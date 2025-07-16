SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Johnson & Johnson Reports Q2 2025 Results; Raises 2025 Outlook

July 16, 2025 | 
20 min read
  • 2025 Second-Quarter reported sales growth of 5.8% to $23.7 Billion with operational growth of 4.6%* and adjusted operational growth of 3.0%*
  • 2025 Second-Quarter reflects earnings per share (EPS) of $2.29 and adjusted EPS of $2.77
  • Significant new product pipeline progress including approval of IMAAVY for generalized myasthenia gravis, priority review for TAR-200, data for CARVYKTI overall survival and progression-free benefits in multiple myeloma, and continuation of the clinical trial for a general surgery robotic system, OTTAVA
  • Strong operational performance and favorable foreign exchange results in Company increasing full year estimated reported sales5 guidance at the midpoint by $2 billion dollars to 5.4% and full year EPS guidance by $0.25 to $10.85. Adjusted operational EPS increased to $10.68 at the midpoint.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for second-quarter 2025. “Today’s strong results reflect the depth and strength of Johnson & Johnson’s uniquely diversified business operating across both MedTech and Innovative Medicine,” said Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson. “Our portfolio and pipeline position us for elevated growth in the second half of the year, with game-changing approvals and submissions anticipated in areas like lung and bladder cancer, major depressive disorder, psoriasis, surgery and cardiovascular, which will extend and improve lives in transformative ways.”



Overall financial results

 

Q2

($ in Millions, except EPS)

2025

2024

% Change

Reported Sales

$23,743

 

$22,447

 

5.8%

Net Earnings

$5,537

 

$4,686

 

18.2%

EPS (diluted)

$2.29

 

$1.93

 

18.7%

 

 

 

Q2

Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS)

2025

2024

% Change

Operational Sales1,2

 

 

 

 

4.6%

Adjusted Operational Sales1,3

 

 

 

 

3.0%

Adjusted Net Earnings1,4

$6,699

 

$6,840

 

-2.1%

Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4

$2.77

 

$2.82

 

-1.8%

Free Cash Flow6,7

~$6,200

 

$7,507

 

 

1

Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules

2

Excludes the impact of translational currency

3

Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

4

Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

5

Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine

6

Non-GAAP measure; defined as cash flow from operating activities, less additions to property, plant and equipment. Cash flow from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, will be included in subsequent SEC filings.

7

Second-quarter YTD 2025 is estimated as of July 16, 2025

Note: values may have been rounded

Regional sales results

Q2

 

 

 

 

 

 

% Change

 

 

($ in Millions)

2025

2024

Reported

Operational1,2

Currency

Adjusted

Operational1,3

U.S.

$13,544

$12,569

7.8%

7.8

-

5.0

International

10,199

9,878

3.2

0.6

2.6

0.4

Worldwide

$23,743

$22,447

5.8%

4.6

1.2

3.0

1

Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules

2

 

Excludes the impact of translational currency

3

Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

Note: values may have been rounded

Segment sales results

Q2

 

 

 

% Change

 

($ in Millions)

2025

2024

Reported

Operational1,2

Currency

Adjusted

Operational1,3

Innovative Medicine

$15,202

$14,490

4.9%

3.8

1.1

2.4

MedTech

8,541

7,957

7.3

6.1

1.2

4.1

Worldwide

$23,743

$22,447

5.8%

4.6

1.2

3.0

1

Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules

2

 

Excludes the impact of translational currency

3

Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

Note: values may have been rounded

Second-Quarter 2025 segment commentary:

Operational sales* reflected below excludes the impact of translational currency.

Innovative Medicine

Innovative Medicine worldwide operational sales grew 3.8%*, with net acquisitions and divestitures positively impacting growth by 1.4%. Growth was primarily driven by DARZALEX, CARVYKTI, ERLEADA and RYBREVANT/LAZCLUZE in Oncology, TREMFYA and SIMPONI/SIMPONI ARIA in Immunology, and SPRAVATO in Neuroscience. Growth was partially offset by an approximate (1,170) basis points impact from STELARA in Immunology, and an approximate (130) basis points impact from COVID-19 in Infectious Diseases.

