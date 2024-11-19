Kaida BioPharma Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board to Support Development of KAD101 for Ovarian Cancer

Company appoints Anil K. Sood, MD, as inaugural member

Company continues to advance lead program, KAD101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer rapidly advancing towards Phase 1 study, targeted for 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaida BioPharma (“Kaida” or the “Company”), an early-stage pharma company dedicated to advancing ovarian cancer treatment through innovative drug development, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board and inaugural appointment of Dr. Anil Sood.

Craig Pierson, Founder and Chairman of Kaida BioPharma commented, “As we continue on our development pathway forward, we are pleased to bolster our development program with the formation of this Scientific Advisory Board and add the renowned knowledge and expertise of Dr. Sood as its inaugural member. We believe Dr. Sood’s perspective and insight will be invaluable as we advance our clinical and regulatory strategies forward. We remain focused on executing on the development for KAD101 and potentially provide a much-needed solution for gynecologic cancers.”

Dr. Anil K. Sood is Professor and Vice Chair for Translational Research in the Departments of Gynecologic Oncology and Cancer Biology and co-director of the Center for RNA Interference and Non-Coding RNA at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. He is also Director of the multi-disciplinary Blanton-Davis Ovarian Cancer Research Program and Co-leads the Ovarian Cancer Moon Shot Program at MD Anderson.

Dr. Sood received his medical degree from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, North Carolina. A major and consistent theme of his scientific research has been on understanding human cancer biology and converting lab discoveries into novel therapeutics. His research group has made seminal research contributions in the fields of tumor microenvironment, nanomedicine, and neuroendocrine effects on cancer biology. Dr. Sood has received major recognition for his research accomplishments including the Hunter Award, the Margaret Greenfield/Carmel Cohen Excellence in Ovarian Cancer Research Prize, and the GCF/Claudia Cohen Research Foundation Prize for Outstanding Gynecologic Cancer Researcher. He is an elected member of the American Society for Clinical Investigation (ASCI), the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), and the Association of American Physicians (AAP). He was appointed as an American Cancer Society Professor in 2017.

Kaida is advancing targeted anti-cancer hormonal therapies to address the root cause of cancers affecting women. The Company’s lead program, KAD101 is a novel biologic that blocks the prolactin receptor to prevent cancer cell growth signals and incite autophagy initially targeting ovarian cancer. KAD101 has demonstrated encouraging results in a human clinical study with all patients showing tumor reduction with a clean safety profile as a daily injectable. The Company continues to progress the development of KAD101 toward the launch of its Phase 1 study, expected to commence in 2025. Additionally, the Company is advancing KAD102, an enhanced pure antagonist of KAD101, for the treatment of uterine cancer.

About Kaida BioPharma



Kaida BioPharma was founded on the research principles and clinical evidence of KAD101 (Originally G129R), a growth hormone antagonist that has shown to induce programmed cell death (autophagy) in gynecologic tumors. Our collaboration with Dr. John Langenheim, professor at Thomas Jefferson University and Dr. Anil Sood at MD Anderson, who have published extensive research on G129R, has provided solutions we intend to bring to the clinic. At Kaida, we are dedicated to providing a new hope for patients with treatment-resistant gynecological cancers. Our mission is to develop innovative therapies that target the specific needs of those patients, offering a medical treatment that can make a significant difference. For more information, please visit kaida-biopharma.com .