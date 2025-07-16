Johnson & Johnson Reports Q2 2025 Results; Raises 2025 Outlook

2025 Second-Quarter reported sales growth of 5.8% to $23.7 Billion with operational growth of 4.6%* and adjusted operational growth of 3.0%*

2025 Second-Quarter reflects earnings per share (EPS) of $2.29 and adjusted EPS of $2.77

Significant new product pipeline progress including approval of IMAAVY for generalized myasthenia gravis, priority review for TAR-200, data for CARVYKTI overall survival and progression-free benefits in multiple myeloma, and continuation of the clinical trial for a general surgery robotic system, OTTAVA

Strong operational performance and favorable foreign exchange results in Company increasing full year estimated reported sales5 guidance at the midpoint by $2 billion dollars to 5.4% and full year EPS guidance by $0.25 to $10.85. Adjusted operational EPS increased to $10.68 at the midpoint.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for second-quarter 2025. “Today’s strong results reflect the depth and strength of Johnson & Johnson’s uniquely diversified business operating across both MedTech and Innovative Medicine,” said Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson. “Our portfolio and pipeline position us for elevated growth in the second half of the year, with game-changing approvals and submissions anticipated in areas like lung and bladder cancer, major depressive disorder, psoriasis, surgery and cardiovascular, which will extend and improve lives in transformative ways.”

Overall financial results

Q2 ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2025 2024 % Change Reported Sales $23,743 $22,447 5.8% Net Earnings $5,537 $4,686 18.2% EPS (diluted) $2.29 $1.93 18.7% Q2 Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2025 2024 % Change Operational Sales1,2 4.6% Adjusted Operational Sales1,3 3.0% Adjusted Net Earnings1,4 $6,699 $6,840 -2.1% Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4 $2.77 $2.82 -1.8% Free Cash Flow6,7 ~$6,200 $7,507

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency 4 Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items 5 Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine 6 Non-GAAP measure; defined as cash flow from operating activities, less additions to property, plant and equipment. Cash flow from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, will be included in subsequent SEC filings. 7 Second-quarter YTD 2025 is estimated as of July 16, 2025 Note: values may have been rounded

Regional sales results

Q2 % Change ($ in Millions) 2025 2024 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted Operational1,3 U.S. $13,544 $12,569 7.8% 7.8 - 5.0 International 10,199 9,878 3.2 0.6 2.6 0.4 Worldwide $23,743 $22,447 5.8% 4.6 1.2 3.0

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: values may have been rounded

Segment sales results

Q2 % Change ($ in Millions) 2025 2024 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted Operational1,3 Innovative Medicine $15,202 $14,490 4.9% 3.8 1.1 2.4 MedTech 8,541 7,957 7.3 6.1 1.2 4.1 Worldwide $23,743 $22,447 5.8% 4.6 1.2 3.0

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: values may have been rounded

Second-Quarter 2025 segment commentary:

Operational sales* reflected below excludes the impact of translational currency.

Innovative Medicine

Innovative Medicine worldwide operational sales grew 3.8%*, with net acquisitions and divestitures positively impacting growth by 1.4%. Growth was primarily driven by DARZALEX, CARVYKTI, ERLEADA and RYBREVANT/LAZCLUZE in Oncology, TREMFYA and SIMPONI/SIMPONI ARIA in Immunology, and SPRAVATO in Neuroscience. Growth was partially offset by an approximate (1,170) basis points impact from STELARA in Immunology, and an approximate (130) basis points impact from COVID-19 in Infectious Diseases.

MedTech

MedTech worldwide operational sales grew 6.1%*, with net acquisitions and divestitures positively impacting growth by 2.0%. Growth was primarily driven by electrophysiology products and Abiomed in Cardiovascular, as well as wound closure products in General Surgery.

