Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. appoints Daniel J. O’Connor as President and Chief Executive Officer

YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubilant Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecule modulators for oncology and autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Daniel J. O'Connor as President & Chief Executive Officer, effective December 1, 2025.

Dan brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in biotechnology and oncology, with a proven track-record of creating value around differentiated, IP-rich platforms. Most recently, he served as CEO of Ambrx Biopharma, where his leadership drove a significant increase in company valuation culminating in its successful acquisition.

Earlier in his career, Dan was instrumental at ImClone Systems, contributing to the clinical development, launch, and commercialization of a major oncology therapy while navigating complex intellectual property and inventorship challenges. He also served as CEO of Advaxis, a NASDAQ listed immune-oncology company, where he transformed the organization into a late-stage clinical enterprise, secured substantial growth capital, and forged strategic collaborations with leading pharmaceutical partners.

"We are delighted to welcome Dan as CEO of Jubilant Therapeutics Inc.," said Hari S Bhartia, Chairman, Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. "His extensive experience in building and scaling biopharmaceutical companies, combined with his deep expertise in oncology and strategic partnerships, will be instrumental in advancing our mission to deliver transformative therapies to patients."

On the occasion, Dan said, "I am honored to lead Jubilant Therapeutics Inc., a company dedicated to driving breakthrough innovation for cancers that are difficult to treat. I look forward to collaborating closely with our talented team to advance our mission and deliver meaningful value to patients, partners and stakeholders alike."

Dan holds a Juris Doctor (JD) from the Penn State Dickinson Law of The Pennsylvania State University and has served as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps.

About Jubilant Therapeutics Inc.

Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision oral medicines with enhanced therapeutic index to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases for genetically defined patients. Its advanced structure-based discovery engine, TIBEO (Therapeutic Index and Brain Exposure Optimization), has been validated through successful partnerships. The Company's clinical pipeline consists of a first in class dual CoREST modifier, JBI-802, currently in a Phase I/II clinical trial in multiple tumors and a novel brain-penetrant modulator of PRMT5, currently in Phase I clinical trial. Additional pre-clinical programs include brain penetrant and gut restrictive PDL1 inhibitors, as well as PAD4 inhibitors for oncology and inflammatory indications. The Company is headquartered in Pennsylvania and guided by globally renowned scientific advisors. For more information, please visit www.jubilanttx.com or follow us on Twitter @JubilantTx and LinkedIn.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2839402/Daniel_J_O_Connor_Jubilant.jpg



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2839403/Jubilant_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jubilant-therapeutics-inc-appoints-daniel-j-oconnor-as-president-and-chief-executive-officer-302633986.html

SOURCE Jubilant Therapeutics Inc.