MedTech

MedTech worldwide operational sales grew 6.1%*, with net acquisitions and divestitures positively impacting growth by 2.0%. Growth was primarily driven by electrophysiology products and Abiomed in Cardiovascular, as well as wound closure products in General Surgery.

Full-year 2025 guidance:

Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

($ in Billions, except EPS)

July 2025

April 2025

Adjusted Operational Sales1,2,5

Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point

3.2% – 3.7% / 3.5%

2.0% – 3.0% / 2.5%

Operational Sales2,5 / Mid-point

Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point

$92.7B – $93.1B / $92.9B

4.5% – 5.0% / 4.8%

$91.6B – $92.4B / $92.0B

3.3% – 4.3% / 3.8%

Estimated Reported Sales3,5/ Mid-point

Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point

$93.2B – $93.6B / $93.4B

5.1% – 5.6% / 5.4%

$91.0B – $91.8B / $91.4B

2.6% – 3.6% / 3.1%

Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4 / Mid-point

Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point

$10.63 – $10.73 / $10.68

6.5% – 7.5% / 7.0%

$10.50 – $10.70 / $10.60

5.2% – 7.2% / 6.2%

Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4 / Mid-point

Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point

$10.80 – $10.90 / $10.85

8.2% – 9.2% / 8.7%

$10.50 – $10.70 / $10.60

5.2% – 7.2% / 6.2%

1

Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures

2

Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency

3

Calculated using Euro Average Rate: July 2025 = $1.13 and April 2025 = $1.10 (Illustrative purposes only)

4

Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

5

Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine

Note: percentages may have been rounded

Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast

Notable announcements in the quarter:

The information contained in this section should be read together with Johnson & Johnson’s other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. The reader is also encouraged to review all other news releases and information available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at News Releases, as well as Innovative Medicine News Center, MedTech News & Events, and www.factsabouttalc.com.

Regulatory

Supplemental new drug application submitted to U.S. FDA for CAPLYTA® (lumateperone) with data demonstrating significant schizophrenia relapse prevention compared to placebo1

Press Release

 

DARZALEX® (daratumumab) receives the first positive CHMP opinion for patients with high-risk smouldering multiple myeloma

Press Release

 

IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) receives positive CHMP opinion for the treatment of patients with previously untreated mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who would be eligible for autologous stem cell transplant

Press Release

 

U.S. FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee votes in favor of the benefit-risk profile of DARZALEX FASPRO® (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) for high-risk smoldering multiple myeloma

Press Release

 

Johnson & Johnson receives FDA approval for IMAAVY™ (nipocalimab-aahu), a new FcRn blocker offering long-lasting disease control in the broadest population of people living with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG)

Press Release

 

Johnson & Johnson MedTech Announces Completion of First Cases with OTTAVA™ Robotic Surgical System

Press Release

Data Releases

IMAAVY™ (nipocalimab-aahu) showed greater sustained disease control versus approved FcRn blockers for generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) at multiple timepoints over 24 weeks in newly published indirect treatment comparison (ITC)

Press Release

 

Investigational combination of first-in-class bispecifics TALVEY® and TECVAYLI® shows deep and durable responses in heavily pretreated multiple myeloma patients with extramedullary disease

Press Release

 

Johnson & Johnson's dual-targeting CAR T-cell therapy shows encouraging first results in large B-cell lymphoma

Press Release

 

New results for Johnson & Johnson's bleximenib demonstrate promising antileukemic activity in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine for acute myeloid leukemia

Press Release

 

Significant efficacy benefit of IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) plus venetoclax versus acalabrutinib plus venetoclax in frontline treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia suggested by indirect treatment comparison

Press Release

 

New data show TREMFYA® (guselkumab) is the only IL-23 inhibitor proven to significantly inhibit progression of joint structural damage in active psoriatic arthritis

Press Release

DARZALEX FASPRO® (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj)-based regimen shows 95 percent progression-free survival at four years in transplant-eligible, newly diagnosed patients with multiple myeloma who achieved sustained MRD negativity

Press Release

Early results from Johnson & Johnson's trispecific antibody show promising response in heavily pretreated multiple myeloma patients

