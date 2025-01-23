SUBSCRIBE
Kenvue to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results on February 6, 2025

January 23, 2025 | 
1 min read

SKILLMAN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results before market open on February 6, 2025.


The company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-8835 from the U.S. or +1 201-689-8779 from international locations. A live webcast of the conference call can also be accessed at investors.kenvue.com, with a replay made available after the live event.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. is the world’s largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue. Built on more than a century of heritage, our iconic brands, including Aveeno®, BAND-AID® Brand, Johnson’s®, Listerine®, Neutrogena® and Tylenol®, are science-backed and recommended by healthcare professionals around the world. At Kenvue, we believe in the extraordinary power of everyday care and our teams work every day to put that power in consumers’ hands and earn a place in their hearts and homes. Learn more at www.kenvue.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Sofya Tsinis
Kenvue_IR@Kenvue.com

Media Relations:
Melissa Witt
Media@Kenvue.com