Full-year 2025 guidance:

Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

($ in Billions, except EPS) July 2025 April 2025 Adjusted Operational Sales1,2,5 Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point 3.2% – 3.7% / 3.5% 2.0% – 3.0% / 2.5% Operational Sales2,5 / Mid-point Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $92.7B – $93.1B / $92.9B 4.5% – 5.0% / 4.8% $91.6B – $92.4B / $92.0B 3.3% – 4.3% / 3.8% Estimated Reported Sales3,5/ Mid-point Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $93.2B – $93.6B / $93.4B 5.1% – 5.6% / 5.4% $91.0B – $91.8B / $91.4B 2.6% – 3.6% / 3.1% Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4 / Mid-point Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $10.63 – $10.73 / $10.68 6.5% – 7.5% / 7.0% $10.50 – $10.70 / $10.60 5.2% – 7.2% / 6.2% Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4 / Mid-point Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $10.80 – $10.90 / $10.85 8.2% – 9.2% / 8.7% $10.50 – $10.70 / $10.60 5.2% – 7.2% / 6.2%

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures 2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Calculated using Euro Average Rate: July 2025 = $1.13 and April 2025 = $1.10 (Illustrative purposes only) 4 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items 5 Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine Note: percentages may have been rounded

Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast

Notable announcements in the quarter:

Webcast information:

Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at events-and-presentations.

About Johnson & Johnson:

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at www.jnj.com.

Non-GAAP financial measures:

* “Operational sales growth” excluding the impact of translational currency, “adjusted operational sales growth” excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as “adjusted net earnings”, “adjusted diluted earnings per share” and “adjusted operational diluted earnings per share” excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results.

Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company’s website at quarterly results. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, an Innovative Medicine pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today’s earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results.

