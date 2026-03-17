Kane Biotech Announces Publication in Frontiers in Antibiotics Highlighting Advancements in Treating Antibiotic Tolerant Biofilms

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE) (“Kane Biotech” or “Kane”) announces that Frontiers in Antibiotics has published a peer-reviewed article authored by researchers from Kane Biotech and the University of Manitoba, detailing important scientific advancements in the fight against antibiotic-tolerant biofilms.

Key messages of the article as it relates to Kane’s revyve wound gel include:

revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel demonstrated strong activity against antibiotic-tolerant biofilms, a major barrier in the treatment of chronic wounds.



In both in vitro and ex vivo models, revyve eliminated mature Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa biofilms, even after they had developed high levels of antibiotic tolerance.



Following antibiotic pre-treatment, which generated highly antibiotic-tolerant cells, revyve achieved large log-scale reductions in surviving populations, often driving bacterial counts below detectable limits within 24–72 hours.



In summary, these results show that revyve effectively inactivates stubborn biofilms, supporting its potential as a valuable advanced-wound-care tool for improving healing outcomes in chronic, biofilm-laden wounds.









US FDA 510(k) cleared and Health Canada approved revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel

The forthcoming publication, titled “Efficacy of a Novel Thermo-Reversible Wound Gel Against Antibiotic Tolerant Biofilm,” underscores Kane’s growing leadership in biofilm-targeted therapeutics and adds to the expanding body of evidence supporting innovative approaches to wound and burn management. First-authored by Dr. Jeyachchandran Visvalingam, Internal R&D Leader, and including contributions from Dr. Sarvesh Logsetty, renowned burn and trauma surgeon at the Max Rady College of Medicine, University of Manitoba, the study contributes meaningful insights into how thermo-reversible antibiofilm and antimicrobial technologies can address one of the most persistent challenges in modern wound care.

Frontiers in Antibiotics is a peer-reviewed, open-access journal that focuses on antibiotic development, resistance, and clinical applications.

The article can be viewed here.

“Having our research published in Frontiers in Antibiotics as an open-access article is an important milestone for Kane Biotech as we continue to commercialize revyve across wound and burn care markets,” said Dr. Robert Huizinga, Interim CEO of Kane Biotech. “This peer-reviewed journal is recognized for its rigorous scientific standards and transparent review process. This publication reinforces the strength of our technology and supports our mission to bring advanced, biofilm-targeted solutions to patients.”

About Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE)

Kane Biotech is commercializing and developing novel wound care treatments that disrupt biofilms and transform healing outcomes. Biofilms are one of the main contributors to antibiotic resistance in wounds, resulting in serious clinical outcomes and significant cost. revyve addresses both biofilms and wound bacteria. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel, revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray and revyve Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser are all U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray are also Health Canada approved. To learn more, visit revyvegel.com or revyvegel.ca.

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Presentation: Disrupting Biofilms to Save Limbs and Transform Wound Care

For more information:

Dr. Robert Huizinga Ray Dupuis Interim CEO Chief Financial Officer Kane Biotech Inc. Kane Biotech Inc. rhuizinga@kanebiotech.com rdupuis@kanebiotech.com (780) 970-1100 (204) 298-2200



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Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

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