad severe asthma population, through Phase 2 studies

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinaset Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel and differentiated inhaled therapeutic candidate to treat serious respiratory diseases, today announced the closing of a $103 million Series B financing. New investors RA Capital Management and Forge Life Science Partners led the financing, with participation from new investors EQT Life Sciences, Vivo Capital, Schroders Capital, Willett Advisors, Pictet Alternative Advisors, Sixty Degree Capital and existing investors, Atlas Venture, 5AM Ventures and Gimv.

“Since day one, our goal has been to develop a best-in-class therapeutic for the treatment of severe inflammatory respiratory disease. Critically, and unlike the majority of existing therapeutics, frevecitinib has the potential to benefit all patients with severe asthma, including those with a non-eosinophilic phenotype who continue to suffer from an absence of safe and effective therapies,” said Robert Clarke, PhD, CEO of Kinaset Therapeutics. “This financing marks a significant milestone for Kinaset to execute our vision of advancing frevecitinib through a Phase 2 dose ranging clinical study in patients with severe asthma, and potentially beyond. The participation of leading life science investors underscores both the strength of our team and the critical unmet need we aim to address with frevecitinib.”

Proceeds from this financing are planned to be used to advance frevecitinib, a novel inhaled dry powder in development for patients with asthma that remains inadequately controlled by standard of care inhaled maintenance therapies. Frevecitinib is uniquely formulated to deliver therapeutic lung concentrations through a single-capsule dry powder inhaler, designed to minimize systemic exposure.

“Asthma is one of the most prevalent chronic respiratory conditions worldwide, affecting millions of individuals with a large proportion not adequately controlled on standard of care treatments. Frevecitinib has the potential to be the first novel mechanism, inhaled anti-inflammatory agent for asthma patients in decades. We are proud to support Kinaset and the continued development of its inhaled, broad acting JAK inhibitor to bring this much needed treatment to all patients with severe asthma,” said Henry Stusnick of RA Capital Management.

“With compelling early clinical data, an excellent safety profile and potential to address an important unmet need for asthma patients, Kinaset represents the type of company we seek to invest in,” said Anand Mehra, MD, Managing Partner, Forge Life Sciences. “We’re confident Kinaset is well positioned for success as it advances frevecitinib through clinical studies, and we are excited to support this next chapter in its growth.”

In conjunction with the financing, Henry Stusnick from RA Capital Management, Daniela Begolo from EQT Life Sciences, and Peter B. Silverman, from Forge Life Science Partners and former Chief Operating Officer of Merus N.V., have joined Kinaset’s Board of Directors.

About frevecitinib

Frevecitinib is a novel, best-in-class inhaled pan-JAK inhibitor (JAK1, JAK2, JAK3, TYK2) being developed as a maintenance treatment for patients whose asthma remains inadequately controlled on standard inhaled therapies. With its broad mechanism of action, frevecitinib has the potential for efficacy across both Th2- and Th1-driven disease, addressing a key limitation of existing asthma therapies. Through a unique integrated chemistry and formulation strategy, frevecitinib has overcome drug delivery challenges that have limited prior attempts to develop inhaled JAK inhibitors. The molecule is formulated as a dry powder for inhalation, and in contrast to other inhaled JAK candidates, delivers pharmacologically active doses via a single capsule resulting in therapeutic drug concentrations in lung tissue while minimizing systemic exposure.

About Kinaset Therapeutics, Inc.

Kinaset Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, inhaled therapies for severe respiratory diseases. Its lead program, frevecitinib, is a differentiated inhaled pan-JAK inhibitor designed to deliver broad anti-inflammatory activity directly to the lungs while minimizing systemic exposure, with the potential to address asthma that remains inadequately controlled by standard inhaled maintenance therapies. For more information, visit the Company’s website.

