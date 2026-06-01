Kalohexis Announces Publication in Nature Communications Highlighting Dual MC3R/MC4R Activation as a Novel, Durable Mechanism that Drives Weight Loss

Dual Activation of MC3R and MC4R Drives Weight Loss and Reduces Food Intake in Male Primates with Obesity

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalohexis, a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the melanocortin system to shape the next era of metabolic disease care starting with obesity and cancer cachexia, today announced a publication in Nature Communications demonstrating melanocortin system activation as a promising target for next-generation obesity treatment. Kalohexis is currently developing a novel oral dual MC3R/MC4R agonist, 710GO, which entered Phase 1 testing in the second quarter of 2026 as a potential treatment for general obesity.

"Our research published in Nature Communications demonstrates that dual MC3R/ MC4R activation, compared to selective MC4R agonism, drives enhanced weight loss and reduced food intake while improving upon the limitations of prior MC4R-selective and GLP-1 based approaches. These data provide important insights that support a clear path forward for melanocortin-targeted therapeutics, specifically the dual receptor agonist 710GO, our lead obesity asset, to enable healthier, more durable weight loss," said Dr. Daniel Marks, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer of Kalohexis. "The publication of these data in Nature Communications underscores the significant potential of MC3R/MC4R agonism, and we look forward to further evaluating 710GO for the treatment of general obesity in a Phase 1 clinical trial."

The publication, titled "Dual Activation of MC3R and MC4R Drives Weight Loss and Reduces Food Intake in Male Primates with Obesity" suggests that dual MC3R/MC4R agonism may overcome limitations associated with prior MC4R-selective approaches and GLP-1s in treating obesity. The authors found that diet-induced obese non-human primates treated with daily oral doses of 710GO lost 11.7% body weight at 13 weeks. Weight loss induced by 710GO was primarily driven by reductions in fat mass, with minimal impact on lean mass and only modest weight regain following discontinuation, supporting durability of the treatment. Notably, 710GO was well tolerated, with no observed gastrointestinal adverse events and no meaningful cardiovascular changes, even at supratherapeutic doses. Co-administration with semaglutide resulted in greater weight loss than either agent alone, indicating potential compatibility with incretin-based therapies.

About Kalohexis



Kalohexis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, spun out of Endevica Bio in March 2026, shaping the next era of metabolic disease care by harnessing the melanocortin system, the body's natural regulator of metabolic homeostasis, to help people live healthier lives. Kalohexis' therapeutic peptides are designed to safely and effectively drug central melanocortin-3 and -4 receptors (MC3R/MC4R) to treat many metabolic disorders. Kalohexis' lead pipeline programs are 710GO, an oral dual MC3R/MC4R agonist to induce healthier, more durable weight loss in general obesity, and mifomelatide, a dual MC3R/MC4R antagonist to treat cachexia in patients with advanced cancers. For more information, visit www.kalohexis.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Investor and Media Contact:



Argot Partners



kalohexis@argotpartners.com

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