Press Release

Single infusion of CARVYKTI® (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) delivered lasting treatment-free remissions for at least five years in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson leads with first PARP inhibitor combo to improve efficacy in patients with HRR-altered mCSPC

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson unveils first-in-human results for pasritamig, showing early anti-tumor activity in prostate cancer

Press Release

Shockwave Medical Study Confirms Benefit of IVL-First Strategy in Real-World Female Patients with Complex Calcified Lesions in Late-Breaking Data Presentation at EuroPCR 2025

Press Release

Icotrokinra results show significant skin clearance in patients with difficult-to-treat scalp and genital psoriasis

Press Release

TREMFYA® (guselkumab) delivers sustained clinical and endoscopic remission in ulcerative colitis through two years

Press Release

TREMFYA® (guselkumab) positioned to become the first and only IL-23 inhibitor to offer subcutaneous induction in ulcerative colitis as demonstrated in new data through 24 weeks

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson's TAR-200 monotherapy achieves high disease-free survival of more than 80 percent in BCG-unresponsive, high-risk papillary NMIBC

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson's TAR-200 monotherapy demonstrates highest complete response rate with sustained clinical benefits in patients with certain types of bladder cancer

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson MedTech Presents 3-Month Data from Omny-IRE Clinical Trial at 2025 Heart Rhythm Society Annual Meeting

Press Release

Product Launch

Johnson & Johnson Launches First and Only Daily Disposable Multifocal Toric Contact Lens - ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day MULTIFOCAL for ASTIGMATISM

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson Launches VOLT™ Wrist and Proximal Humerus Plating Systems in the U.S.

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson Launches New TECNIS Odyssey Next-Generation Intraocular Lens in Europe, the Middle East, and Canada Offering Cataract Patients Precise Vision at Every Distance in Any Lighting

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson Launches KINCISE™ 2 System, the Only Automated Surgical Impactor Approved for Knee and Hip Revision Procedures

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson MedTech Launches SOUNDSTAR CRYSTAL™ in the US, Redefining Image Clarity in 2D Intracardiac Imaging

Press Release

Other

Johnson & Johnson Elects Daniel Pinto, President, JPMorganChase to its Board of Directors

Press Release

 

1 Subsequent to the quarter

Webcast information:

Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at events-and-presentations.

About Johnson & Johnson:

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at www.jnj.com.

Non-GAAP financial measures:

* “Operational sales growth” excluding the impact of translational currency, “adjusted operational sales growth” excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as “adjusted net earnings”, “adjusted diluted earnings per share” and “adjusted operational diluted earnings per share” excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results.

Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company’s website at quarterly results. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, an Innovative Medicine pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today’s earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results.

Note to investors concerning forward-looking statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, and market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations or changes to applicable laws and regulations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans, including restructuring plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; and increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and in Johnson & Johnson’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com, investor.jnj.com, or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Supplementary Sales Data
 
(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS

 

 

 

 

Percent Change

 

 

 

 

 

Percent Change

2025

 

2024

 

Total

 

Operations

 

Currency

 

2025

 

2024

 

Total

 

Operations

 

Currency

Sales to customers by
segment of business
 
Innovative Medicine
U.S.

$

9,161

8,510

7.6

%

7.6

 

-

$

17,253

16,122

7.0

 

%

7.0

 

-

 

International

 

6,041

5,980

1.0

(1.6

)

2.6

 

11,822

11,930

(0.9

)

(0.1

)

(0.8

)

 

15,202

14,490

4.9

3.8

 

1.1

 

29,075

28,052

3.6

 

4.0

 

(0.4

)

 
MedTech
U.S.

 

4,383

4,059

8.0

8.0

 

-

 

8,596

8,067

6.6

 

6.6

 

-

 

International

 

4,158

3,898

6.7

4.1

 

2.6

 

7,965

7,711

3.3

 

3.6

 

(0.3

)

 

8,541

7,957

7.3

6.1

 

1.2

 

16,561

15,778

5.0

 

5.1

 

(0.1

)

 
U.S.

