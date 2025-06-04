Kaiser Permanente opens new expansion at Everett Medical Center

The modern, state-of-the-art addition, together with the existing facility, will support care in more than 20 medical specialties.

EVERETT, Wash., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Permanente will offer members more choices for receiving convenient, world-class care with its newly expanded Everett Medical Center, located at 2929 Pine St., Everett, WA 98201.

The expanded areas of the medical center are scheduled to open June 3, and appointments with clinicians are now available.

"The expansion of our Everett Medical Center brings a broader range of services to Snohomish County. With more centrally located specialties, newly added advanced imaging like MRI and CT scans, and pharmacy all under one roof, Kaiser Permanente members have more access to high-quality care," said Dr. Linda Tolbert, executive medical director and CEO for Kaiser Permanente in Washington.

The Everett Medical Center offers primary care and pediatric care and has specialty care departments for cardiology, urology, orthopedics, spine care, sports medicine, gynecology, urogynecology, otolaryngology, allergy care, nephrology, pulmonary care, mental health care, ophthalmology, optometry, and physical therapy.

With the expansion, the medical center will offer six additional specialty care departments to serve Kaiser Permanente members: dermatology, endocrinology, podiatry, neurology, gastroenterology and rheumatology.

"We're proud to deepen our commitment to health in Snohomish County," said Angela Dowling, regional president for Kaiser Permanente in Washington. "Everett is a wonderfully vibrant community that has seen tremendous growth over the past several years, and we are proud to be a part of that. The expanded Everett Medical Center brings more services into the community, making it easier for many residents to access care close to home."

The expansion adds advanced imaging and diagnostic services, including MRI, CT, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and bone density testing. The redesigned pharmacy will offer staffed counters for in-person service, and self-serve lockers for easy prescription pickup.

"This medical center was built to meet the needs of Everett and neighboring communities. With technology that supports real-time care team coordination, along with centralized check-in, our patients will have a smoother and more seamless experience," said Dr. Adam Jonas, internal medicine physician and district medical director for Kaiser Permanente in Snohomish County.

With its unique integrated health plan coverage and care delivery model, Kaiser Permanente uses a team-based approach, where doctors and other clinicians collaborate to provide patients with effective, personalized care. Kaiser Permanente members can choose from convenient care options, including in-person visits and 24/7 virtual care.

Conveniently located off Interstate 5 and accessible by public transit, the Everett Medical Center supports greater access to care across the region.

"Members can get the right care at the right time. Just call or click to come in," Dr. Jonas said.

Members can schedule a visit at the Kaiser Permanente Everett Medical Center through their kp.org account online or by calling 1-800-422-2844.

About Kaiser Permanente