Note to investors concerning forward-looking statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, and market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations or changes to applicable laws and regulations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans, including restructuring plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; and increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and in Johnson & Johnson’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com, investor.jnj.com, or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS Percent Change Percent Change 2025 2024 Total Operations Currency 2025 2024 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by segment of business Innovative Medicine U.S. $ 9,161 8,510 7.6 % 7.6 - $ 17,253 16,122 7.0 % 7.0 - International 6,041 5,980 1.0 (1.6 ) 2.6 11,822 11,930 (0.9 ) (0.1 ) (0.8 ) 15,202 14,490 4.9 3.8 1.1 29,075 28,052 3.6 4.0 (0.4 ) MedTech U.S. 4,383 4,059 8.0 8.0 - 8,596 8,067 6.6 6.6 - International 4,158 3,898 6.7 4.1 2.6 7,965 7,711 3.3 3.6 (0.3 ) 8,541 7,957 7.3 6.1 1.2 16,561 15,778 5.0 5.1 (0.1 ) U.S. 13,544 12,569 7.8 7.8 - 25,849 24,189 6.9 6.9 - International 10,199 9,878 3.2 0.6 2.6 19,787 19,641 0.7 1.4 (0.7 ) Worldwide $ 23,743 22,447 5.8 % 4.6 1.2 $ 45,636 43,830 4.1 % 4.4 (0.3 ) Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS Percent Change Percent Change 2025 2024 Total Operations Currency 2025 2024 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by geographic area U.S. $ 13,544 12,569 7.8 % 7.8 - $ 25,849 24,189 6.9 % 6.9 - Europe 5,387 5,214 3.3 (1.9 ) 5.2 10,497 10,377 1.1 0.2 0.9 Western Hemisphere excluding U.S. 1,206 1,212 (0.5 ) 6.2 (6.7 ) 2,373 2,406 (1.3 ) 7.7 (9.0 ) Asia-Pacific, Africa 3,606 3,452 4.4 2.4 2.0 6,917 6,858 0.9 0.9 0.0 International 10,199 9,878 3.2 0.6 2.6 19,787 19,641 0.7 1.4 (0.7 ) Worldwide $ 23,743 22,447 5.8 % 4.6 1.2 $ 45,636 43,830 4.1 % 4.4 (0.3 ) Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) SECOND QUARTER 2025 2024 Percent Percent Percent Increase Amount to Sales Amount to Sales (Decrease) Sales to customers $ 23,743 100.0 $ 22,447 100.0 5.8 Cost of products sold 7,628 32.1 6,869 30.6 11.0 Gross Profit 16,115 67.9 15,578 69.4 3.4 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 5,889 24.8 5,681 25.3 3.7 Research and development expense 3,516 14.8 3,440 15.3 2.2 In-process research and development impairments - - 194 0.9 Interest (income) expense, net 48 0.2 (125 ) (0.6 ) Other (income) expense, net 107 0.5 653 2.9 Restructuring 64 0.3 (13 ) 0.0 Earnings before provision for taxes on income 6,491 27.3 5,748 25.6 12.9 Provision for taxes on income 954 4.0 1,062 4.7 (10.2 ) Net earnings $ 5,537 23.3 $ 4,686 20.9 18.2 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 2.29 $ 1.93 18.7 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,419.1 2,422.0 Effective tax rate 14.7 % 18.5 % Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1) Earnings before provision for taxes on income $ 8,188 34.5 $ 8,404 37.4 (2.6 ) Net earnings $ 6,699 28.2 $ 6,840 30.5 (2.1 ) Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 2.77 $ 2.82 (1.8 ) Effective tax rate 18.2 % 18.6 % (1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) SIX MONTHS 2025 2024 Percent Percent Percent Increase Amount to Sales Amount to Sales (Decrease) Sales to customers $ 45,636 100.0 $ 43,830 100.0 4.1 Cost of products sold 14,985 32.8 13,380 30.5 12.0 Gross Profit 30,651 67.2 30,450 69.5 0.7 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 11,001 24.1 10,938 25.0 0.6 Research and development expense 6,741 14.8 6,982 16.0 (3.5 ) In-process research and development impairments - - 194 0.4 Interest (income) expense, net (80 ) (0.2 ) (334 ) (0.8 ) Other (income) expense, net (7,214 ) (15.8 ) 3,057 7.0 Restructuring 81 0.2 151 0.3 Earnings before provision for taxes on income 20,122 44.1 9,462 21.6 112.7 Provision for taxes on income 3,586 7.9 1,521 3.5 135.8 Net earnings $ 16,536 36.2 $ 7,941 18.1 108.2 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 6.82 $ 3.27 108.6 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,423.3 2,428.5 Effective tax rate 17.8 % 16.1 % Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1) Earnings before provision for taxes on income $ 16,199 35.5 $ 16,281 37.1 (0.5 ) Net earnings $ 13,405 29.4 $ 13,420 30.6 (0.1 ) Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 5.53 $ 5.53 0.0 Effective tax rate 17.2 % 17.6 % (1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Second Quarter Six Months Ended (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Earnings, after tax- as reported $5,537 $4,686 $16,536 $7,941 Pre-tax Adjustments Litigation related 57 352 (6,909) 3,078 Intangible Asset Amortization expense 1,267 1,106 2,387 2,184 COVID-19 Vaccine related costs - 64 - 73 Restructuring related 1 79 (11) 134 160 Medical Device Regulation - 68 - 119 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related 246 452 378 600 (Gains)/losses on securities 21 431 60 411 IPR&D impairments - 194 - 194 Other 27 - 27 - Tax Adjustments Tax impact on special item adjustments 2 (321) (437) 994 (1,293) Tax legislation and other tax related (214) (65) (202) (47) Adjusted Net Earnings , after tax $6,699 $6,840 $13,405 $13,420 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,419.1 2,422.0 2,423.3 2,428.5 Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted) $2.77 $2.82 $5.53 $5.53 Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted) $2.71 $5.52 Notes: 1 In fiscal 2023, the company completed a prioritization of its research and development (R&D) investment within the Innovative Medicine segment to focus on the most promising medicines with the greatest benefit to patients. This resulted in the exit of certain programs within therapeutic areas. The R&D program exits were primarily in infectious diseases and vaccines including the discontinuation of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) adult vaccine program, hepatitis and HIV development. The restructuring income of $63 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2024 ($81 million expense Q2 2024 YTD) included asset divestments and the termination of partnered and non-partnered program costs and asset impairments. This program was completed in Q4 2024. In fiscal 2023, the company initiated a restructuring program of its Orthopaedics franchise within the MedTech segment to streamline operations by exiting certain markets, product lines and distribution network arrangements. The restructuring expenses of $50 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2025 ($105 million Q2 2025 YTD) and $52 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2024 ($79 million Q2 2024 YTD) includes costs related to market and product exits. In fiscal 2025, the company initiated a restructuring program of its Surgery franchise within the MedTech segment to simplify and focus operations by exiting certain non-strategic product lines and optimize select sites across the network. Restructuring expenses of $29 million were recorded in the fiscal second quarter of 2025. 2 The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.