 

13,544

12,569

7.8

7.8

 

-

 

25,849

24,189

6.9

 

6.9

 

-

 

International

 

10,199

9,878

3.2

0.6

 

2.6

 

19,787

19,641

0.7

 

1.4

 

(0.7

)

Worldwide

$

23,743

22,447

5.8

%

4.6

 

1.2

$

45,636

43,830

4.1

 

%

4.4

 

(0.3

)

 
Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Supplementary Sales Data
 
(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS

 

 

 

 

Percent Change

 

 

 

 

 

Percent Change

2025

 

2024

 

Total

 

Operations

 

Currency

 

2025

 

2024

 

Total

 

Operations

 

Currency

Sales to customers by
geographic area
 
U.S.

$

13,544

12,569

7.8

 

%

7.8

 

-

 

$

25,849

24,189

6.9

 

%

6.9

-

 

 
Europe

 

5,387

5,214

3.3

 

(1.9

)

5.2

 

 

10,497

10,377

1.1

 

0.2

0.9

 

Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.

 

1,206

1,212

(0.5

)

6.2

 

(6.7

)

 

2,373

2,406

(1.3

)

7.7

(9.0

)

Asia-Pacific, Africa

 

3,606

3,452

4.4

 

2.4

 

2.0

 

 

6,917

6,858

0.9

 

0.9

0.0

 

International

 

10,199

9,878

3.2

 

0.6

 

2.6

 

 

19,787

19,641

0.7

 

1.4

(0.7

)

 
Worldwide

$

23,743

22,447

5.8

 

%

4.6

 

1.2

 

$

45,636

43,830

4.1

 

%

4.4

(0.3

)

 
Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
 
(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) SECOND QUARTER
 

2025

 

2024

Percent

 

 

Percent

 

 

Percent

Increase

Amount

 

to Sales

Amount

 

to Sales

(Decrease)

Sales to customers

$

23,743

 

100.0

 

$

22,447

 

 

100.0

 

 

5.8

 

Cost of products sold

 

7,628

 

32.1

 

 

6,869

 

 

30.6

 

 

11.0

 

Gross Profit

 

16,115

 

67.9

 

 

15,578

 

 

69.4

 

 

3.4

 

Selling, marketing and administrative expenses

 

5,889

 

24.8

 

 

5,681

 

 

25.3

 

 

3.7

 

Research and development expense

 

3,516

 

14.8

 

 

3,440

 

 

15.3

 

 

2.2

 

In-process research and development impairments

 

-

 

-

 

 

194

 

 

0.9

 

 

 

Interest (income) expense, net

 

48

 

0.2

 

 

(125

)

 

(0.6

)

 

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

107

 

0.5

 

 

653

 

 

2.9

 

 

 

Restructuring

 

64

 

0.3

 

 

(13

)

 

0.0

 

 

 

Earnings before provision for taxes on income

 

6,491

 

27.3

 

 

5,748

 

 

25.6

 

 

12.9

 

Provision for taxes on income

 

954

 

4.0

 

 

1,062

 

 

4.7

 

 

(10.2

)

Net earnings

$

5,537

 

23.3

 

$

4,686

 

 

20.9

 

 

18.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings per share (Diluted)

$

2.29

 

 

 

$

1.93

 

 

 

 

18.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average shares outstanding (Diluted)

 

2,419.1

 

 

 

 

2,422.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effective tax rate

 

14.7

%

 

 

 

18.5

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings before provision for taxes on income

$

8,188

 

34.5

 

$

8,404

 

 

37.4

 

 

(2.6

)

Net earnings

$

6,699

 

28.2

 

$

6,840

 

 

30.5

 

 

(2.1

)

Net earnings per share (Diluted)

$

2.77

 

 

 

$

2.82

 

 

 

 

(1.8

)

Effective tax rate

 

18.2

%

 

 

 

18.6

 

%

 

 

 

 
(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
 
(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) SIX MONTHS
 

2025

 

2024

 

Percent

 

 

Percent

 

 

Percent

Increase

Amount

 

to Sales

Amount

 

to Sales

(Decrease)

Sales to customers

$

45,636

 

100.0

 

$

43,830

 

