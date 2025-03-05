Johnson & Johnson Announces Darren Snellgrove as Vice President, Investor Relations

Jessica Moore Appointed Group Chief Financial Officer, Johnson & Johnson, Innovative Medicine





NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Darren Snellgrove to Vice President, Investor Relations. Jessica Moore, who has served as Vice President, Investor Relations since 2021, will assume the role of Group Chief Financial Officer, Johnson & Johnson, Innovative Medicine. The new appointments are effective May 1, 2025, and Mr. Snellgrove as well as Ms. Moore, will continue to report to Johnson & Johnson’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Wolk.

“Today’s announcement reflects the deep bench of talent within Johnson & Johnson as well as our commitment to fostering career paths for leaders within the Company,” said Mr. Wolk, “Darren’s depth and breadth of experience across Johnson & Johnson provides a strong foundation for his new role engaging with analysts and investors and helping them understand our long-term strategy, governance and compelling value proposition.”

Mr. Snellgrove brings 25 years of strong and broad financial leadership spanning across Innovative Medicine, MedTech, R&D, and Business Development positions. He most recently served as the Group Chief Financial Officer for Innovative Medicine where he has played a critical role in the financial leadership and analysis of Johnson & Johnson’s Innovative Medicine business, delivering above-market growth while prioritizing investment in future innovation. Mr. Snellgrove has also served as Vice President, Finance for Innovative Medicine R&D and Vice President, Finance for Johnson & Johnson Innovation and Pharmaceutical Business Development.

Mr. Snellgrove joined Johnson & Johnson in 1999. He holds a bachelor’s honors degree in economics and philosophy from Southampton University in England, and an MBA from Villanova University.

“Jessica’s strong leadership of the Investor Relations team over the last three years, along with her substantive financial expertise, will make her an excellent finance leader for our Innovative Medicine business,” added Mr. Wolk.

