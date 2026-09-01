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Kestra Medical Technologies to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial Results on September 14

August 31, 2026 | 
1 min read

KIRKLAND, Wash., Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMTS), a leading wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, is scheduled to report first quarter fiscal 2027 financial results after the market closes on Monday, September 14.

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results. A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available in the “Events” section of the investor relations website.

About Kestra
Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. is a leading wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. For more information, visit www.kestramedical.com.

CONTACT: Investor contact
Neil Bhalodkar
neil.bhalodkar@kestramedical.com 

Washington State Earnings Medical device
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