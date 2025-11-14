SUBSCRIBE
Kelyniam Global Secures Exclusive U.S. License for Evonik’s VESTAKEEP® Fusion Biomaterial in Cranial Implants

November 14, 2025 | 
2 min read

CANTON, Conn., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelyniam Global, Inc. (OTC: KLYG), a leader in custom cranial and craniofacial implants, today announced it has secured an exclusive U.S. license from Evonik Industries AG to market VESTAKEEP® Fusion, a bi-calcium phosphate-infused PEEK material, for cranial, craniofacial, and maxillofacial implants. This agreement grants Kelyniam two years of exclusivity with the option for renewal upon mutual agreement.

The license enhances Kelyniam's regenerative product lineup by incorporating VESTAKEEP® Fusion's osteoconductive properties, that promote human bone growth and integration. Distributed through Modern Plastics, a trusted long-term supplier of PEEK materials, this partnership leverages a proven relationship to ensure reliable access and supports Kelyniam's growth in advanced neurosurgical solutions.

This strategic move adds significant value for shareholders by expanding Kelyniam's regenerative medicine portfolio alongside established regenerative options like Finceramica's CustomizedBone (hydroxyapatite) and Osteopore's polycaprolactone products, positioning the company to meet increasing demand for innovative, patient-focused cranial reconstruction.

“We’re proud to introduce VESTAKEEP® Fusion as the latest addition to Kelyniam’s portfolio of innovative cranial and craniofacial solutions,” said Desiree Webb, Chief Operating and Revenue Officer at Kelyniam Global. “Pre-clinical studies have shown that PEEK-containing BCP demonstrates superior osteointegration, and the Fusion BCP implant showcases our ongoing commitment to delivering regenerative technologies that improve patient outcomes and advance the standard of care.”

About Kelyniam Global, Inc.

Kelyniam Global, Inc. (OTC: KLYG) a United States based company, designs, manufactures, and distributes custom cranial and craniofacial implants using advanced biocompatible materials. Renowned for its industry-leading 24-48 hour delivery, Kelyniam partners with surgeons and hospitals to optimize clinical outcomes and reduce costs in neurosurgery. For more information, visit www.kelyniam.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements, including projections for 2026 revenue growth, distributor expansion impacts, and the effects of recent partnerships and clearances, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such risks include market competition, regulatory delays, distributor performance variability, economic pressures on healthcare spending, and supply chain disruptions, as detailed in Kelyniam's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Kelyniam undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Kelyniam Global, Inc. Investor Contact: (860) 590-3034 | info@kelyniam.com


Connecticut Medtech Medical device Regulatory