100.0

 

4.1

 

Cost of products sold

 

14,985

 

32.8

 

 

13,380

 

30.5

 

12.0

 

Gross Profit

 

30,651

 

67.2

 

 

30,450

 

69.5

 

0.7

 

Selling, marketing and administrative expenses

 

11,001

 

24.1

 

 

10,938

 

25.0

 

0.6

 

Research and development expense

 

6,741

 

14.8

 

 

6,982

 

16.0

 

(3.5

)

In-process research and development impairments

 

-

 

-

 

 

194

 

0.4

 
Interest (income) expense, net

 

(80

)

(0.2

)

 

(334

)

(0.8

)
Other (income) expense, net

 

(7,214

)

(15.8

)

 

3,057

 

7.0

 
Restructuring

 

81

 

0.2

 

 

151

 

0.3

 
Earnings before provision for taxes on income

 

20,122

 

44.1

 

 

9,462

 

21.6

 

112.7

 

Provision for taxes on income

 

3,586

 

7.9

 

 

1,521

 

3.5

 

135.8

 

Net earnings

$

16,536

 

36.2

 

$

7,941

 

18.1

 

108.2

 

 
Net earnings per share (Diluted)

$

6.82

 

$

3.27

 

108.6

 

 
Average shares outstanding (Diluted)

 

2,423.3

 

 

2,428.5

 
 
Effective tax rate

 

17.8

 

%

 

16.1

 

%
 
Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
Earnings before provision for taxes on income

$

16,199

 

35.5

 

$

16,281

 

37.1

 

(0.5

)

Net earnings

$

13,405

 

29.4

 

$

13,420

 

30.6

 

(0.1

)

Net earnings per share (Diluted)

$

5.53

 

$

5.53

 

0.0

 

Effective tax rate

 

17.2

 

%

 

17.6

 

%
 
(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 
Second Quarter Six Months Ended
(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net Earnings, after tax- as reported

$5,537

$4,686

$16,536

$7,941

 
Pre-tax Adjustments
Litigation related

57

352

(6,909)

3,078

Intangible Asset Amortization expense

1,267

1,106

2,387

2,184

COVID-19 Vaccine related costs

-

64

-

73

Restructuring related 1

79

(11)

134

160

Medical Device Regulation

-

68

-

119

Acquisition, integration and divestiture related

246

452

378

600

(Gains)/losses on securities

21

431

60

411

IPR&D impairments

-

194

-

194

Other

27

-

27

-

 
Tax Adjustments
Tax impact on special item adjustments 2

(321)

(437)

994

(1,293)

Tax legislation and other tax related

(214)

(65)

(202)

(47)

Adjusted Net Earnings , after tax

$6,699

$6,840

$13,405

$13,420

Average shares outstanding (Diluted)

2,419.1

2,422.0

2,423.3

2,428.5

Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)

$2.77

$2.82

$5.53

$5.53

Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)

$2.71

$5.52
 
Notes:

1

 In fiscal 2023, the company completed a prioritization of its research and development (R&D) investment within the Innovative Medicine segment to focus on the most promising medicines with the greatest benefit to patients. This resulted in the exit of certain programs within therapeutic areas. The R&D program exits were primarily in infectious diseases and vaccines including the discontinuation of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) adult vaccine program, hepatitis and HIV development. The restructuring income of $63 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2024 ($81 million expense Q2 2024 YTD) included asset divestments and the termination of partnered and non-partnered program costs and asset impairments. This program was completed in Q4 2024.
 
In fiscal 2023, the company initiated a restructuring program of its Orthopaedics franchise within the MedTech segment to streamline operations by exiting certain markets, product lines and distribution network arrangements. The restructuring expenses of $50 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2025 ($105 million Q2 2025 YTD) and $52 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2024 ($79 million Q2 2024 YTD) includes costs related to market and product exits.
 
In fiscal 2025, the company initiated a restructuring program of its Surgery franchise within the MedTech segment to simplify and focus operations by exiting certain non-strategic product lines and optimize select sites across the network. Restructuring expenses of $29 million were recorded in the fiscal second quarter of 2025.
 

2

 The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.

