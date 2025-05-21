Johnson & Johnson MedTech Launches SOUNDSTAR CRYSTAL™ in the US, Redefining Image Clarity in 2D Intracardiac Imaging

New ultrasound catheter delivers superior image quality,i,ii peak maneuverability and seamless CARTO™ 3 System integrationi, giving physicians improved visualizationii for added confidence during cardiac ablation procedures

IRVINE, Calif., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson MedTech, a global leader in cardiac arrhythmia treatment, announced the U.S. launch of the SOUNDSTAR CRYSTAL™ Ultrasound Catheter for intracardiac echocardiography (ICE) imaging in cardiac ablation procedures.

The device provides clearer, enhanced image quality compared to other ICE cathetersii, representing an advanced 2D ICE catheter. Integrated with CARTO™ 3 Mapping Systemi, including the CARTOSOUND™ FAM module for enhanced mapping capabilities powered by AI1,iii, SOUNDSTAR CRYSTAL™ provides an efficient workflowi. CARTOSOUND™ FAM enables automatic generation of the left atrial anatomy by a novel artificial intelligence algorithm using images collected from a rotation of the ultrasound catheter in the right atrium, simplifying the integrated workflowi for electrophysiologists performing cardiac ablation procedures for patients1.

"We are proud to advance our legacy in integrated ultrasound catheters with this latest innovation that equips electrophysiologists with the tools they need to promote patient safetyii and drive effectiveiv results," said Jasmina Brooks, President, Electrophysiology, Johnson & Johnson MedTech. "The superior image qualityi,ii , improved catheter maneuverabilityii and stability of the SOUNDSTAR CRYSTAL™ Ultrasound Catheter, along with seamless CARTO™ 3 System integrationi can help enable a zero fluoroscopy workflowiv,v,†,2,3,4,vi, enhancing procedure effectiveness and safety for both healthcare professionals and patients they treat."

ICE is broadly used in catheter ablation procedures to visualize the heart in high resolution to monitor catheter-tissue contact and ablation in real-time and quickly detect procedural complications. When real-time imaging is integrated with a 3D electroanatomical mapping system, such as the CARTO™ 3 System, ICE can help reconstruct cardiac anatomy and enable zero-fluoroscopy proceduresv†,2,3,4. ICE-guided electrophysiology procedures can be performed under conscious sedation, without requiring esophageal intubation and additional anesthesiavii,5.

"During the cases I performed with the SOUNDSTAR CRYSTAL™ Ultrasound Catheter, I was impressed by the clear visualization, tissue definition and enhanced far field imagingi, and full integration with other platforms. Integration with the CARTO™ 3 System provides clear, high-resolution imagesi,viii which simplify the anatomical mapping processix and procedure workflowv," said Amin Al-Ahmad, MDx, St. David's HealthCare, Austin, TX.

The SOUNDSTAR CRYSTAL™ Ultrasound Catheter is the latest addition to a comprehensive portfolio of ultrasound solutions at Johnson & Johnson MedTech. The company recently brought forward the NUVISION™ Catheter, which harnesses advanced 4D imaging to assist physicians performing cardiac procedures, such as Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC).

Cardiac arrhythmias are a growing epidemic. AFib alone is the most common type of cardiac arrhythmia and impacts more than 50 million people worldwide, and 8 million people in the U.S6. AFib is a progressive disease, and if left untreated can get worse over time or lead to other serious complications like heart disease or stroke7,8. Catheter ablation is a safe and effective procedure to restore the heart's incorrect electrical signals, which causes an abnormal heart rhythm9.

SOUNDSTAR CRYSTAL™ is an ultrasound catheter that features an 88-element phased linear array to deliver outstanding image quality and detailed visualization of intricate anatomical structures inside the hearti. SOUNDSTAR CRYSTAL™ is integrated with the CARTO™ 3 System for a cohesive and efficient workflow during catheter ablation procedures. The catheter also is designed with optimal balance of stiffness and flexibility, ensuring precision in maneuverabilityi.

Across Johnson & Johnson, we are tackling the world's most complex and pervasive health challenges. Through a cardiovascular portfolio that provides healthcare professionals with advanced mapping and navigation, miniaturized tech, and precise ablation we are addressing conditions with significant unmet needs such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, stroke, and atrial fibrillation. We are the global leaders in heart recovery, circulatory restoration and the treatment of heart rhythm disorders, as well as an emerging leader in neurovascular care, committed to taking on two of the leading causes of death worldwide in heart failure and stroke. For more, visit biosensewebster.com and connect on LinkedIn and X, formerly Twitter.

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more about our MedTech sector's global scale and deep expertise in surgery, orthopaedics, vision and cardiovascular solutions at https://thenext.jnjmedtech.com. Follow us at @JNJMedTech and on LinkedIn. Biosense Webster, Inc. is a Johnson & Johnson MedTech company.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding SOUNDSTAR CRYSTAL™. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertainty of regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; challenges to patents; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of healthcare products and services; and trends toward healthcare cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at , jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.sec.gov, jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson.

© Johnson & Johnson and its affiliates 2025. All rights reserved. US_ELP_ULTR_399314

